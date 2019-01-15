Brexit fa paura: discendenti di ebrei chiedono passaporto tedesco
Politica

Vita sulla Luna, germogliano semi di cotone della missione cinese
Scienza e tecnologia

Matera raccontata dalla sua gente: un film che ascolta i Sassi
Spettacoli

Crozza-Salvini: mi vesto anche da finanziere, anzi meglio di no
Spettacoli

Del Corno: "Fondamentale l'accompagnamento all'esercizio della professione"
Spettacoli

Malin (CheBanca!): "Orgogliosi di sostenere giovani di talento"
Spettacoli

Shoah, ripristinate le pietre di inciampo rubate nel quartiere Monti a Roma
Politica

Frosini (Conservatorio): "La nostra nuova Orchestra Ã¨ una compagine fissa"
Spettacoli

Roghi tossici, 15 arresti e 57 indagati. Presa la banda dei rom ladri d'auto
Roma

Immigrazione clandestina, 3.000 euro a tratta: 14 fermi a Palermo
Cronache

L'ultima stagione de Il Trono di Spade, svelata la data d'uscita
Spettacoli

Olimpiadi 2026, Sala: ''Analisi costi benefici affidata ad UniversitÃ . Vorrei Bocconi come Expo''
Politica

Olimpiadi invernali, Zaia: ''Governo non ci ha mai abbandonato''
Politica

Smantellata la banda che gestiva lo spaccio di marijuana a Bronte
Cronache

Caos nei cieli in Germania: 570 voli cancellati per sciopero
Politica

Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte accolto in Niger
Politica

Fontana di Trevi, Don Benoni (Caritas): "Telefonata con Raggi? E' stata molto cordiale"
Politica

Fontana di Trevi, Don Benoni (Caritas): "C'Ã¨ stato un malinteso, ho chiarito con la Raggi"
Politica

Discarica abusiva a Napoli: 20 tonnellate di rifiuti speciali
Cronache

Tuc, startup italiana connette e personalizza l'auto del futuro
Scienza e tecnologia

Mondrian London to Become Sea Containers London

- LONDON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As of today, 15 January 2019, award-winning South Bank design hotel, Mondrian London will officially become Sea Containers London. Paying homage to the history of the iconic building in which the hotel sits, the new name will also mark the hotel's independent status, as it will now be managed by Lore Group, as part of its collection of independent hotels.

Lore Group - an international hospitality company operating in Europe and the United States – will take over the management of the property from sbe. The seamless transition will allow Sea Containers London to operate as normal with an on-property team.

Sea Containers London will continue to house riverside eatery, Sea Containers Restaurant, as well as the award-winning Dandelyan bar from Ryan Chetiyawardana (AKA Mr Lyan). Sea Containers London also offers a rooftop bar, 12th Knot (formally Rumpus Room), featuring an outdoor terrace providing unparalleled views of the River Thames. The hotel's acclaimed spa, agua, and Curzon cinema will continue to operate within the hotel as normal.

While the original Tom Dixon design of the hotel will largely remain the same following the transition, the hotel will receive a variety of interior updates that will build on the existing design. In addition to this, staff will model new uniforms, which nod to the golden age of transatlantic travel mixed with the contemporary street style of the South Bank.

As part of the hotel's new status, Sea Containers London will debut a fresh graphic identity and branding to reflect the next chapter in the hotel's history. A playful sense of humour has been incorporated into the Sea Containers London brand, with materials featuring classic images with pop art-style illustrations that reflect the nautical history of the building and the transatlantic design of the interiors.

Billy Skelli-Cohen, CEO, Lore Group comments: "We're very excited about this new era and next step in the hotel's story. Our incredible hotel team will continue to offer guests an unrivalled experience at Sea Containers London. We have lots of initiatives in the pipeline and look forward to welcoming all our guests in 2019 and beyond."

For further information about Sea Containers London, please visit www.seacontainerslondon.com.

Instagram: @SeaContainersLdnTwitter: SeaContainers_Facebook: /SeaContainersLondon

About Sea Containers London

Set within the iconic Sea Containers building - originally designed by American architect Warren Platner - on London's South Bank, the hotel boasts 359 guest rooms and suites, Sea Containers restaurant serving modern ingredient-led cuisine, an award-winning experimental cocktail bar spearheaded by acclaimed barman Ryan Chetiyawardana (AKA Mr Lyan), and 12th Knot, a rooftop lounge with panoramic views over the River Thames. Designed by Design Research Studio under the creative direction of visionary Tom Dixon, Sea Containers London is also home to a maritime inspired 56-seat Curzon cinema and agua spa.

About Lore Group

Lore Group is an international hospitality company operating in Europe and the United States. In addition to its portfolio of hotel real estate assets, Lore Group also create and manage independent hotels under the Lore Collection. Lore Collection developed and managed the highly awarded Pulitzer, Amsterdam and has also recently announced its first hotel in North America – Riggs Washington, D.C – set to open in late 2019. For more information please visit loregroup.com.

 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807498/Sea_Containers_London___South_Bank_Neighbourhood.jpg  


