MPL Partners with CleverTap to Drive User Engagement & Consolidate its Position During the IPL 2019 Season

Europee, Azerbaigian: ora partnership rafforzata con Ue e Italia
Politica

Europee, Azerbaigian: ora partnership rafforzata con Ue e Italia

La rinascita dei caffÃ¨ perduti, Nespresso lancia Reviving origins
Economia

La rinascita dei caffÃ¨ perduti, Nespresso lancia Reviving origins

Le sfide della societÃ  liquida per aziende e mondo del lavoro
Economia

Le sfide della societÃ  liquida per aziende e mondo del lavoro

Una stella a Hollywood per regista "Men in Black: International"
Spettacoli

Una stella a Hollywood per regista "Men in Black: International"

Contromossa di Huawei: ricorre alla Corte statunitense
Economia

Contromossa di Huawei: ricorre alla Corte statunitense

Leonardo da Vinci 3D alla Fabbrica del Vapore
Milano

Leonardo da Vinci 3D alla Fabbrica del Vapore

L'ultimo saluto a Niki Lauda nella cattedrale di Vienna
Sport

L'ultimo saluto a Niki Lauda nella cattedrale di Vienna

Sequestro alla 'ndrangheta di droga e beni per 30 milioni in Calabria, le intercettazioni
Politica

Sequestro alla 'ndrangheta di droga e beni per 30 milioni in Calabria, le intercettazioni

Fico: "Crisi M5s? ParlerÃ² stasera all'assemblea dei gruppi"
Politica

Fico: "Crisi M5s? ParlerÃ² stasera all'assemblea dei gruppi"

In anteprima Ti verso il cuore, il nuovo singolo di Elya
Spettacoli

In anteprima Ti verso il cuore, il nuovo singolo di Elya

Zingaretti: "Costruire alternativa a Governo, avanti uniti anche con Calenda"
Politica

Zingaretti: "Costruire alternativa a Governo, avanti uniti anche con Calenda"

M5s, Appendino: "Ribadire fiducia a Di Maio, no a clima da forconi"
Politica

M5s, Appendino: "Ribadire fiducia a Di Maio, no a clima da forconi"

Palazzina esplode per fuga di gas, un ferito grave del Reggiano
Politica

Palazzina esplode per fuga di gas, un ferito grave del Reggiano

Funerali Niki Lauda a Vienna, la lunga coda fuori dalla cattedrale
Politica

Funerali Niki Lauda a Vienna, la lunga coda fuori dalla cattedrale

Federalismo fiscale, Giorgetti: "Spesso le valutazioni tecniche hanno effetti politici"
Politica

Federalismo fiscale, Giorgetti: "Spesso le valutazioni tecniche hanno effetti politici"

Ecco le possibili date di voto in caso di crisi di Governo - Infografica
Politica

Ecco le possibili date di voto in caso di crisi di Governo - Infografica

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio

Piena improvvisa di un canale di scolo, 9 persone in difficoltÃ  su riva destra Lungarno a Firenze
Politica

Piena improvvisa di un canale di scolo, 9 persone in difficoltÃ  su riva destra...

Europee, Tusk: "Brexit Ã¨ stata vaccino contro propaganda anti europeista e fake news" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Europee, Tusk: "Brexit Ã¨ stata vaccino contro propaganda anti europeista e fake news"...


MPL Partners with CleverTap to Drive User Engagement & Consolidate its Position During the IPL 2019 Season

- MUMBAI, India, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, the full stack customer lifecycle management platform, announced that Mobile Premier League (MPL), India's fastest-growing e-sports platform is extensively using its comprehensive data-driven experience optimization features to consolidate its position in the competitive gaming and fantasy sports market.

Founded in September 2018, MPL has seen its users growing to over 25 Million in less than a year since launch. It has over 30 games on its platform including SuperTeam, a skill-based game that allows users to select upcoming cricket matches to create a fantasy team and participate in cash, token, or practice contests. In order to build brand awareness and to reinforce its position as India's biggest mobile eSports platform during the 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), MPL roped in the Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador and launched its maiden TVC.

CleverTap's AI-ML powered customer data platform is helping MPL with a 360-degree view of each user, enabling them to identify hidden patterns in their data such as game completion rates as well as bottlenecks and issues within gameplay. This will further allow them to create advanced user segments that drive user engagement and retention through highly personalized campaigns.

Sishir Kolli, VP of Product at MPL said, "Competitive mobile gaming platforms are ushering in the next wave of social engagement, and we believe that building personalized experiences is the secret sauce for any successful competitive gaming platform." He further elaborated, "With CleverTap, we are able to understand the user journey, find ways to drive engagement, and identify opportunities to cross-sell and upsell. This has been instrumental in our user growth and retention."

Using CleverTap Journeys, MPL can effectively onboard new users and orchestrate omnichannel campaigns to drive conversions and retention. With engagement driven through CleverTap, MPL has already seen a 400% boost in user retention during the 2019 IPL season.

Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at CleverTap said, "Fantasy sports in India have shown a remarkable opportunity for fan engagement. MPL's rise in terms of scale and user growth has been nothing short of inspiring." Jain further added, "Our analytics and customer lifecycle management features help MPL understand user behavior, and identify relevant user segments that need to be engaged with across devices through personalized communication across channels. We are thrilled to partner with India's fastest growing competitive gaming platform and are excited to play a role in their growth story as they expand to newer countries within South East Asia."

About CleverTapCleverTap is a customer lifecycle management platform that helps brands deliver delightful customer experiences at scale. Over 8,000 companies around the world, including Vodafone, Hotstar, Sony, Scoot, Carousell, GO-JEK, Cleartrip and BookMyShow trust CleverTap to deliver personalized experiences and improve the impact of omnichannel marketing across the entire customer lifecycle. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel and Recruit Holdings, and operates out of San Francisco, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Mobile Premier LeagueMPL (Mobile Premier League) is a holistic mobile gaming application, launched in September 2018. In the short span of time since it went live, the platform has garnered over 25 Million users, making it India's fastest growing eSports Platform.

MPL offers mobile gaming lovers, a one-stop-platform with multiple, popular, skill-based games to choose from. With its low entry-barrier and selection of multiple casual games, MPL ensures that even inexperienced and new users have the opportunity to compete and win rewards and participate in the many tournaments that the platform hosts. Users can download the app at mpl.live and the App store.

Contact: Ketan PanditKetan@clevertap.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/559274/CleverTap_Logo.jpg

 


in evidenza
In Italia si beve più birra L'export cresce e vola a +6,6%

Costume

In Italia si beve più birra
L'export cresce e vola a +6,6%

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.