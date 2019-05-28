More Than 200 Philanthropists Have Now Joined the Giving Pledge, Committing to Give at Least Half Their Wealth to Charitable Causes

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 29 maggio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 29 maggio

Austria, il cancelliere Kurz sfiduciato dal Parlamento
Politica

Austria, il cancelliere Kurz sfiduciato dal Parlamento

Street art in galleria, viaggio protagonista a Piazzadispagna9
Culture

Street art in galleria, viaggio protagonista a Piazzadispagna9

Europee, Di Battista: "Anch'io ho le mie responsabilitÃ , come tutti"
Politica

Europee, Di Battista: "Anch'io ho le mie responsabilitÃ , come tutti"

La Lega dilaga alle Europee, crolla M5S. Pd "Siamo l'alternativa"
Politica

La Lega dilaga alle Europee, crolla M5S. Pd "Siamo l'alternativa"

Europee, Di Battista: "Dimissioni Di Maio? Ma quali dimissioni, si vince e si perde insieme"
Politica

Europee, Di Battista: "Dimissioni Di Maio? Ma quali dimissioni, si vince e si perde...

Di Maio: "Nessuno ha chiesto mie dimissioni"
Politica

Di Maio: "Nessuno ha chiesto mie dimissioni"

Piemonte, Cirio Ã¨ il nuovo presidente: â€œTav si farÃ  senza se e senza maâ€
Politica

Piemonte, Cirio Ã¨ il nuovo presidente: â€œTav si farÃ  senza se e senza maâ€

Fca-Renault, nasce il colosso dell'auto globale
Economia

Fca-Renault, nasce il colosso dell'auto globale

Majorino: soddisfatto risultato europee, a luglio lascerÃ² Comune
Politica

Majorino: soddisfatto risultato europee, a luglio lascerÃ² Comune

Assicurazioni e salute, la maratona della creativitÃ  alla H-farm
Economia

Assicurazioni e salute, la maratona della creativitÃ  alla H-farm

Massimo Di Cataldo: il mio album introspettivo e autobiografico
Spettacoli

Massimo Di Cataldo: il mio album introspettivo e autobiografico

Di Maio: "Il dossier sulla Tav Ã¨ nelle mani del premier Conte"
Politica

Di Maio: "Il dossier sulla Tav Ã¨ nelle mani del premier Conte"

Di Maio:nessuno mi chiede dimissioni, si vince e si perde insieme
Politica

Di Maio:nessuno mi chiede dimissioni, si vince e si perde insieme

"Welfare, che Impresa!", al via il workshop
Economia

"Welfare, che Impresa!", al via il workshop

Salvini e lo sfottÃ² a Mauro Corona: "Nel suo paese Lega prima, brinderÃ² dalla sua amica Berlinguerâ€
Politica

Salvini e lo sfottÃ² a Mauro Corona: "Nel suo paese Lega prima, brinderÃ² dalla sua...

Regionali Piemonte, Chiamparino: â€œHo chiamato Cirio e gli ho fatto i complimentiâ€
Politica

Regionali Piemonte, Chiamparino: â€œHo chiamato Cirio e gli ho fatto i complimentiâ€

Regionali, Chiamparino sconfitto: "Addio politica, ho 71 anni, volevo combattere l'ultima battagliaâ€
Politica

Regionali, Chiamparino sconfitto: "Addio politica, ho 71 anni, volevo combattere...

Salvini: "Il risultato della Lega a Roma significa che i cittadini si aspettano di piÃ¹ dal sindaco"
Politica

Salvini: "Il risultato della Lega a Roma significa che i cittadini si aspettano di piÃ¹...

Francia, esplosione a Lione: fermato un 24enne algerino
Politica

Francia, esplosione a Lione: fermato un 24enne algerino


More Than 200 Philanthropists Have Now Joined the Giving Pledge, Committing to Give at Least Half Their Wealth to Charitable Causes

- SEATTLE, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Giving Pledge announced that 19 philanthropists have joined the Giving Pledge since the previous year, bringing the total number of Giving Pledge signatories to 204 from 23 countries.

Now in its ninth year, the Giving Pledge continues to expand internationally with the addition of philanthropists from China, Norway, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, as well as the United States. Founded by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett in 2010, the Giving Pledge is a global, multi-generational commitment by some of the world's wealthiest individuals and couples to give more than half of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes, either during their lifetimes or in their wills.

The new signatories announced today are:

 

"We are thrilled to welcome this year's group of Giving Pledge signatories to the community, which has grown to more than 200 people in just nine years," said Warren Buffett. "The generosity of this group is a reflection of the inspiration we take from the many millions of people who work quietly and effectively to create a better world for others, often at great personal sacrifice."

Many of the new signatories to the Giving Pledge are already engaged in philanthropy, providing support to a range of causes including climate change, education, poverty alleviation, medical research, healthcare services, economic development, and social justice. These individuals and couples have come together from a wide range of fields – including finance, technology, healthcare and real estate development – to commit the majority of their wealth to tackling some of society's most pressing problems.

This week, the Giving Pledge signatories convene for an annual two-day learning conference to discuss their experiences in giving and to learn from each other and outside experts about how to be most effective with their philanthropy. Topics to be discussed at this year's annual gathering include how philanthropy can make a difference in areas such as education, climate and clean energy, equity and access to health care, community development, and disaster relief. People who have joined the Giving Pledge are united by a shared commitment to learning and giving, and they participate in ongoing learning events throughout the year in addition to the annual conference.

About the Giving Pledge

The Giving Pledge is a global, multi-generational commitment by the world's wealthiest individuals and couples that aims to create a greater culture of giving in order to help tackle society's most pressing problems. Signatories of the Giving Pledge make a moral commitment to give more than half of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes. They also come together to learn and share knowledge in order to continue to improve the effectiveness of philanthropic giving.

The 204 pledgers range in age from 33 to 95. Globally, signatories represent 23 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Cyprus, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Monaco, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, South Africa, Switzerland, Tanzania, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. In the United States, pledgers hail from 30 states and the District of Columbia, with the largest contingents from California and New York.

The Giving Pledge does not involve either pooling or granting funds or requirements to support any particular cause or organization.

For the full list of pledgers and their personal letters stating their commitment to give, visit www.givingpledge.org.

 


in evidenza
Malena, un topless da urlo E il lato B... ECCO LE FOTO

Gossip e gallery vip

Malena, un topless da urlo
E il lato B... ECCO LE FOTO

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.