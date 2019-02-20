Microland Enhances Cybersecurity Services Portfolio

Grande successo del tour italiano della Parsons Dance
Spettacoli

Grande successo del tour italiano della Parsons Dance

Siagri, Eurotech: piÃ¹ tecnologia meno sprechi, Ã¨ la sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Siagri, Eurotech: piÃ¹ tecnologia meno sprechi, Ã¨ la sostenibilitÃ 

Flashmob delle infermiere del Gaslini, la danza a tema Toy Story
Cronache

Flashmob delle infermiere del Gaslini, la danza a tema Toy Story

Gb, scontro May - Corbyn sull'antisemitismo
Politica

Gb, scontro May - Corbyn sull'antisemitismo

Venezuela, ultimatum di GuaidÃ² alle forze armate: avete 3 giorni
Politica

Venezuela, ultimatum di GuaidÃ² alle forze armate: avete 3 giorni

Spazio, la sonda Haybusa 2 si prepara ad atterrare su Ryugu
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, la sonda Haybusa 2 si prepara ad atterrare su Ryugu

Grace Ã  Dieu, il film di Ozon sui preti pedofili esce in Francia
Spettacoli

Grace Ã  Dieu, il film di Ozon sui preti pedofili esce in Francia

Trump: Bernie Sanders mi piace, ma ha giÃ  perso la sua occasione
Politica

Trump: Bernie Sanders mi piace, ma ha giÃ  perso la sua occasione

Quando la pittura inventÃ² l'uomo: Antonello da Messina a Milano
Culture

Quando la pittura inventÃ² l'uomo: Antonello da Messina a Milano

L'autore di "Sodoma": in Vaticano non c'Ã¨ lobby gay ma molti casi
Cronache

L'autore di "Sodoma": in Vaticano non c'Ã¨ lobby gay ma molti casi

Il sindaco di Livorno Nogarin annuncia: "Non mi ricandido, correrÃ² per le Europee"
Politica

Il sindaco di Livorno Nogarin annuncia: "Non mi ricandido, correrÃ² per le Europee"

Valanga a Crans Montana, 1 morto. La fuga degli sciatori in video
Politica

Valanga a Crans Montana, 1 morto. La fuga degli sciatori in video

Milano Fashion Week, la prima sfilata in monopattino elettrico
Cronache

Milano Fashion Week, la prima sfilata in monopattino elettrico

Pil, Tria: "Manovra bis? Prematuro esprimersi in tal senso"
Politica

Pil, Tria: "Manovra bis? Prematuro esprimersi in tal senso"

Il "Gaetanaccio" all'Eliseo 40 anni dopo. "Una lezione di stile"
Spettacoli

Il "Gaetanaccio" all'Eliseo 40 anni dopo. "Una lezione di stile"

Amministrative Bari, gaffe candidata Lega: "Pd non ha fatto nulla per aiutare minori a prostituirsi"
Politica

Amministrative Bari, gaffe candidata Lega: "Pd non ha fatto nulla per aiutare minori a...

Autonomia differenziata, De Petris (Leu): "Scopo intergruppo Ã¨ far decidere il Parlamento"
Politica

Autonomia differenziata, De Petris (Leu): "Scopo intergruppo Ã¨ far decidere il Parlamento"

Russia, Putin contro i missili Usa in Europa: target anche su Usa
Politica

Russia, Putin contro i missili Usa in Europa: target anche su Usa

Marangon (Univ. Udine): insegnare la sostenibilitÃ  realizzandola
Economia

Marangon (Univ. Udine): insegnare la sostenibilitÃ  realizzandola

Ponte Morandi, azionati gli strand jack, iniziata la discesa della seconda trave
Politica

Ponte Morandi, azionati gli strand jack, iniziata la discesa della seconda trave


Microland Enhances Cybersecurity Services Portfolio

- Positioned as 'Aspirant' in Everest Group's IT Security Services PEAK Matrix  

Microland, India's leading digital IT transformation company, has announced that it is strengthening its Cybersecurity service offerings. As a recognition of these efforts, Microland has also been positioned as 'Aspirant' in Everest Group's IT Security Services PEAK Matrix assessment, 2019. (Click here to access the report)

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/717242/Microland_Logo.jpg )

The 'Aspirant' status, in the IT Security Services PEAK Matrix, is a clear indicator and reflective of Microland's efforts in building a holistic portfolio of services delivering security, compliance and minimizing risks in client ecosystems.

"The benefits of digital transformation are well known to everyone. However, benefit realization can happen only when appropriate security and privacy protection strategies are in place. Microland's comprehensive suite of security services come with an analytics-driven approach towards keeping our client's IT applications and systems secure while ensuring robust cyber defense management. Also, Microland's Cybersecurity Services help organizations confidently embrace digital and cloud technologies while ensuring that operations are aligned with changing regulations. We also safeguard businesses against data breaches, financial risk, and reputational damage," said Robert Wysocki, CTO, Microland Limited.

"IT security is increasingly becoming a strategic tenet of an enterprises' digital transformation agenda. In addition to securing clients' IT estates on a day-to-day basis, building strong next-generation security solutions has become a key transformation lever for service providers. Microland has displayed credible focus on providing next-generation security solutions and services with an analytics-led approach to cyber defense management. This, along with its emphasis on a collaborative approach to define the engagement strategy based on client context and commercial flexibility in deal constructs, has enabled Microland to secure its position as an Aspirant in this assessment," said Chirajeet Sengupta, Partner, Information Technology Services at Everest Group.

About Microland: 

Microland accelerates the digital transformation journey for global enterprises enabling them to deliver high-value business outcomes and superior customer experience. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 4,200 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, Middle East and North America. Microland partners with global enterprises to help them become more agile and innovative by integrating emerging technologies and applying automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to business processes. 

For more info: https://www.microland.com


