MLP Care's Strong Growth Continued in the Second Quarter of 2019

Cina, allarme rosso per arrivo di un forte tifone
Politica

Cina, allarme rosso per arrivo di un forte tifone

Crisi di Governo, i difficili 14 mesi dell'esecutivo giallo-verde
Politica

Crisi di Governo, i difficili 14 mesi dell'esecutivo giallo-verde

Crisi di Governo, Salvini: pronto ad andare da solo a testa alta
Politica

Crisi di Governo, Salvini: pronto ad andare da solo a testa alta

Salvini: Deputati e senatori alzano il c.. e vengono a lavorare ad agosto
Politica

Salvini: Deputati e senatori alzano il c.. e vengono a lavorare ad agosto

Salvini: Parlamento chiuso? Deputati alzino il c... e tornino
Politica

Salvini: Parlamento chiuso? Deputati alzino il c... e tornino

Conte: Salvini spieghi a italiani perchÃ¨ fa saltare governo
Politica

Conte: Salvini spieghi a italiani perchÃ¨ fa saltare governo

Londra, raduno fan Beatles per cinquantesimo copertina Abbey Road
Spettacoli

Londra, raduno fan Beatles per cinquantesimo copertina Abbey Road

Crisi di Governo, Meloni: "Da elezioni puÃ² uscire esecutivo forte"
Politica

Crisi di Governo, Meloni: "Da elezioni puÃ² uscire esecutivo forte"

Questo Governo durerÃ  5 anni, il mantra di Conte, Salvini e Di Maio
Politica

Questo Governo durerÃ  5 anni, il mantra di Conte, Salvini e Di Maio

Infografica - Crisi di governo, tempi e modi in 100 secondi
Politica

Infografica - Crisi di governo, tempi e modi in 100 secondi

Governo, Salvini: "Mi metto in gioco da solo e a testa alta"
Politica

Governo, Salvini: "Mi metto in gioco da solo e a testa alta"

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 10 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 10 agosto

Conte: "Questo non era Governo dei No. Noi non siamo stati in spiaggia, ma a lavorare"
Politica

Conte: "Questo non era Governo dei No. Noi non siamo stati in spiaggia, ma a lavorare"

Conte: "Non spetta a Salvini scegliere tempi crisi, dia spiegazioni sua decisione"
Politica

Conte: "Non spetta a Salvini scegliere tempi crisi, dia spiegazioni sua decisione"

Crisi di Governo, Salvini: "Sfiadiamo parlamentari a presentarsi in Aula la settimana prossima"
Politica

Crisi di Governo, Salvini: "Sfiadiamo parlamentari a presentarsi in Aula la settimana...

Conte: "Parlamentari rappresentano cittadini, confronto con Parlamento non Ã¨ molesto orpello"
Politica

Conte: "Parlamentari rappresentano cittadini, confronto con Parlamento non Ã¨ molesto...

Governo, Salvini: "Se non lavoro bene mollo poltrona e torno a chiedere voto agli Italiani"
Politica

Governo, Salvini: "Se non lavoro bene mollo poltrona e torno a chiedere voto agli...

Governo, Conte: "Questa crisi innescata da Salvini sarÃ  la piu trasparente della storia"
Politica

Governo, Conte: "Questa crisi innescata da Salvini sarÃ  la piu trasparente della storia"

Governo in bilico, vertici a Palazzo Chigi e al Quirinale
Politica

Governo in bilico, vertici a Palazzo Chigi e al Quirinale

Emily, l'asinella di Pune che "canta" divenuta una star sul web
Politica

Emily, l'asinella di Pune che "canta" divenuta una star sul web


MLP Care's Strong Growth Continued in the Second Quarter of 2019

-

Financial Highlights

Operating Highlights

Dr. Muharrem Usta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MLP Care, commented:

"In the second quarter of 2019, we recorded real growth above inflation in both revenue and EBITDA figures. Our foreign medical tourism (FMT) revenue continues to grow parallel to our expectations with the support of our successful advertising efforts.

While the healthcare insurance market in Turkey continues to grow rapidly, the number of people with top-up insurance increased over 1 million for the first time in June 2019. It has been a source of pride for us to maintain our strong position in this market. The agreement signed with Bupa Acıbadem Sigorta in April started to contribute positively to our growth trend in the private healthcare insurance segment.

In addition, we are excited to accelerate our studies in the fields of digitalisation and artificial intelligence as a result of our long-term strategy. As one of the leading companies in the healthcare sector, we believe that our efforts in these fields will be among the leading healthcare trends in our country and will inspire the sector."

ABOUT MLP CARE

We are the largest private healthcare service provider in Turkey in terms of number of hospitals, beds and geographic scope based on our footprint of 31 hospitals and more than 6,000 beds in 17 cities across the country. We treat more than 2 million people per year, with our patients primarily drawn from the upper-mid segments of the market. We provide a full range of healthcare services from gynaecology, cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, intensive care to complex treatments such as organ and bone marrow transplants. As of June 30, 2019, we have approximately 20,000 personnel, including over 2,200 physicians, managed by a head office team which integrates field operations, sets strategy and monitors real-time performance across all 31 hospitals.

For financial reports and further information regarding MLP Care, please visit our website at http://investor.mlpcare.com/en/ or you may contact:

Dr. Deniz Can YücelStrategy and Investor Relations Director T +90-212-227-5555 (Ext: 1148) E deniz.yucel@mlpcare.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832651/MLP_Care_Logo.jpg

 

 


in evidenza
Guendalina nuda in piscina Raffaella Fico, Belen, e.. FOTO

Justine Mattera, nudo artistico!

Guendalina nuda in piscina
Raffaella Fico, Belen, e.. FOTO

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.