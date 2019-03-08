8 marzo 2019- 17:15 MLP CARE Completed the Year With Growth Above Expectations in 2018

1 Excluding the contribution from hospitals opened in 2018

2 Based on Reported EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization) /EBITDAR (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, Rent Expenses) adjusted for one-time (income) / expenses, net and non-cash GAAP provision expenses

Financial Highlights

Operating Highlights

Dr. Muharrem Usta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MLP Care, commented:

"We are very pleased to complete 2018 with delivering operational results above expectations and fulfilling promises given to investors during the initial public offering.

"We have focused on the successful ramp up of the two new hospitals opened in 2018 as well as operational improvements to increase patient satisfaction and effective cost management across all our hospitals. Our foreign medical tourism revenues maintained its high growth momentum in 2018. In the last quarter of 2018, we posted net profit thanks to continued growth in EBITDA and appreciation of TL.

"We, as MLP Care, will continue to focus on initiatives for further operational efficiency and to create value for our patients and stakeholders as well as our country."

