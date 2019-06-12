Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 13 giugno
Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 13 giugno

Inchiesta di Fanpage sulla Sesa, societÃ  rifiuti vicino alla Lega

Pitti, il lusso green e confortevole di Berwich

The elevator, thriller psicologico italiano con Caroline Goodall

Trattativa UE, Paragone: "Tria si muova nei limiti stabiliti dal contratto

Francia, a Parigi prima vittima a bordo di monopattino elettrico

Fico ringrazia professoressa sospesa: "Esempio di liberta' di pensiero"

Conte: "Per Juncker sbagliamo? Lui sbaglio' sulla Grecia"

Conte: "Costruire Manovra da subito, chiarezza per il Paese"

Pitti, le mille sfumature dei colori di Tagliatore

In Europa i rifiuti elettronici sono 9 mln di tonnellate l'anno

Boschi: Tria e Conte fingono di essere al Governo

Il Ceo Wind Tre Hedberg: costruire partnership pubblico-privato

Giorgetti: "Commissario UE? Faccio quel che mi chiedono, io non comando"

MotoGp, 'Belin che paddock' il racconto senza limiti di Carlo Pernat, lo speciale

Conte: "Sono premier, non ho bisogno di delega per trattare con Ue"

Pitti, i 40 anni di Slam tra tecnica e urban

Nuoro, invasione di cavallette: 2.000 ettari di terreni distrutti

Decreto Sicurezza Bis, Salvini: â€œMulte da 10mila a 50mila euro per nave che viola...

Via libera al decreto sicurezza bis, Salvini: â€œHabemus decretumâ€


Microland Digitally Accelerates 'Future Ealing' Initiative for the London Borough of Ealing

- LONDON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a leading digital IT transformation company, announced that it has extended its partnership with the London Borough of Ealing to provide best-in-class, next-generation digital services that will enhance residents' online experience.   

The borough has partnered with Microland to deliver its digital transformation, which is a key enabler of its 'Future Ealing' agenda to make life better for residents and make Ealing 'a connected place with smarter services for residents, visitors and businesses'.

Microland will test and deploy more than 200 customer-facing business processes on Microsoft's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system- MS Dynamics 365. This will enable residents access council services from one account and track the status of their transactions themselves, among other improvements.  

"We are modernising our digital services, so we can offer the best-in-class online customer experience that residents expect from the borough. By investing in our technology, we'll be better able to anticipate their needs and provide them a service that is more intuitive to use. We are also transforming the way we work internally so that we can be more efficient and target our increasingly limited resources where they matter most. To do this, we have partnered with Microland, who share our outcome-focused approach to making our services better", said Edward Axe, Director of ICT, IDM, and Property Services (CIO), Ealing Council.

"We are truly excited and honoured to be chosen to help manage and deliver services for the borough. This digital transformation programme is a testimony to the significant progress we have made in helping the borough embrace its digital agenda", said Nagaraja Kini, Head of Public Sector, Microland Limited.  

About Microland   

Microland accelerates the digital transformation journey for global enterprises enabling them to deliver high-value business outcomes and superior customer experience. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 4,300 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, Middle East and North America. Microland partners with global enterprises to help them become more agile and innovative by integrating emerging technologies and applying automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to business processes. For more information, visit: https://www.microland.com  

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/901193/Microland_Logo.jpg

 


