12 giugno 2019- 09:14 Microland Digitally Accelerates 'Future Ealing' Initiative for the London Borough of Ealing

Microland, a leading digital IT transformation company, announced that it has extended its partnership with the London Borough of Ealing to provide best-in-class, next-generation digital services that will enhance residents' online experience.

The borough has partnered with Microland to deliver its digital transformation, which is a key enabler of its 'Future Ealing' agenda to make life better for residents and make Ealing 'a connected place with smarter services for residents, visitors and businesses'.

Microland will test and deploy more than 200 customer-facing business processes on Microsoft's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system- MS Dynamics 365. This will enable residents access council services from one account and track the status of their transactions themselves, among other improvements.

"We are modernising our digital services, so we can offer the best-in-class online customer experience that residents expect from the borough. By investing in our technology, we'll be better able to anticipate their needs and provide them a service that is more intuitive to use. We are also transforming the way we work internally so that we can be more efficient and target our increasingly limited resources where they matter most. To do this, we have partnered with Microland, who share our outcome-focused approach to making our services better", said Edward Axe, Director of ICT, IDM, and Property Services (CIO), Ealing Council.

"We are truly excited and honoured to be chosen to help manage and deliver services for the borough. This digital transformation programme is a testimony to the significant progress we have made in helping the borough embrace its digital agenda", said Nagaraja Kini, Head of Public Sector, Microland Limited.

