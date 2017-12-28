Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation Establishes Itself as Leader in Global Knowledge Production and Transfer

28 dicembre 2017- 17:17

- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, a member of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum's global initiatives, has established itself as one of the most important foundations that produces, transfers and disseminates knowledge in the region and the world through its diverse innovative initiatives in 2017.

The events helped activate knowledge sharing as well as the development of new methods and tools to measure knowledge in addition to developing mechanisms and formulating proposals that contributed to the advancement of knowledge around the world.

The launch of the Global Knowledge Index, the first of its kind in the world, as part of the Foundation's strategic partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Arab Knowledge Project, was one of the most important global initiatives. The Index highlighted knowledge as a comprehensive concept covering various aspects of human life and social, economic and cultural activities. It currently plays a key role in measuring and driving comprehensive and sustainable human development.

To promote knowledge at the Arab and global levels, the Foundation also launched the Literacy in the Arab World at the Knowledge Summit 2017, which aimed at providing people with the necessary skills and knowledge in response to the increasing challenges of new technologies. The goal was to help ensure the right to education for 30 million Arabs under the age of 18 by 2030 in the Arab world.

For the third consecutive year, the Foundation organized the Nobel Museum 2017 in Dubai under the theme, "The Nobel Prize in Physics: Understanding Matter". The Foundation is the first Arab organisation to conduct this prestigious knowledge event in the world having signed an exclusive partnership agreement with the Nobel Foundation.

As part of its efforts to promote the dissemination and production of knowledge in the region and the world, the Foundation launched masmoou.com, the region's largest audio book project through Qindeel Educational, MBRF's educational arm, to deliver a vast collection of e-books in all fields and in all languages.

Underlining its commitment to the community and contributing to the implementation of the directives of the wise leadership that support People with Determination, the Foundation also launched the Paralympic Summer Games' Rulebook in Arabic, for People with Determination, in collaboration with the International Paralympic Committee and the Dubai Club.

Bil Arabi initiative, launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation in its fifth year, witnessed a wide spread of social networking sites across the world, with more than 2 .4 billion views and interactions, in conjunction with the events organised by the Foundation to celebrate the International Day of the Arabic Language, which is set by the United Nations to be marked on 18 December each year with the goal of enhancing the status of the Arabic language among the languages of the world and encouraging its use in social media channels.