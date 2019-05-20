Moët Hennessy Acquires Château du Galoupet, Côtes-de-Provence, Cru Classé Since 1955

Di Maio da Fazio: Salvini mio marito? Io amo la mia ragazza
Politica

Di Maio da Fazio: Salvini mio marito? Io amo la mia ragazza

Google rompe con Huawei, stop ad aggiornamenti di Android
Politica

Google rompe con Huawei, stop ad aggiornamenti di Android

CittÃ , per 84% amministratori urgente migliorare sistemi allerta
Economia

CittÃ , per 84% amministratori urgente migliorare sistemi allerta

SostenibilitÃ  e business, De Masi: ma quale etica, Ã¨ solo moda
Economia

SostenibilitÃ  e business, De Masi: ma quale etica, Ã¨ solo moda

Salvini apprende in diretta su La7 dello sbarco della Sea Watch
Cronache

Salvini apprende in diretta su La7 dello sbarco della Sea Watch

SeaWatch sbarca a Lampedusa: governo non puÃ² nulla contro diritto
Cronache

SeaWatch sbarca a Lampedusa: governo non puÃ² nulla contro diritto

Call center in bancarotta: era di un criminale di guerra bosniaco: 9 arresti
Roma

Call center in bancarotta: era di un criminale di guerra bosniaco: 9 arresti

Cannes, Alain Delon colto dall'emozione sul red carpet
Spettacoli

Cannes, Alain Delon colto dall'emozione sul red carpet

SanitÃ : alla Stroke Unit dell'Iccs di Milano il premio Eso-Angels
Cronache

SanitÃ : alla Stroke Unit dell'Iccs di Milano il premio Eso-Angels

Dl sicurezza bis, Di Maio: "D'accordo se ci sono norme su rimpatri ma no a trovate elettorali"
Politica

Dl sicurezza bis, Di Maio: "D'accordo se ci sono norme su rimpatri ma no a trovate...

Migranti della Sea-Watch accolti da applausi e cartelli "Welcome in Lampedusa"
Politica

Migranti della Sea-Watch accolti da applausi e cartelli "Welcome in Lampedusa"

Pratiche di cittadinanza sospette, 6 arresti, 19 indagati
Politica

Pratiche di cittadinanza sospette, 6 arresti, 19 indagati

Sea Watch, Salvini: "Procuratore spieghi a 60mln di Italiani. Mio permesso no"
Politica

Sea Watch, Salvini: "Procuratore spieghi a 60mln di Italiani. Mio permesso no"

Sea Watch, Toninelli: â€œLa polemica l'ha fatta Salvini, poteva chiamarmiâ€
Politica

Sea Watch, Toninelli: â€œLa polemica l'ha fatta Salvini, poteva chiamarmiâ€

Rai, ironia di Fiorello: "Solo 17mila euro per 2 minuti? Se ne sto lontano un motivo ci sarÃ "
Politica

Rai, ironia di Fiorello: "Solo 17mila euro per 2 minuti? Se ne sto lontano un motivo...

Sbarco Sea Watch, Salvini: â€œNon doveva sbarcare, qualche ministro sapeva?â€
Politica

Sbarco Sea Watch, Salvini: â€œNon doveva sbarcare, qualche ministro sapeva?â€

Sbarcano i migranti Sea Watch, Di Maio: â€Non permetto a SalviniÂ diÂ accusare M5S, si legga le normeâ€
Politica

Sbarcano i migranti Sea Watch, Di Maio: â€Non permetto a SalviniÂ diÂ accusare M5S, si...

In duemila protestano contro Salvini a Firenze, cariche della polizia sui manifestanti
Politica

In duemila protestano contro Salvini a Firenze, cariche della polizia sui manifestanti

Harry e Meghan, il primo anniversario di nozze, il loro video su Instagram
Politica

Harry e Meghan, il primo anniversario di nozze, il loro video su Instagram

Si pulisce le scarpe con la t-shirt antifascista la provocazione della candidata FdI Giorgia Manghi
Politica

Si pulisce le scarpe con la t-shirt antifascista la provocazione della candidata FdI...


Moët Hennessy Acquires Château du Galoupet, Côtes-de-Provence, Cru Classé Since 1955

- PARIS, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moët Hennessy has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Château du Galoupet, Cru Classé in the Côtes-de-Provence. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2019.

Located along the coast in La Londe-les-Maures, Château du Galoupet enjoys an exceptional setting against the Salins islands of Porquerolles, Port Cros and Le Levant.

The estate, already recognized and referenced at the end of the 17th century, benefits from a micro-climate which refreshes the vines with temperate and salty winds and is conducive to elegant wines and consistent yields. Cru classé since 1955, the vineyard spans exceptional land with diverse soils. The 68 hectares of vines are located within a single block and produce three categories of wines: rosé (90%), red (5%), white (5%). The vines have an average age of 25 years, assuring wines of character and structure.

In response to growing demand in France and around the world, Château du Galoupet offers a renowned rosé wine, combining ancestral methods and technical precision, adhering to the strict requirements of the fine wines of Provence.

All the Chateau's wines have won awards from guidebooks or international competitions. Moët Hennessy will share its expertise in winemaking to further the commitment to quality and international exposure.

Finally, Moët Hennessy aims to enhance the 89 unplanted hectares, respecting the extraordinary preserved environment and offering a natural foreground.

Moët Hennessy, leader of luxury wines and spirits, is proud to share its expertise in the development of the domaine and to add a Cru Classé de Provence to its portfolio, its first rosé wine.

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy is the wine and spirits division of LVMH, the world's leading luxury products group. Moët Hennessy, the largest luxury wine and spirits company in the world, encompasses 21 prestigious brands internationally renowned for the richness of their land, the quality of their products and the expertise with which they are crafted:

Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Krug, Mercier, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Chandon, Newton, Cheval des Andes, Terrazas de los Andes, Cloudy Bay, Cape Mentelle, Numanthia, Ao Yun, Volcan De Mi Tierra, Woodinville Whiskey Company & Clos19.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889498/Chateau_du_Galoupet_1.jpg   Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889499/Chateau_du_Galoupet_2.jpg  Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889500/Chateau_du_Galoupet_3.jpg  Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530217/Moet_Hennessy_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Grande Fratello 16, doppia bomba Due ingressi clamorosi in Casa

News e gallery

Grande Fratello 16, doppia bomba
Due ingressi clamorosi in Casa

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.