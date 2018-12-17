MICAWOR - 2018 PULIMA Art Festival

Il presidente del Sudan in Siria, il primo leader arabo dal 2011
Politica

Il presidente del Sudan in Siria, il primo leader arabo dal 2011

Luca Zingaretti: "Che cos'Ã¨ un figlio? Il futuro di tutti noi"
Spettacoli

Luca Zingaretti: "Che cos'Ã¨ un figlio? Il futuro di tutti noi"

Agri-food, Riccaboni (Fond. Prima): al via progetti Mediterraneo
Economia

Agri-food, Riccaboni (Fond. Prima): al via progetti Mediterraneo

Simone Mattongo Direttore Generale Auto Honda Motor Italia
Motori

Simone Mattongo Direttore Generale Auto Honda Motor Italia

Salva la speleologa ferita nella grotta. Il racconto dei soccorsi
Cronache

Salva la speleologa ferita nella grotta. Il racconto dei soccorsi

Manovra, Misiani (PD): "Non ci sono soldi per le promesse irrealizzabili del Governo"
Politica

Manovra, Misiani (PD): "Non ci sono soldi per le promesse irrealizzabili del Governo"

Manovra, Errani (Leu): "Su bilancio non c'Ã¨ stata discussione. Governo porti manovra in Parlamento"
Politica

Manovra, Errani (Leu): "Su bilancio non c'Ã¨ stata discussione. Governo porti manovra...

Giappone, potente esplosione in ristorante di Sapporo, 42 feriti
Politica

Giappone, potente esplosione in ristorante di Sapporo, 42 feriti

Caos metro a Roma, la fila impossibile dei passeggeri a Termini
Cronache

Caos metro a Roma, la fila impossibile dei passeggeri a Termini

Canapa light, sequestrati 73kg di infiorescenze tra Cesena e Forli
Politica

Canapa light, sequestrati 73kg di infiorescenze tra Cesena e Forli

Proteste contro la "legge sulla schiavitÃ¹" a Budapest, i manifestanti sfilano per la cittÃ 
Politica

Proteste contro la "legge sulla schiavitÃ¹" a Budapest, i manifestanti sfilano per la cittÃ 

Manifestazione dell'estrema destra a Bruxelles contro il Global Compact
Politica

Manifestazione dell'estrema destra a Bruxelles contro il Global Compact

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 dicembre

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 dicembre

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 dicembre

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 dicembre

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 dicembre

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 dicembre

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 dicembre

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 dicembre

Manovra, Salvini va a comprare il sushi per cena prima del vertice a palazzo Chigi
Politica

Manovra, Salvini va a comprare il sushi per cena prima del vertice a palazzo Chigi

I tradizionali mercatini di piazza Navona a Roma affollati nonostante la pioggia
Politica

I tradizionali mercatini di piazza Navona a Roma affollati nonostante la pioggia

No Global Compact, scontri alla manifestazione a Bruxelles, polizia usa idranti per disperdere folla
Politica

No Global Compact, scontri alla manifestazione a Bruxelles, polizia usa idranti per...

Invasione dei Babbi Natale in bicicletta a Roma, piazza Venezia bloccata
Politica

Invasione dei Babbi Natale in bicicletta a Roma, piazza Venezia bloccata

Manovra, Salvini: "Abbiamo fatto tutto il possibile, conto in risposta positiva da Bruxelles"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: "Abbiamo fatto tutto il possibile, conto in risposta positiva da...

Salvini: "Nessuna nuova tassa sulle auto"
Politica

Salvini: "Nessuna nuova tassa sulle auto"


MICAWOR - 2018 PULIMA Art Festival

- Attractive events include the Pulima Art Award Exhibition presenting 21 Pulima Art Award winners' works and Invitational exhibition. It includes an expansive multi-channel project image up to 17 feet width -- "In Pursuit of Venus [infected]" by the internationally renowned artist Lisa Reihana (New Zealand); "Lighting the Tobacco", a combination of sculptural installation and video projection by Sakuliu that reflects the loss of traditional culture; and the installation work of Labay Eyong (grand prize winner of 2nd and 3rd Pulima Art Award), entitled "Mother Land", combining "mother" and "land" as a metaphor for the infinite loop that integrates and merges land and life.

Moreover, International indigenous cooperation and connection is a major goal of this year's Festival. A series of contemporary performances is presented by Bulareyaung Dance Company (B.D.C) and TAI Body Theatre with New Zealand choreographer and Australia cross-discipline artist in the opening ceremony. Also, this year's Pulima Art Festival has collaborated "A Festival in Festival" program that collaborate with YIRRAMBOI First Nations Arts Festival, the premier international indigenous contemporary art festival in Melbourne. During the YIRRAMBOI Festival Week, Australian artists bring a series of workshops, performances, talks, concerts, exhibitions, etc. to demonstrate the art scene of First Nations and present the fabulous Australian art. "We hope the program open more possibilities of sharing cultures and bring fabulous diversity of indigenous creativity to all participant/people/audience/visitors!" the curator says.

MORE INFORMATIONExhibition Date: Nov. 3rd Sat. 2018 -- Jan. 13th Sun. 2019Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art, TaipeiExhibition Website: www.pulima.com.tw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791434/MICAWOR_2018_PULIMA_Art_Festival.jpg  


in evidenza
Catriona Gray è Miss Universo Da Manila alla corona di regina

Tutte le foto

Catriona Gray è Miss Universo
Da Manila alla corona di regina

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.