Microland Announces Partnership With Nutanix to Strengthen Hybrid Cloud Portfolio

Pacchi bomba in Usa, sindaco di New York: "Atto di terrorismo"
Politica

Pacchi bomba in Usa, sindaco di New York: "Atto di terrorismo"

Polemica revisionista all'Europarlamento: "Nazismo Ã¨ di sinistra"
Politica

Polemica revisionista all'Europarlamento: "Nazismo Ã¨ di sinistra"

L'energia degli "Igloos", Mario Merz in Pirelli HangarBicocca
Culture

L'energia degli "Igloos", Mario Merz in Pirelli HangarBicocca

Riparte da Trieste la stagione del musical "We will rock you"
Spettacoli

Riparte da Trieste la stagione del musical "We will rock you"

Conte: "Italia grande potenza industriale, non abbia paura di globalizzazione"
Politica

Conte: "Italia grande potenza industriale, non abbia paura di globalizzazione"

Conferenza Putin - Conte, ecco i commenti degli utenti italiani alla diretta Facebook
Politica

Conferenza Putin - Conte, ecco i commenti degli utenti italiani alla diretta Facebook

Incontro Putin - Conte, la stretta di mano tra i due leader al termine della conferenza stampa
Politica

Incontro Putin - Conte, la stretta di mano tra i due leader al termine della...

Napoli, boom di nuovi negozi cinesi nel quartiere Vomero
Economia

Napoli, boom di nuovi negozi cinesi nel quartiere Vomero

Russia, Conte: "Sanzioni sono un mezzo e non un fine, vanno superate prima possibile"
Politica

Russia, Conte: "Sanzioni sono un mezzo e non un fine, vanno superate prima possibile"

Paura pacchi bomba a New York Evacuati gli uffici della Cnn
Politica

Paura pacchi bomba a New York Evacuati gli uffici della Cnn

Usa, pacchi bomba sospetti a Hillary Clinton e Barack Obama
Politica

Usa, pacchi bomba sospetti a Hillary Clinton e Barack Obama

Al via il nuovo anno accademico di Alma nel ricordo di Marchesi
Culture

Al via il nuovo anno accademico di Alma nel ricordo di Marchesi

La collezione d'arte di UBI Banca apre al Web: sito e Instagram
Culture

La collezione d'arte di UBI Banca apre al Web: sito e Instagram

Siria, Conte: "Russia fondamentale per soluzione conflitti"
Politica

Siria, Conte: "Russia fondamentale per soluzione conflitti"

Festa Roma, Sigourney Weaver: non sottovalutate la fantascienza
Spettacoli

Festa Roma, Sigourney Weaver: non sottovalutate la fantascienza

La fotografa libica: a Roma vedo Tripoli, Italia salvi la Medina
Politica

La fotografa libica: a Roma vedo Tripoli, Italia salvi la Medina

Legittima Difesa, il Senato approva il disegno di legge
Politica

Legittima Difesa, il Senato approva il disegno di legge

Invictus 2018, pioggia di ori: lo tsunami azzurro travolge Sydney
Sport

Invictus 2018, pioggia di ori: lo tsunami azzurro travolge Sydney

Sabrina Paravicini: "Be Kind", un viaggio gentile nella diversitÃ 
Spettacoli

Sabrina Paravicini: "Be Kind", un viaggio gentile nella diversitÃ 

Salvini: "Sgombero Casapound? Non ho occupanti di serie A o serie B, ma prima palazzi pericolanti"
Politica

Salvini: "Sgombero Casapound? Non ho occupanti di serie A o serie B, ma prima palazzi...


Microland Announces Partnership With Nutanix to Strengthen Hybrid Cloud Portfolio

- Achieves Global System Integrator and Premier Consulting Partner Status 

Microland, a digital accelerator for global enterprises, today announced its intent to bring new workloads to hyperconverged and enterprise cloud deployments with a global partnership with Nutanix.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/717242/Microland_Logo.jpg )

As a Global System Integrator, Microland will develop, design and implement transformational IT strategies for customers looking to maximize their IT performance and improve business agility. Microland's partnership with Nutanix, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, will help build software-defined datacenters and bring the power of cloud to its enterprise customers.

As a partner, Microland has achieved Premier status, which is the highest level in the Nutanix Consulting Partner (NCP) program. This certification enables Microland to deliver distinguished professional services to Nutanix customers utilizing Nutanix services advanced delivery toolkits. Being a part of the Nutanix ecosystem provides Microland the opportunity to design and implement state-of-the-art solutions, leveraging Nutanix services and best practices.

"As a Nutanix premier partner, Microland will utilize Nutanix services tools, templates, methodologies, and training to drive service efficiency, and enhance profitability in Client ecosystems," said Karthikeyan Krishnan, Sr. VP - Global Solutions and Head ASEAN Business, Microland. "This partnership intends to digitally accelerate the Client technology landscape by delivering simple-to-deploy, web-scale architecture including NextGen cognitive workloads, mission-critical workloads, such as databases, web infrastructure, and mainstream enterprise applications. I am confident that this partnership will help us in delivering the highest quality of service and unmatched customer experience to Clients in their digital transformation journeys."

"We're thrilled to be partnering more closely with Microland," said Rodney Foreman, Vice President of Global Channel Sales, Nutanix. "The company is one of our most valued GSI partners globally and will help us build our momentum with large enterprise customers, particularly in the ASEAN region."

About Microland: 

Microland accelerates the digital transformation journey for global enterprises enabling them to deliver high-value business outcomes to their Clients. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 3,800 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, Middle East and North America. Microland enables global enterprises to become more agile and innovative by integration of emerging technologies and the application of automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to their business processes.

For more info: https://www.microland.com


