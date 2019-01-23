Il sindaco di Cerveteri Pascucci: decreto Salvini crea scompiglio
Motive Labs Launches Financial Technology Operating System - Infinite - and Appoints CEO

- Motive Labs launches multi-bank API-enabled sandbox, Infinite, and appoints Xavier Pansaers as Chief Executive Officer. 

Motive Labs, the value-creation arm of Motive Partners, enabling collaborative innovation and investment across the financial services and financial technology industry by partnering with world leading financial institutions, today announced the launch of Infinite.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/724833/Motive_Partners_Logo.jpg )

Built in partnership with Motive Labs financial institution partners, Infinite is a multi-bank API sandbox designed in line with leading global standards, enabling its users to accelerate the creation and management of a FinTech ecosystem, underpinning the next generation of financial innovation. Designed with a flexible architecture and delivered as a complete service, Infinite is a key enabler for any API-focused innovation activity, and will become a multi-bank adaptor and aggregator, over time delivering an advanced 'FinTech App Store' supporting a large range of financial APIs, creating significant competitive differentiation for its subscribers.

Operating from London and New York, Infinite will be led by Xavier Pansaers. Xavier joins Infinite with more than 20 years of entrepreneurial and operational experience, having built and grown a number of technology firms and with specific expertise in revenue growth through delivering pricing, product and customer engagement strategies. Most recently Xavier was Chief Operating Officer of Odoo Group that offer a complete suite of enterprise management applications. As COO he was responsible for sales, business development and delivery operations. Over the 8 years that he was at Odoo the company grew recurring revenue from $1MM to $50MM and from 10 to 500 employees with offices in San Francisco, Brussels, Hong Kong & Dubai. Odoo is a multi-award winning venture including the winner of the Deloitte Fast 50 technology award. Xavier is also an independent Board Director in a number of tech companies.

Xavier Pansaers, CEO of Infinite, commented:

"As technology-based partnerships continue to empower organizations and economies, I am delighted to be joining a firm that is positioned to support this incredible rate of change and ready to bring Infinite to the next generation of financial technology intelligence.

"The genesis of Infinite, built in partnership with the industry and in-line with many new and leading global standards, is a unique opportunity that I am extremely excited to be a part of. I look forward to growing the business, building a highly talented team and serving the industry in new and unprecedented ways."

Alberto Corvo, Chief Executive Officer at Motive Labs, commented:

"The partnerships Motive Labs have with such renowned financial institutions has made the design and build of a truly unique platform possible. Infinite is much more than a sandbox that delivers regulatory compliance - it offers unique capabilities including the provision of discretionary APIs and generation of test data whilst maintaining bank-grade data security - each of which turbo-charge an institution's ability to innovate internally and externally.

"The Motive Labs team and I look forward to supporting Xavier as he grows Infinite to become the operating system of the new global financial ecosystem."


