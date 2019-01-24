Il Venezuela irrompe alla Giornata della GioventÃ¹ a Panama
Merck Grants Exclusive License to Vertex for Two DNA Damage Response Inhibitors

- Not intended for UK- or US-based media   

Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Boston, USA (NASDAQ: VRTX), for two DNA-dependent protein kinase (DNA-PK) inhibitors - M9831 (formerly known as VX-984) and an additional pre-clinical compound - in the field of gene editing for six specific genetic disease indications. Merck will receive an upfront payment in addition to milestones and royalties on future net sales and retains the rights to both assets in all other disease areas, including oncology, with the ability to develop both these compounds in-house, or to license them to future partners in the gene editing field. Vertex has the option to add indications to the license grant. Both molecules were acquired in a licensing agreement from Vertex in 2017, and are part of Merck's broad portfolio of DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitors.

"This transaction illustrates our determination to maximize value creation from our pipeline," said Belén Garijo, Member of the Executive Board and CEO Healthcare, Merck. "We are rapidly advancing our leading-edge DDR portfolio in oncology and are delighted to see the potential benefit of DNA-PK in genetic diseases through the enhancement of CRISPR/Cas9-mediated gene editing."

Merck is investing significant resources into the promising area of DDR, and has considerable expertise and experience in developing DDR molecules, with the objective of becoming one of the leading players in this therapeutic area. The company is currently investigating four DDR molecules, including two ATR inhibitors, an ATM inhibitor and an investigational small-molecule of DNA-PK. DNA-PK is a key enzyme that could potentially enhance the efficacy of many commonly used DNA-damaging agents such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Pre-clinical studies have shown that DNA-PK inhibitors can enhance CRISPR/Cas9-mediated gene editing. CRISPR/Cas9 is a technology used to modify genetic sequences and is being investigated for the treatment of various genetic disorders. This collaboration licenses two compounds to study the potential DNA-PK-inhibitor-mediated enhancement of gene editing for the treatment of six genetic diseases included in the license grant to Vertex.

About Vertex  

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious and life-threatening diseases. In addition to clinical development programs in CF, Vertex has more than a dozen ongoing research programs focused on the underlying mechanisms of other serious diseases.

Founded in 1989 in Cambridge, Mass., Vertex's headquarters is now located in Boston's Innovation District. Today, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia and Latin America. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including being named to Science magazine's Top Employers in the life sciences ranking for nine years in a row.

All Merck Press Releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Website. Please go to http://www.merckgroup.com/subscribe to register online, change your selection or discontinue this service.

About Merck  

Merck, a vibrant science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 51,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices - Merck is everywhere. In 2017, Merck generated sales of € 15.3 billion in 66 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials. For more information about Merck visit http://www.merckgroup.com.

Contact:gangolf.schrimpf@merckgroup.comPhone: +49-6151-72-9591 Investor Relationsinvestor.relations@merckgroup.comPhone: +49-6151-72-3321

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/765882/Merck_Logo.jpg )


