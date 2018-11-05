MGI Introduces Groundbreaking Ultra-High-Throughput Sequencer, MGISEQ-T7

Conte: fiducia dl sicurezza? Ci riserviamo decisione all'ultimo
Politica

Conte: fiducia dl sicurezza? Ci riserviamo decisione all'ultimo

Maltempo, Conte: situazione critica, Cdm entro la settimana
Politica

Maltempo, Conte: situazione critica, Cdm entro la settimana

Xi contro Trump: no alla legge della giungla nel commercio
Economia

Xi contro Trump: no alla legge della giungla nel commercio

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire sporco negro nei luoghi pubblici Ã¨ normale"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire sporco negro nei luoghi pubblici Ã¨ normale"

Spazio, conclusa l'inchiesta sull'incidente alla Soyuz Ms-10
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, conclusa l'inchiesta sull'incidente alla Soyuz Ms-10

Zoe Saldana e Rosario Dawson ai latinos: votate contro Trump
Politica

Zoe Saldana e Rosario Dawson ai latinos: votate contro Trump

L'impresa di Ross Edgley, a nuoto circumnaviga la Gran Bretagna
Sport

L'impresa di Ross Edgley, a nuoto circumnaviga la Gran Bretagna

Migliaia alla maratona di New York, c'Ã¨ anche Gianni Morandi
Politica

Migliaia alla maratona di New York, c'Ã¨ anche Gianni Morandi

Prescrizione, Di Maio: riforma si fa. Con Lega troviamo soluzione
Politica

Prescrizione, Di Maio: riforma si fa. Con Lega troviamo soluzione

Manovra, Di Maio: assicuro 1,5 mld per i truffati dalle banche
Economia

Manovra, Di Maio: assicuro 1,5 mld per i truffati dalle banche

Ducati presenta le grandi novitÃ  per EICMA 2018
Motori

Ducati presenta le grandi novitÃ  per EICMA 2018

Vigilia di Champions a Napoli, Il Psg scende in campo
Sport

Vigilia di Champions a Napoli, Il Psg scende in campo

Maltempo, Costa: "Il Cdm darÃ  una prima risposta economica giÃ  questa settimana"
Politica

Maltempo, Costa: "Il Cdm darÃ  una prima risposta economica giÃ  questa settimana"

Generali, Marco Sesana: â€œInvestiamo sul futuro dei bambini e del Paeseâ€
Economia

Generali, Marco Sesana: â€œInvestiamo sul futuro dei bambini e del Paeseâ€

Maltempo, Toninelli in Veneto: "Presto consiglio dei ministri per sbloccare risorse"
Politica

Maltempo, Toninelli in Veneto: "Presto consiglio dei ministri per sbloccare risorse"

Intervista - Eugenio Blasetti Press Relations Manager di Mercedes Benz Italia
Motori

Intervista - Eugenio Blasetti Press Relations Manager di Mercedes Benz Italia

ING: lâ€™arancio si tinge di green. Ecco la campagna dedicata alla sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

ING: lâ€™arancio si tinge di green. Ecco la campagna dedicata alla sostenibilitÃ 

Voto Usa, Obama: no al vecchio copione di privilegi, cambiamo
Politica

Voto Usa, Obama: no al vecchio copione di privilegi, cambiamo

Cosenza, appalti e corruzione: arrestato il sindaco di Fuscaldo
Cronache

Cosenza, appalti e corruzione: arrestato il sindaco di Fuscaldo

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire 'sporco negro' nei luoghi pubblici e' normale"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire 'sporco negro' nei luoghi pubblici e' normale"


MGI Introduces Groundbreaking Ultra-High-Throughput Sequencer, MGISEQ-T7

- Most Powerful Sequencer to Date

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI, a subsidiary of BGI Group, introduced its newest model of genetic sequencer, MGISEQ-T7, which vastly improves speed, throughput and flexibility, at the 13th International Conference on Genomics (ICG-13) in Shenzhen. The most powerful MGI sequencer to date, MGISEQ-T7 is built with innovative quadruple flow-cell staging that allows simultaneous but independent operation of 1 to 4 flow cells in a single run. The MGI proprietary technology used in T7 delivers higher accuracy and improves efficiency through upgrades to the flow cell, fluid, and biochemical and optical system. A supercomputer for the life science industry, MGISEQ-T7 takes the production capacity of the sequencer to a new level with daily output of data up to 6Tb.

"Now customers have complete flexibility for a wide range of sequencing, at the same time, all in one machine," said MGI CEO Feng Mu.

The MGISEQ-T7's innovations include:

Unique Quad-Flowcell Platform, supporting independent operation of 1-4 chips A revolutionary quad-flow cell platform enables multiple flow cells with different read lengths and applications to be processed independently at any time in a single run. The platform supports whole genome sequencing, ultra-depth exome sequencing, epigenome sequencing, and large-panel tumor gene detection.

Sequencing speed increased by over 50%MGISEQ-T7 runs much faster than any other sequencer to date. PE150 takes less than 24 hours at full load to complete.

Single chip density increased by 20%MGISEQ-T7's chip density is increased by 20%. Terabyte-level data can be produced with a single chip.

Partners and customers around the world who have been using the MGI platform have recognized its distinct advantages, including researchers from RIKEN, the Mayo Clinic, the Karolinska Institutet, Curetis and Weill Cornell Medicine.

"MGI is the first company that can achieve affordable and essentially error-free genome sequencing," said Dr. George Church, Professor of Genetics, and Health Sciences and Technology of Harvard and MIT.

The ultra-fast, ultra-high-throughput MGISEQ-T7 can complete WGS for up to 60 human genomes in a single day, breaking barriers for what a next generation sequencer can do. MGISEQ-T7 accelerates the development of nationwide genomics projects, since a T7 can complete the sequencing of 10,000 genomes within a year.

BGI Group President Jian Wang said such research will benefit human beings everywhere. "The mission of MGI is to help people live better and healthier lives."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774798/Jian_Liu_MGI.jpg


in evidenza
Bocelli n.1 in classifica negli Usa E' il primo italiano. Battuta Gaga

Culture

Bocelli n.1 in classifica negli Usa
E' il primo italiano. Battuta Gaga

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.