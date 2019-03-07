Code Your future, fondatore: a Roma per grande potenziale Italia
MINELAB Returns to 2019 IWA OutdoorClassics With Latest Tech

- CORK, Ireland, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minelab will showcase its latest metal detecting technology at the IWA OutdoorClassics tradeshow (Hall 6/Booth 6-217) in Nuremberg, Germany on March 8-11.

The Minelab booth will feature products for every level of detection, from the recently launched GO-FIND 11, an affordable detector perfect for detectorists of all ages, to the best-selling EXCALIBUR II and CTX 3030, which are both exceptional, high-performing treasure detectors. Minelab will also feature one of its newest metal detectors: the EQU|NOX 800.

"The EQU|NOX 800 is one of the most superior metal detectors available to find bullet casings, knives, guns, jewelry, coins and small metal fragments. It's water proof up to 10 feet, has a fast recovery speed, and is adaptable for all target types and ground conditions," highlights Michelle Meyers, Head of Global Marketing.

All Minelab products are available through the company's Global Dealer Network.

"Over the last 35 years, Minelab has become the world leader in metal detection technology, trusted by top military forces, archeologists, and outdoor sports enthusiasts," says Ben Harvey, Executive Vice-President, General Manager for Americas, Europe, and Russia. "We are thrilled to return to IWA as it celebrates its 45th anniversary."

Since 1974 the IWA OutdoorClassics has been considered the world-leading trade fair for hunting, shooting sports, equipment for outdoor activities and for civilian and official security applications.

ABOUT MINELAB:Minelab is an Australian, multi-award winning business that has successfully scaled world markets to command global leadership in its key areas of operation. Based in Mawson Lakes, South Australia, with regional offices in Cork, Ireland, Dubai, UAE, Chicago, U.S., and Itajai, Brazil the company specializes in advanced electronic technologies. Since its origins in 1985, Minelab has been the world leader in providing metal detecting technologies for gold prospecting, treasure hunting and landmine clearance. Through devotion to research and development and innovative design, Minelab is today the major world manufacturer of hand-held metal detector products. Over the past 30 years, Minelab has introduced more innovative and practical technology than any of its competitors and has taken the metal detecting industry to new levels of excellence. Minelab is a Codan Limited company. To learn more about Minelab, visit minelab.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827911/minelab_Logo.jpg


