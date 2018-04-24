Mobile Devices Launches Groundbreaking LTE Cat M1, Open O.S. Based OBD Dongle

Delitto Sarah Scazzi, nuove rivelazioni e testimonianze sul Nove
Cronache

Delitto Sarah Scazzi, nuove rivelazioni e testimonianze sul Nove

Salve di cannone a Hyde Park per il terzo royal baby
Politica

Salve di cannone a Hyde Park per il terzo royal baby

Anziano aggredito sotto casa a Milano, video diffuso da Polizia
Cronache

Anziano aggredito sotto casa a Milano, video diffuso da Polizia

Fresu Special guest del Saint Louis all'Eliseo: spazio ai giovani
Spettacoli

Fresu Special guest del Saint Louis all'Eliseo: spazio ai giovani

Intelligente e funzionale, la cucina di domani secondo Electrolux
Cronache

Intelligente e funzionale, la cucina di domani secondo Electrolux

Harry e Meghan fra i giovani del Commonwealth
Politica

Harry e Meghan fra i giovani del Commonwealth

Lo storico Gentile: Il 25 aprile? Dissolto in un oblio collettivo
Culture

Lo storico Gentile: Il 25 aprile? Dissolto in un oblio collettivo

Presidente armeno rende omaggio a vittime del genocidio del 1915
Politica

Presidente armeno rende omaggio a vittime del genocidio del 1915

Martina: PD disponibile al governo se M5s conferma no alla Lega
Politica

Martina: PD disponibile al governo se M5s conferma no alla Lega

Cast al gran completo per l'anteprima di "Avengers: Infinity War"
Spettacoli

Cast al gran completo per l'anteprima di "Avengers: Infinity War"

Crozza canta la 'serenata neomelodica' di Fico al PD
Politica

Crozza canta la 'serenata neomelodica' di Fico al PD

Alberto Sigismondi: "Tv? Dal 4k allo sport e poi..."
Spettacoli

Alberto Sigismondi: "Tv? Dal 4k allo sport e poi..."

Caso Alfie, Lorenzin: "Italia umanamente coinvolta"
Cronache

Caso Alfie, Lorenzin: "Italia umanamente coinvolta"

Vaccini, Lorenzin commenta i dati: positivi, critiche 5 regioni
Cronache

Vaccini, Lorenzin commenta i dati: positivi, critiche 5 regioni

Ballare con i rinoceronti: un festival contro i bracconieri
Politica

Ballare con i rinoceronti: un festival contro i bracconieri

Jovanotti sbanca Roma: dieci date per uno show versione rap
Spettacoli

Jovanotti sbanca Roma: dieci date per uno show versione rap

Fontana: "Conti Trenord in ordine? Bene, ma treni arrivino puntuali"
Milano

Fontana: "Conti Trenord in ordine? Bene, ma treni arrivino puntuali"

I segreti della vittoria di Toma in Molise raccontati dal campaign manage Brunetti
Politica

I segreti della vittoria di Toma in Molise raccontati dal campaign manage Brunetti

Torino, dottoresa ladra ruba al paziente durante la visita a domicilio
Cronache

Torino, dottoresa ladra ruba al paziente durante la visita a domicilio

Rage room a Milano: entri dentro e spacchi tutto
Milano

Rage room a Milano: entri dentro e spacchi tutto

Mobile Devices Launches Groundbreaking LTE Cat M1, Open O.S. Based OBD Dongle

- Global provider of telematics technology, Mobile Devices has today unveiled new carrier certification for its new groundbreaking LTE Cat M1 OBD Dongle.

Like all other products from Mobile Devices, this new OBD dongle runs Mobiles Devices' Munic.io platform. This full-featured software stack is based on Morpheus 3.4, a well proven, secured and high performance Operating System for Telematics applications.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678302/Munic_io_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678300/Mobile_Devices_Munic_MDI_Evolution.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678301/Mobile_Devices_Munic.jpg )

Morpheus' 5,000+ APIs enable extremely fast development and integration of any services onto the dongle. This is crucial for all types of Telematics Service Providers (TSPs) or large end-customers, such as car makers or insurance companies wanting to rapidly and cost-effectively deploy services or even roadside assistance based on a Telematics 'smartbox'.

The Munic.io platform also includes CloudConnect gateway for easy device management, OTA and remote programming, and secured integration into third party servers.

This new product completes the already wide range of OBD dongles designed by Mobile Devices which includes cellular technologies such as 2G, 3G and LTE Cat 4, all certified across Europe and Northern America.

It also offers a wide range of options such as a WIFI Hotspot with Cat 4 variants, Bluetooth, 3D gyroscope, Magnetometer, Dual CAN or Internal battery.

This extensive choice of variants gives Mobile Devices customers the ability to cover all targeted segments of the Telematics space from ultra low-end to very high-end, and Munic.io's latest Multistack agent provides extended Vehicle Data Reading Capabilities to all of them.

Widely regarded as a game-changer for the industry, Category M1 (or Cat M1) refers to sensors and devices requiring lower throughput, extended battery life (for some use cases) and better power efficiency than current IoT solutions.

Verizon was first to launch its Internet of Things network in March 2017, both Verizon and AT&T completed their deployment in the middle of last year, and these two big operators both currently operate nationwide IoT networks.

In terms of connectivity, the IoT market is a crowded space comprising a range of standardized and proprietary technologies. Verizon and AT&T both pinned their first major push into IoT networks leveraging their existing LTE footprints, 'turning on' nationwide IoT networks that cover a much greater population and geography than proprietary LPWAN offerings like LoRa or Sigfox, which require new hardware to be deployed by network providers.

In other regions, KPN (Netherlands), KDDI (Japan), NTT DOCOMO (Japan), Orange (EMEA), Telefónica (Europe), Telstra (Australia), and TELUS (Canada) all confirmed that their Cat M1 deployments are also well on their way.

Commenting on the announcement, Aaron Solomon, Founder & CEO of Mobile Devices said:

"This is really exciting times, we now cover all cellular technologies with one single software platform around the world. This new device strengthens our existing offering, and ensures our customers can deploy rapidly the most sophisticated Telematics applications addressing all possible segments.  

"At a time when Data Monetisation becomes central to many Telematics projects, the ability to use our software platform on such a wide range of products gives our customers a clear competitive advantage."  

About Mobile Devices  

Rich with 16 years experience and 1,7M+ devices in the field, Mobile Devices delivers a complete environment for Telematics products and services. Working with resellers and integrators to create end-to-end solutions for insurance carriers, car manufacturers and distributors, car rental and leasing companies, service chains and fleet management service providers.

The core of our solution is built around an Open Telematics Operating System, the engine inside the devices, running all the pre-installed services as well as any third party applications.

It includes:

Mobile Devices has 16 years of experience in Designing and Deploying Telematics products

http://www.munic.io

https://www.munic.io/products

Contact Cyril Zeller  +33-609-959-121

in evidenza
Bianca Atzei, malore dopo l'Isola Ecco come sta l'ex naufraga

Spettacoli

Bianca Atzei, malore dopo l'Isola
Ecco come sta l'ex naufraga

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.