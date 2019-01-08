8 gennaio 2019- 18:48 MoPub partners with Pixalate for traffic quality and ad fraud protection

- Pixalate, which recently added 12 Media Rating Council (MRC) accredited metric areas and became the first fraud detection company accredited for Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT) detection and filtration across display, in-app, video, and OTT, was selected by MoPub after an extensive vendor evaluation. The partnership marks an evolution in MoPub's comprehensive traffic quality approach, which includes direct integrations with best-in-class IVT management solutions.

"Partnerships are crucial to the effort," said Boris Logvinskiy, MoPub's Head of Product. "We believe that MRC-accredited vendors like Pixalate offer the expertise, technology, data integrity and service needed to help us keep a clean exchange for the trillions of ad requests that we facilitate."

MoPub's engineering and business development teams work with Pixalate to vet and monitor the traffic on MoPub's exchange. MoPub's data-driven approach to traffic monitoring and quality assurance includes the analysis of:

"Mobile in-app is the number one channel for digital ad spend and is a top area of investment for Pixalate's fraud prevention and app discovery platform. We are excited to partner with MoPub to ensure they run the highest quality mobile ad exchange. Our MRC-certified in-app fraud solutions give MoPub buyers and sellers valuable assurance," said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate.

In addition to internal policy enforcement, MoPub will leverage Pixalate data to analyze, evaluate, and vet mobile app publishers before permitting them to participate in MoPub's RTB exchange. Pixalate will also provide an automated, real-time, pre-bid solution to identify and block invalid bid requests on MoPub's exchange and proactively monitor post-bid activity for suspicious indicators.

Through its partnership with Pixalate, as well as with the support of Twitter's global Policy Operations team, MoPub is taking a proactive role in prioritizing traffic quality in mobile in-app advertising. For more information, please visit www.mopub.com.

