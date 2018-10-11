Microland Awarded the Prestigious Digital Outcomes and Specialists 3 Framework

Infografica - Cucchi, un carabiniere ammette il pestaggio, la sorella: "Il muro Ã¨ abbattuto"
Politica

Infografica - Cucchi, un carabiniere ammette il pestaggio, la sorella: "Il muro Ã¨...

Def, Cottarelli: "Non voglio difendere il Governo ma ha ereditato un debito elevato"
Politica

Def, Cottarelli: "Non voglio difendere il Governo ma ha ereditato un debito elevato"

Emiliano a New York mostra la focaccio barese: "Mi commuove"
Politica

Emiliano a New York mostra la focaccio barese: "Mi commuove"

Manovra, Bonafede: â€œNon ho sentito preoccupazione, Italia vuole investire in settori strategiciâ€
Politica

Manovra, Bonafede: â€œNon ho sentito preoccupazione, Italia vuole investire in settori...

Unione petrolifera, Spinaci: Anche noi pronti alla trasformazione dell'Energia
Economia

Unione petrolifera, Spinaci: Anche noi pronti alla trasformazione dell'Energia

Pensioni, Salvini: "Se Boeri vuole difendere legge Fornero si candidi"
Politica

Pensioni, Salvini: "Se Boeri vuole difendere legge Fornero si candidi"

Manovra, Garavaglia: "Reddito di cittadinanza necessario"
Politica

Manovra, Garavaglia: "Reddito di cittadinanza necessario"

Saipem, Mauro Piasere: â€œTrasformazione digitale per un business sostenibileâ€
Economia

Saipem, Mauro Piasere: â€œTrasformazione digitale per un business sostenibileâ€

Def, Senato approva la risoluzione di maggioranza M5s-Lega con 161 voti favorevoli
Politica

Def, Senato approva la risoluzione di maggioranza M5s-Lega con 161 voti favorevoli

Salvini indicando lâ€™altare della patria: â€œNon accusatemi di nostalgie mussolinianeâ€
Politica

Salvini indicando lâ€™altare della patria: â€œNon accusatemi di nostalgie mussolinianeâ€

Padoan: ''Manovra dannosa per il Paese, mercati non crederanno piÃ¹ al Governo''
Politica

Padoan: ''Manovra dannosa per il Paese, mercati non crederanno piÃ¹ al Governo''

Lupi: ''Ecco perchÃ¨ manovra non ci piace''
Politica

Lupi: ''Ecco perchÃ¨ manovra non ci piace''

Padoan: ''Ue va cambiata, ma proseguire strada governo passato''
Politica

Padoan: ''Ue va cambiata, ma proseguire strada governo passato''

Enel X, Piglia: â€œ300 milioni di euro da investire nella mobilitÃ  elettricaâ€
Economia

Enel X, Piglia: â€œ300 milioni di euro da investire nella mobilitÃ  elettricaâ€

Snam, Panzacchi: Trasformazione digitale dell'Energia significa piÃ¹ sicurezza
Economia

Snam, Panzacchi: Trasformazione digitale dell'Energia significa piÃ¹ sicurezza

Quota 100, Cottarelli: "Boeri deve dire quello che pensa"
Politica

Quota 100, Cottarelli: "Boeri deve dire quello che pensa"

Def, Saccone (FI) Regala al Governo il 'Gioco della fortuna' "I numeri li state prendendo da li"
Politica

Def, Saccone (FI) Regala al Governo il 'Gioco della fortuna' "I numeri li state...

Salvini: "Pattuglioni polizia su treni per cacciare a calci in cu... chi non paga o delinque"
Politica

Salvini: "Pattuglioni polizia su treni per cacciare a calci in cu... chi non paga o...

Edison, Vergerio: â€œAprire un dialogo tra Nord Africa e Europa sullâ€™energiaâ€
Economia

Edison, Vergerio: â€œAprire un dialogo tra Nord Africa e Europa sullâ€™energiaâ€

Eni, Mantovani: "Le rinnovabili in Africa possono essere un'occasione per noi"
Economia

Eni, Mantovani: "Le rinnovabili in Africa possono essere un'occasione per noi"


Microland Awarded the Prestigious Digital Outcomes and Specialists 3 Framework

- Accelerates the focus on Digital Services for the UK Public Sector

Microland, a Digital Accelerator and a leading service provider to the UK Public Sector, today announced that it has been awarded a place on the Digital Outcomes and Specialists (DOS) 3 Framework under the U.K. Government's Crown Commercial Service (CCS) initiative. Under this framework, Public Sector clients would be able to procure 'Digital Outcomes' and 'Digital Specialists' services from Microland. In addition to this, Microland already holds G-Cloud 10 status for all 3 lots - Cloud Hosting, Cloud Software and Cloud Support.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/717242/Microland_Logo.jpg )

The Digital Outcomes Lot, enables Microland to provide the Public Sector with teams to work on a digital service - which could be design, build, testing, release, iterate, support or retire a digital service. Microland will also provide capabilities like user experience and design, security, performance analysis and data, support and operations to end-users.

Under the Digital Specialists Lot, Microland will provide Public Sector customers with individual specialists to deliver a specific outcome or an outcome with defined deliverables on a service, programme or project. The array of Microland's digital specialists includes business analysts, technical architects, agile coach, cyber security consultants among others.

"We thank the Crown Commercial Service for awarding us with a place on this framework. This is in continuation with our aspirations to be a preferred partner for the UK Public Sector. Our goal is to support UK Public Sector clients by use of NextGen technologies to create efficiencies, improve sustainability, create economic development and enhance quality of citizen services," said Sandy Hardikar, SVP & Head - Europe.

"In this age of Digital Transformation, Public Sector clients are focused on Cloud First strategy to accelerate and improve citizen services. To achieve the right results, these clients needed a strong and experienced partner to work with them to provide digital services that are innovative and future-ready. I am happy to say that Microland is a great alternative to existing options and with this award in addition to G-Cloud 10 status, we can offer a full stack of our services to accelerate the Digital Transformation journey. Our multi-disciplinary skilled teams in the UK have been at the heart of a wide range of public sector programmes and projects. We draw on a wide range of capabilities to deliver cost effective and people-centric digital outcomes from advisory to execution," said Nagaraja Kini, Head - UK Public Sector.

About Microland: 

Microland accelerates the digital transformation journey for global enterprises enabling them to deliver high-value business outcomes to their clients. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 3,800 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, Middle East and North America. Microland enables global enterprises to become more agile and innovative by integration of emerging technologies and the application of automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to their business processes.

For more info: https://www.microland.com


in evidenza
Tv globale, Marina Berlusconi e Eleonora Andreatta al top

MediaTech

Tv globale, Marina Berlusconi
e Eleonora Andreatta al top

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.