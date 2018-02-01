Mesosphere Partners with TCS to Enhance Data Services and Infrastructure Management Capabilities

- NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT consultancy firm, and Mesosphere, the creators of DC/OS, the premier platform for building and running data-intensive, containerized applications, today announced a partnership aimed at helping customers utilize data services and cloud platforms more efficiently.

TCS will build frameworks for new data services and enhance Mesosphere's existing DC/OS catalogue. Additionally, TCS Cloud will run DC/OS to provide a big data platform-as-a-service leveraging SMACK stack, a toolchain that is open-source and production-proven at scale. SMACK stack is becoming the standard to build enterprise applications that are the hallmark of digital transformations today.

The new framework will help TCS and Mesosphere customers drive digital initiatives more efficiently, thereby enhancing their return on investment. This partnership will enable customers to optimize their spend on public or private clouds or in-house data centers by up to 30 percent, cut project lifecycles by almost half, and accelerate time to value for new digital initiatives.

"TCS is committed to delivering innovations that create a competitive edge for our customers and steer businesses toward a more efficient digital future," said Raman Venkatraman, Vice President and Global Head of Alliances and Technology, TCS. "This partnership will enable us to build applications that can be deployed to ensure high utilization of capacity, cost predictability and easy portability between clouds so that our customers benefit from accelerated time to value."

The TCS and Mesosphere partnership will enable customers to modernize their IT infrastructure for increased agility, flexibility, management, and security. It will also improve operational agility to more rapidly adapt to change, and accelerate innovation by leveraging more than 100 data services available as part of the DC/OS catalogue. TCS will also leverage Mesosphere's data services to offer Big Data, Real Time Analytics, IoT, and Hybrid Cloud solutions to customers.

"The engineering partnership with TCS is exciting, as it will expand the data services and frameworks offered on the DC/OS Service Catalogue," said William Freiberg, Chief Operating Officer, Mesosphere. "We look forward to working with TCS to deliver an accelerated time-to-market with the infrastructure and services needed to deploy machine learning and IoT applications at scale."

TCS will provide Mesosphere a test facility for proof-of-concept projects at TCS' Center of Excellence in Cincinnati, Ohio, to demonstrate the value of Mesosphere DC/OS in enabling customers with data agility and in adoption of hybrid cloud.

For many industries, digital transformation means leveraging data at scale and in real time, and so DC/OS has become the platform of choice for leaders across industries including Financial Services, Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Retail. As a trusted partner for these industries, TCS will provide customers with the technology and best practices to maximize their investment in DC/OS.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that partners with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation Journeys. TCS offers a consulting-led, integrated portfolio of IT, Cognitive Business & Technology Operations, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development. A part of the Tata group, India's largest industrial conglomerate, TCS has over 390,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $ 17.6 billion for year ended March 31, 2017 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

About MesosphereMesosphere is leading the enterprise transformation toward distributed computing and hybrid cloud. Mesosphere DC/OS is the premier platform for building, deploying, and elastically scaling modern applications and big data. DC/OS makes running containers, data services, and microservices easy across your own hardware and cloud instances. Mesosphere was founded in 2013 by the architects of hyperscale infrastructures at Airbnb and Twitter and the co-creator of Apache Mesos. Mesosphere is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in New York; Hamburg, Germany; and Beijing, China. Mesosphere's investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and Microsoft.