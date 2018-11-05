Conte: fiducia dl sicurezza? Ci riserviamo decisione all'ultimo
Maltempo, Conte: situazione critica, Cdm entro la settimana
Xi contro Trump: no alla legge della giungla nel commercio
Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire sporco negro nei luoghi pubblici Ã¨ normale"
Spazio, conclusa l'inchiesta sull'incidente alla Soyuz Ms-10
Zoe Saldana e Rosario Dawson ai latinos: votate contro Trump
L'impresa di Ross Edgley, a nuoto circumnaviga la Gran Bretagna
Migliaia alla maratona di New York, c'Ã¨ anche Gianni Morandi
Prescrizione, Di Maio: riforma si fa. Con Lega troviamo soluzione
Manovra, Di Maio: assicuro 1,5 mld per i truffati dalle banche
Ducati presenta le grandi novitÃ  per EICMA 2018
Vigilia di Champions a Napoli, Il Psg scende in campo
Maltempo, Costa: "Il Cdm darÃ  una prima risposta economica giÃ  questa settimana"
Generali, Marco Sesana: â€œInvestiamo sul futuro dei bambini e del Paeseâ€
Maltempo, Toninelli in Veneto: "Presto consiglio dei ministri per sbloccare risorse"
Intervista - Eugenio Blasetti Press Relations Manager di Mercedes Benz Italia
ING: lâ€™arancio si tinge di green. Ecco la campagna dedicata alla sostenibilitÃ 
Voto Usa, Obama: no al vecchio copione di privilegi, cambiamo
Cosenza, appalti e corruzione: arrestato il sindaco di Fuscaldo
Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire 'sporco negro' nei luoghi pubblici e' normale"
Merck Launches BioContinuum™ Platform for Next-Generation Process Improvements

- - Expanded Pellicon® Single-Pass Tangential Flow Filtration to intensify operations in the purification of therapeutic proteins

DARMSTADT, Germany, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck, the vibrant science and technology company, today launched its new BioContinuum™ Platform to advance biotherapeutic drug manufacturing through improved efficiency, simplified plant operations and greater quality and consistency. The company introduced this expanded offering at the 2018 American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists PharmSci360 conference in Washington, D.C., U.S.

"Merck's new, adaptive platform of products, applications and expertise will allow customers to bring new therapies to patients in need, faster and more cost-effectively than ever before," said Udit Batra, member of the Merck Executive Board and CEO, Life Science. "Our unique and holistic approach to next-generation bioprocessing allows us to realize the benefits of process intensification throughout the entire process, not gained by focusing on one area at a time."

Continuous bioprocessing involves integration of what are typically batch-based, separate manufacturing steps into a connected process, enabling continuous flow from the addition of raw materials through product harvest, purification and testing. Pilot studies suggest that conversion to such a manufacturing method may reduce manufacturing costs by up to 50 percent.

"We are advancing this industry by improving process economics without sacrificing titer or product quality while minimizing waste, energy consumption and raw material use," Batra added.

While continuous processing is the future of drug manufacturing, customers face challenges today in terms of speed-to-market, facility flexibility or cost of goods. A fully connected, fully continuous process is not necessary for customers to see benefits.

The products, documentation and Merck's vast knowledge base for application and technical support included with the BioContinuum™ Platform, will help to simplify customers' processes, save time and prevent risk.

The Life Science business sector of Merck also introduced its expanded Pellicon® Single-Pass Tangential Flow Filtration product, which adds to the purification portfolio of the BioContinuum™ Platform. The application offers intensified purification for more productive, high capacity and cost-effective downstream processes that allow drug manufacturers to meet today's demands of higher titer and connected or continuous processes.

Merck's BioContinuum™ Platform represents the evolution in the biopharmaceutical industry, and the company is committed to supporting its customers and the industry throughout the transition.

For more information about the BioContinuum™ Platform, visit company representatives at AAPS PharmSci360, Booth 2115.

About Merck

Merck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 53,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions. In 2017, Merck generated sales of €15.3 billion in 66 countries.

Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the "Merck" name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma and EMD Performance Materials.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/779482/Merck_BioContinuum.jpg


Bocelli n.1 in classifica negli Usa E' il primo italiano. Battuta Gaga

Bocelli n.1 in classifica negli Usa
E' il primo italiano. Battuta Gaga

