Mr. Ronald S. Lauder Addresses Jerusalem Post Conference, Urges Israel Not To Leave Behind Next Generation

- NEW YORK, April 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Ronald S. Lauder on Sunday urged Israel to forge closer bonds with the next generation of the Jewish diaspora. Speaking to an audience of American and Israeli leaders in politics, business, and media at the 7th annual Jerusalem Post conference, Mr. Lauder argued Israel was at a crossroads in terms of its ability to be a major global player, and encouraged the country not to fall behind by educating and welcoming non-orthodox members of the faith.

"We need to remember that we are one people," said Mr. Ronald S. Lauder. "From the most Orthodox to the most secular, from the most liberal to the most conservative, we are brothers and sisters united by a common goal: the survival and prosperity of Israel and the Jewish people."

In his address, Lauder also thanked President Trump for his courage in moving the American embassy to Jerusalem.

"[Ronald Lauder] is on the frontlines," said Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz. "He traverses the globe advocating for the rights of Jews everywhere."

The seventh annual Jerusalem Post Conference brought together leading Israeli and American political figures, Israeli parliamentarians and government representatives, bipartisan representation from the U.S. Congress, and dozens of business, community and media figures.

Speakers included Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Israeli Intelligence and Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz, Senators Ben Cardin and Lindsay Graham, former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, Israel's Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel and wide range of former officials, leading media figures and experts on strategic and international affairs.

Mr. Lauder chaired the gathering, which he opened with a moment of silence for the ten Israeli teens killed on Thursday near the Dead Sea, reading the names of each youth who perished.

