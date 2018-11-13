Brexit, fra Ue e Londra raggiunto "accordo tecnico"
Politica

MediCinema apre al Niguarda di Milano per i 90 anni di Topolino
Culture

Conte: conferenza Libia un successo? "Non abbiamo risolto tutto
Politica

Torino Film Festival, da Reitman a Moretti e Mastandrea regista
Spettacoli

Il rap pop travolgente di Baby k nell'album "Icona"
Spettacoli

"Karl Marx innocente", lo difende Bertinotti con la toga a teatro
Culture

Spazio, Avio testa con successo prototipo del motore M10 a metano
Scienza e tecnologia

Il prof consulente M5s, De Masi: reddito cittadinanza c'Ã¨ ovunque
Politica

Libia, Salame': "Elezioni in primavera, abbiamo ragionevoli possibilitÃ  di successo"
Politica

Giornalisti, Conte: "A volte attacchi duri, ma LibertÃ  di stampa non sarÃ  mai messa in discussione"
Politica

Ululati contro Merkel, Tajani: "Non sapevo ci fossero lupi in quest'aula"
Politica

Presentato a Milano un libro bianco sul glaucoma
Cronache

Di Maio: per essere libera l'informazione deve fare molta strada
Cronache

#GiÃ¹LeManiDallInformazione, giornalisti in piazza in tutta Italia
Cronache

Un altare di Claudio Parmiggiani per la Basilica di Gallarate
Culture

Cammini, rotte e cicloescursioni: Roma capitale del turismo lento
Cronache

Libia, Tajani: "Europei parlino con una voce sola"
Politica

Striscioni offensivi, Preziosi: "Inammissibile, questo fenomeno deve finire"
Politica

TAV, Chiamparino: "Pretendo che il Governo mi ascolti"
Politica

Michelle Obama: non capirÃ² mai perchÃ© abbiamo eletto un misogino
Politica

Mohawk Industries Names Paul De Cock As President Of Flooring North America Segment

- For the past ten years, De Cock has served as president of the floor covering division of the Company's Flooring Rest of World segment. In that position, he successfully led businesses manufacturing the Company's major product categories, including carpet, laminate, LVT and wood.

"Paul's deep understanding of the flooring market derives from more than 20 years of experience in Europe and the U.S., with a history of successfully running plants, large manufacturing operations and a multinational sales organization," said Jeff Lorberbaum, chairman and CEO of Mohawk Industries. "His experience includes successfully managing a broad product portfolio across many markets as well as delivering strong results in his past role in our U.S. operations."

After Mohawk's 2005 acquisition of Unilin, De Cock served as President of the Company's North American hard surface business, where he grew the Quick-Step brand in the U.S., integrated the 2007 Columbia wood flooring acquisition and increased sales across all channels. After returning to Europe in 2009, De Cock transformed Unilin's flooring operations from laminate manufacturing into a total hard surface business and expanded direct sales through greenfield and the acquisition of distributors in ten markets worldwide. In 2013, he led the integration of Pergo into Mohawk, improving manufacturing while enhancing the premium brand's value through performance and design innovation and product extensions. Prior to the Company's IVC acquisition, De Cock and his team designed and installed the first automated LVT line in Europe. Most recently, he managed the acquisition of Godfrey Hirst, the largest carpet manufacturer in Australia and New Zealand, and the subsequent consolidation with Mohawk-owned distributors in those markets.

Brian Carson, former president of the Company's Flooring North America segment, will leave the Company on November 12, 2018 to pursue other interests.


