Minelab Returns To Detectival 2019 As Title Sponsor

- CORK, Ireland, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minelab, the world leader in metal detecting technology, will be the title sponsor at Detectival 2019 from Sep. 13-16 in Oxfordshire, UK. Detectival is an annual event created to bring the world of metal detecting together on over 1000 acres of land with 600 acres of undetected, searchable land. This marks Minelab's third year attending the event and second year as a title sponsor.

"Minelab is thrilled to return to Detectival in 2019 as title sponsor. Our participation for the last two years has provided a great opportunity for us to meet both new and longtime Minelab users from across Europe," says Ben Harvey, Vice-President, General Manager for Americas, Europe and Russia. "The entire Detectival team works tirelessly to produce the best experience possible and we are really excited about what we can deliver this year."

Detectival has grown from a gathering of UK detectorists to include groups around the globe, manufacturers and traders. The event features entertainers, caterers and a large amount of land to detect. More information about Detectival 2019 can be found at Detectival.com.

ABOUT MINELAB: Minelab is an Australian, multi-award winning business that has successfully scaled world markets to command global leadership in its key areas of operation. Based in Mawson Lakes, South Australia, with regional offices in Cork, Ireland, Dubai, UAE, Chicago, U.S., and Itajai, Brazil the company specializes in advanced electronic technologies. Since its origins in 1985, Minelab has been the world leader in providing metal detecting technologies for gold prospecting, treasure hunting and landmine clearance. Through devotion to research and development and innovative design, Minelab is today the major world manufacturer of hand-held metal detector products. Over the past 30 years, Minelab has introduced more innovative and practical technology than any of its competitors and has taken the metal detecting industry to new levels of excellence. Minelab is a Codan Limited company. To learn more about Minelab, visit minelab.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827911/minelab_Logo.jpg


