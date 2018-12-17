17 dicembre 2018- 12:43 MICAWOR - 2018 PULIMA Art Festival

- Attractive events include the Pulima Art Award Exhibition presenting 21 Pulima Art Award winners' works and Invitational exhibition. It includes an expansive multi-channel project image up to 17 feet width -- "In Pursuit of Venus [infected]" by the internationally renowned artist Lisa Reihana (New Zealand); "Lighting the Tobacco", a combination of sculptural installation and video projection by Sakuliu that reflects the loss of traditional culture; and the installation work of Labay Eyong (grand prize winner of 2nd and 3rd Pulima Art Award), entitled "Mother Land", combining "mother" and "land" as a metaphor for the infinite loop that integrates and merges land and life.

Moreover, International indigenous cooperation and connection is a major goal of this year's Festival. A series of contemporary performances is presented by Bulareyaung Dance Company (B.D.C) and TAI Body Theatre with New Zealand choreographer and Australia cross-discipline artist in the opening ceremony. Also, this year's Pulima Art Festival has collaborated "A Festival in Festival" program that collaborate with YIRRAMBOI First Nations Arts Festival, the premier international indigenous contemporary art festival in Melbourne. During the YIRRAMBOI Festival Week, Australian artists bring a series of workshops, performances, talks, concerts, exhibitions, etc. to demonstrate the art scene of First Nations and present the fabulous Australian art. "We hope the program open more possibilities of sharing cultures and bring fabulous diversity of indigenous creativity to all participant/people/audience/visitors!" the curator says.

MORE INFORMATIONExhibition Date: Nov. 3rd Sat. 2018 -- Jan. 13th Sun. 2019Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art, TaipeiExhibition Website: www.pulima.com.tw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791434/MICAWOR_2018_PULIMA_Art_Festival.jpg