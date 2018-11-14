Microland Selects Versa Networks to Power Microland's smartBranch SD-WAN Services

Sui muri di Milano spunta un nuovo graffito Salvini-Di Maio
Sui muri di Milano spunta un nuovo graffito Salvini-Di Maio

Milano, il sindaco Sala si scusa per i tramezzini in mensa
Milano, il sindaco Sala si scusa per i tramezzini in mensa

Rocco Siffredi ricoverato in ospedale scherza: "Me lo hanno tagliato"
Rocco Siffredi ricoverato in ospedale scherza: "Me lo hanno tagliato"

Antimafia, Morra (M5s) eletto presidente: ''Colpire la mafia invisibile''
Antimafia, Morra (M5s) eletto presidente: ''Colpire la mafia invisibile''

Rai, Salini: "Nessuna pratica di dumpig"
Rai, Salini: "Nessuna pratica di dumpig"

Roghi in California: salgono a 50 le vittime degli incendi
Roghi in California: salgono a 50 le vittime degli incendi

Presentato a Milano il libro bianco sul glaucoma
Presentato a Milano il libro bianco sul glaucoma

Manovra, Boccia (Confindustria): "Crescita troppo debole, servono correttivi"
Manovra, Boccia (Confindustria): "Crescita troppo debole, servono correttivi"

Si apre con un clitoride gigante il festival femminista svizzero
Si apre con un clitoride gigante il festival femminista svizzero

Dissidenti M5s, Nugnes in aula al Senato parla al telefono
Dissidenti M5s, Nugnes in aula al Senato parla al telefono

Dl Genova, Marcucci (Pd): ''M5s e Lega portano avanti ennesima vergogna''
Dl Genova, Marcucci (Pd): ''M5s e Lega portano avanti ennesima vergogna''

Manovra, Di Maio: fondi dalla dismissione di immobili Stato
Manovra, Di Maio: fondi dalla dismissione di immobili Stato

Tv, Casellati: ''Costo passaggio a 5G non ricada su famiglie''
Tv, Casellati: ''Costo passaggio a 5G non ricada su famiglie''

Manovra, Nannicini (Pd): ''Governo la smetta di dare i numeri''
Manovra, Nannicini (Pd): ''Governo la smetta di dare i numeri''

Farmaci innovativi e tencnologie le nuove armi contro il diabete
Farmaci innovativi e tencnologie le nuove armi contro il diabete

Arbitri aggrediti, Gravina: "Ottimo incontro con Salvini, inaspriremo le pene"
Arbitri aggrediti, Gravina: "Ottimo incontro con Salvini, inaspriremo le pene"

Manovra, Tajani: "Non cambia? Scelta sbagliata che non fa il bene degli Italiani"
Manovra, Tajani: "Non cambia? Scelta sbagliata che non fa il bene degli Italiani"

Incendi California, Trump: "Mai visto niente di simile, più vittime di quante potessimo immaginare"
Incendi California, Trump: "Mai visto niente di simile, piÃ¹ vittime di quante...

Trump ospita alla Casa Bianca una cerimonia per la festività Sikh Diwali
Trump ospita alla Casa Bianca una cerimonia per la festivitÃ  Sikh Diwali

Previsioni meteo per giovedì, 15 novembre
Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 15 novembre


Microland Selects Versa Networks to Power Microland's smartBranch SD-WAN Services

- Microland, a digital accelerator for global enterprises, today announced its partnership with Versa Networks, innovator of the Versa Secure Cloud IP software platform, to provide a comprehensive solution that both simplifies and secures the WAN/branch office network for achieving greater enterprise agility.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/717242/Microland_Logo.jpg )

The partnership with Versa unveils Microland's strong, proven network-managed services capabilities and Versa's product and technology expertise to create a best-in-class user experience. The alliance accords Microland's status of being a preferred channel and managed services partner for Secure SD-WAN and security solutions with a clear focus on retail, manufacturing, healthcare and carpeted enterprises.

"We are excited to partner with Versa as we launch our cutting-edge smartBranch SD-WAN solution. This partnership, while complementing our existing network offerings, allows us to integrate analytics and security components that enable enterprises to transform to a secure and application-intelligent, multi-cloud infrastructure," said Robert Wysocki, CTO, Microland.

The Microland smartBranch SD-WAN solution powered by Versa is a next-generation SDN/NFV-based branch infrastructure management solution that caters to the complete branch network and security needs via a simplified as-a-service model using automation. The Versa SD-WAN solution integrates seamlessly with the Microland method of solving customer needs, while jointly the solution enables CIOs to effectively transition to the digital age by unlocking the potential of existing investments using automation and analytics, as well as scaling the power of IT to drive tangible business efficiencies.

"Versa is the leading visionary unifying security and SD-WAN designed to automate and consolidate enterprise branch and WAN functions," said Atchison Frazer, Worldwide Head of Marketing, Versa Networks. "Together with Microland's smartBranch SD-WAN solution, we will simplify, scale and secure our customers' enterprise networks to enable their digital transformation and transition to multi-cloud infrastructures."

For more information on Microland's smartBranch SD-WAN solution, visit: https://www.microland.com/digital/services/digital-networks/smartbranch-sd-wan-and-security-services.

For more information on Versa Networks and its solutions, visit: www.versa-networks.com.

About Microland

Microland accelerates the Digital Transformation journey for global enterprises enabling them to deliver high-value business outcomes to their customers. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 3,800 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, Middle East and North America. Microland enables global enterprises to become more agile and innovative by integration of emerging technologies and the application of automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to their business processes.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks is the innovator of Secure Cloud IP architecture, a next-generation software platform that delivers integrated cloud, networking and security services. Versa's solution, with an unrivaled depth of features and capabilities, enables enterprises to transition off of legacy WANs to achieve business agility, branch modernization and TCO advantages. The company has transacted over 150,000 software licenses through service providers, partners and enterprises globally. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures and Verizon Ventures.


Bonaventura rischia 5 mesi di stop Socio di Elliot: ecco due offerte

Bonaventura rischia 5 mesi di stop
Socio di Elliot: ecco due offerte

