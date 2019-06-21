Merck's Massachusetts-based Business Sectors Named 'Best Places to Work' by Boston Business Journal

Tensioni ad Hong Kong, manifestanti ancora in piazza
Politica

Tensioni ad Hong Kong, manifestanti ancora in piazza

Conte: situazione difficile, confido di evitare la procedura Ue
Politica

Conte: situazione difficile, confido di evitare la procedura Ue

Csm, Mattarella: emerso un quadro sconcertante. Si volta pagina
Politica

Csm, Mattarella: emerso un quadro sconcertante. Si volta pagina

Vertice Ue, niente accordo sulle nomine. Nuovo summit 30 giugno
Politica

Vertice Ue, niente accordo sulle nomine. Nuovo summit 30 giugno

Verdone sul set: il backstage del film "Si vive una volta sola"
Spettacoli

Verdone sul set: il backstage del film "Si vive una volta sola"

Nomine Ue, Juncker scherza: "Non Ã¨ facile trovarmi un sostituto" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Nomine Ue, Juncker scherza: "Non Ã¨ facile trovarmi un sostituto" SOTTOTITOLI

Csm, Mattarella: "Modifiche normative opportune e necessarie"
Politica

Csm, Mattarella: "Modifiche normative opportune e necessarie"

Csm, Ermini (Vicepres. Csm): "Riforma necessaria, ma spetta al Parlamento"
Politica

Csm, Ermini (Vicepres. Csm): "Riforma necessaria, ma spetta al Parlamento"

Governo, Conte: "GiÃ¹ tasse o Salvini via? Presto tavolo per riforma"
Politica

Governo, Conte: "GiÃ¹ tasse o Salvini via? Presto tavolo per riforma"

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 22 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 22 giugno

Unaitalia, la filiera avicola eccellenza made in Italy da 8 mld
Cronache

Unaitalia, la filiera avicola eccellenza made in Italy da 8 mld

La cultura come volano dell'economia, il IX rapporto di Symbola
Cronache

La cultura come volano dell'economia, il IX rapporto di Symbola

Milano pride, video della transgender Blilat per comunitÃ  Lgbtq
Cronache

Milano pride, video della transgender Blilat per comunitÃ  Lgbtq

Ue, Conte: prossimo Cdm certifichiamo deficit meglio del previsto
Politica

Ue, Conte: prossimo Cdm certifichiamo deficit meglio del previsto

Scuola, Giannelli: serve andare verso una semplificazione estrema
Cronache

Scuola, Giannelli: serve andare verso una semplificazione estrema

Rivoluzione omnichannel: la sfida per aziende e consumatori
Cronache

Rivoluzione omnichannel: la sfida per aziende e consumatori

Scuola, Germani: ecco come farla funzionare meglio
Cronache

Scuola, Germani: ecco come farla funzionare meglio

Scuola, Rembado: serve intervento massiccio su figure e organismi
Cronache

Scuola, Rembado: serve intervento massiccio su figure e organismi

Storica visita del presidente cinese Xi Jinping in Nord Corea
Politica

Storica visita del presidente cinese Xi Jinping in Nord Corea

"Diktatorship", alla scoperta del sessismo nel nostro Paese
Spettacoli

"Diktatorship", alla scoperta del sessismo nel nostro Paese


Merck's Massachusetts-based Business Sectors Named 'Best Places to Work' by Boston Business Journal

- DARMSTADT, Germany, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced that its Massachusetts-based business sectors have been named to the Boston Business Journal's annual "Best Places to Work" list. Merck was selected based on survey responses provided by employees.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to building a culture where our talent can flourish and people can enjoy fulfilling careers – particularly in Boston, one of the most competitive biotechnology hubs in the world," said Chris Ross, country speaker for the U.S.-based business sectors of Merck. "We will continue to work hard to attract the best talent, ensure women have a path to leadership and help ensure that the Boston area remains a great place to work and live."

This is the 17th year that the Boston Business Journal has published its Best Places to Work list, and the first time that Merck has won with all three Massachusetts-based U.S. businesses represented. The company won in the extra-large company category and was one of only nine winning extra-large companies. Best Places to Work honors the area's leading employers that go beyond the norm to foster a meaningful and enjoyable work environment and is based on internal employee survey results.

This year's Best Places to Work companies were divided into five different categories: Extra small (20 to 49 employees), small (50 to 99 employees), medium (100 to 249 employees), large (250 to 999 employees) and extra-large (1,000 employees and over).  Merck has some 2,900 employees in Massachusetts.

The Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work surveys and the subsequent scoring of responses were provided in partnership with Quantum Workplace.

Follow Merck on Twitter @Merckgroup, on Facebook @merckgroup and on LinkedIn.

All Merck news releases are distributed by email at the same time they become available on the Merck website. Please go to www.merckgroup.com/subscribe to register online, change your selection or discontinue this service.

About MerckMerck, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 52,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene- editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – Merck is everywhere. In 2018, Merck generated sales of €14.8 billion in 66 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the "Merck" name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials.


in evidenza
"Ci siamo rifatte il seno perché..." Le Donatella si confessano

Il ritorno di Silvia-Giulia Provvedi

"Ci siamo rifatte il seno perché..."
Le Donatella si confessano

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.