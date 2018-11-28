Microland Positioned as a Leading IoT Service Provider in Zinnov Zones 2018

Jafar Panahi torna al cinema con il suo nuovo film "Tre volti"
Spettacoli

Jafar Panahi torna al cinema con il suo nuovo film "Tre volti"

CafÃ  (Fonarcom): reddito cittadinanza anche come politica attiva
Economia

CafÃ  (Fonarcom): reddito cittadinanza anche come politica attiva

Nuoro, arrestato un presunto terrorista: "Pianificava attentato"
Cronache

Nuoro, arrestato un presunto terrorista: "Pianificava attentato"

Approvato il "Codice rosso" contro la violenza sulle donne
Cronache

Approvato il "Codice rosso" contro la violenza sulle donne

Innovazione digitale, DXC Technology pronta a supportare Italia
Scienza e tecnologia

Innovazione digitale, DXC Technology pronta a supportare Italia

Pd indossa delle maschere bianche in aula a Montecitorio contro il dl sicurezza
Politica

Pd indossa delle maschere bianche in aula a Montecitorio contro il dl sicurezza

Auto senza guida con Appendino e Chiamparino brucia semaforo rosso, polemica sui social
Politica

Auto senza guida con Appendino e Chiamparino brucia semaforo rosso, polemica sui social

Manovra, Tria: non abbiamo stabilizzazione sociale ed economica
Economia

Manovra, Tria: non abbiamo stabilizzazione sociale ed economica

Altri tre lavoratori in nero nell'azienda di famiglia di Di Maio
Politica

Altri tre lavoratori in nero nell'azienda di famiglia di Di Maio

Palese (Agcai): piÃ¹ tasse sulle videolottery contro la ludopatia
Economia

Palese (Agcai): piÃ¹ tasse sulle videolottery contro la ludopatia

Spazio InSight su Marte, Maurizio Cheli: dirÃ  dove stiamo andando
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio InSight su Marte, Maurizio Cheli: dirÃ  dove stiamo andando

LaSabri, la giovane creator che sa parlare agli adolescenti
Spettacoli

LaSabri, la giovane creator che sa parlare agli adolescenti

Codice Rosso, Bongiorno: "Donne non possono essere massacrate in attesa di giudizio"
Politica

Codice Rosso, Bongiorno: "Donne non possono essere massacrate in attesa di giudizio"

Champions, tifosi Stella Rossa a Napoli cantano cori contro la Juve
Politica

Champions, tifosi Stella Rossa a Napoli cantano cori contro la Juve

Guido Barilla: la Terra brucia, serve urgenza e cambio mentalitÃ 
Economia

Guido Barilla: la Terra brucia, serve urgenza e cambio mentalitÃ 

Crollo di Ponte Morandi, Castellucci verso l'uscita da Autostrade
Cronache

Crollo di Ponte Morandi, Castellucci verso l'uscita da Autostrade

Codice Rosso, Bonafede: "Non c'e' un minuto da perdere davanti la denuncia di una donna"
Politica

Codice Rosso, Bonafede: "Non c'e' un minuto da perdere davanti la denuncia di una donna"

Roma, abbattuta anche l'ultima villa dei Casamonica al Quadraro
Cronache

Roma, abbattuta anche l'ultima villa dei Casamonica al Quadraro

Quartieri di Vita 2018, a Napoli progetto teatrale rivolto a fasce deboli nei quartieri difficili
Politica

Quartieri di Vita 2018, a Napoli progetto teatrale rivolto a fasce deboli nei...

A Central Park l'anatra mandarina seduce i passanti
Politica

A Central Park l'anatra mandarina seduce i passanti


Microland Positioned as a Leading IoT Service Provider in Zinnov Zones 2018

- Microland, a digital accelerator for global enterprises, today announced it has been featured as an 'Established' player in Zinnov Zones 2018, IoT Technology Services ratings.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/717242/Microland_Logo.jpg )

Zinnov Zones, erstwhile referred as 'Global Service Provider Ratings' is an annual rating published by Zinnov which rates service providers based on their competencies and capabilities. The assessment evaluated 35 Global Technology Service Providers across key pre-determined parameters and service lines in the IoT services space.

"We are excited to be included in the Zinnov Zones for IoT Technology Services. Our positioning in the report is a clear testimony of Microland's investments towards strengthening its IIoT portfolio with a strong focus on IT-OT integration capabilities. This has been achieved through the launch of new services and tie-ups with key partners, aimed at enabling clients in managing their digital transformation journey and realize the full potential of IoT enablement," said Manjanath Nayak - Sr. VP, Global Head, IIoT business.

"Microland has a strong focus on Industrial IoT services with capabilities across mining, transportation, and utilities. The firm has worked on building its ecosystem through platform partners (Predix in particular) to enable IoT for enterprises. Microland is viewed as an able partner that caters to enterprises for specific use-cases such as predictive maintenance and supply chain intelligence," said Sidhant Rastogi, Partner & Practice Head, MESP (Market Expansion for Service Providers), Zinnov. 

Microland launched its Industrial IoT professional services in 2017, to provide System Integration and Independent Software Vendor services on GE's Predix platform. Since then, the service has been bolstered through several strategic partnerships. Microland has partnered with:

In addition, Microland added new offerings under the IIoT service line - 3-Step Accelerated Industrial IoT Solutions, OT Network as a Service (NaaS), B2B System Integration Services, Data Interoperability Services (OPC UA) and Asset Optimization and Management Services.

To know more about Microland'sIIoT offerings and interact with their experts, visit them at theIOT Tech Expo, North America, 2018 on the 28th and 29th of November at booth number 320.

About Microland: 

Microland accelerates the digital transformation journey for global enterprises enabling them to deliver high-value business outcomes to their clients. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 4,000 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, Middle East and North America. Microland enables global enterprises to become more agile and innovative by integration of emerging technologies and the application of automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to their business processes. For more information, visit: https://www.microland.com

About Zinnov: For more information, visit: https://zinnov.com


in evidenza
Mastandrea passa alla regia Un film sulle morti bianche

Culture

Mastandrea passa alla regia
Un film sulle morti bianche


Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.