Metal Bulletin Group Announces Rebrand to Fastmarkets

- In a world governed by increasing volatility, those trading in commodities require absolute clarity in the prices, news and forecasts they receive. Since 1882, Fastmarkets has been providing market-reflective commodity prices and insights to enable trade for clients in the metals, minerals and forest product industries.

"As we look to the future, our plan is to transform our various products into one definitive source for all commodities data. We are creating a new, stronger brand to deliver even more value and benefits to our customers involved in the buying and selling of commodities across the markets we serve," said Raju Daswani, CEO, Fastmarkets.

Fastmarkets' new branding enables the company to stand out within the dynamic global commodities marketplace.

"Our aim is to invest in the products, tools and services tailored specifically to the needs of our customers," Daswani said. "We took this opportunity to rethink not just our name but our entire brand proposition. We are proud to be ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving industry, and our new identity as Fastmarkets illustrates the great progress we have made in recent years."

The Fastmarkets branding provides a sharp visual identity that matches the Company's strategic focus on being bold, smart and unique in how it assesses commodity prices.

Please visit www.fastmarkets.com to explore the new website and learn more about the suite of products and services offered.

ABOUT FASTMARKETSFastmarkets is the leading price reporting, analytics & events organization for the global metals, industrial minerals and forest products markets.  It operates within Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. Fastmarkets' core activity in pricing drives transactions in commodities markets around the world and is complemented by news, industry data, analysis, conferences and insight services. Fastmarkets includes brands such as Fastmarkets MB and Fastmarkets AMM (previously known as Metal Bulletin and American Metal Market, respectively) RISI and FOEX Its main offices are in London, New York, Boston, Brussels, Helsinki, São Paulo, Shanghai, Beijing and Singapore. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250 share index. It is a leading international business-to-business information group focused primarily on the global banking, asset management and commodities sectors.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749593/Fastmarkets_Logo.jpg


