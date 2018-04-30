Cena per la stampa della Casa Bianca, la corrosiva Michelle Wolff
Politica

Divertente scambio di "maglie" tra Fazio ed Eusebio di Francesco
Sport

In Egitto il festival aereo tra le piramidi di Giza
Politica

Lecco, barbiere taglia i capelli bendato (e diventa una star)
Milano

Di Maio: "Si torni al voto, anche a giugno"
Politica

Ucciso Shah Marai, ecco le foto che raccontavano l'Afghanistan
Politica

Il videoclip di "Tutto il tempo", nuovo singolo di Amedeo Minghi
Spettacoli

Claudio Bisio nella scuola peggiore d'Italia in "Arrivano i prof"
Spettacoli

Usa-Messico, la carovana "Viacrucis Migrante" arrivata a Tijuana
Politica

Malan (FI): "I bluff del M5s iniziano a venire a galla"
Politica

Scandalo migranti, si dimette la ministra britannica Amber Rudd
Politica

Di Maio: "Vergognoso che partiti pensino solo al loro orticello"
Politica

La carica dei cosplayer al Comicon di Napoli
Politica

Matt Mullican, una retrospettiva enciclopedica e labirintica
Culture

Elezioni Friuli, Fedriga: "Spero che mio risultato contribuisca a cambiamento a livello nazionale"
Politica

Il flashmob di Roberto Bolle in piazza della Scala a Milano
Spettacoli

Elezioni Friuli, Fedriga arriva in Consiglio Regionale e fa il primo selfie di giornata
Politica

Doppio attentato a Kabul, ucciso fotografo di France Presse
Politica

Elezioni Friuli, Meloni: "Vittoria netta, ora Mattarella dia mandato a centrodestra per governare"
Politica

Mr. Ronald S. Lauder Addresses Jerusalem Post Conference, Urges Israel Not To Leave Behind Next Generation

- NEW YORK, April 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Ronald S. Lauder on Sunday urged Israel to forge closer bonds with the next generation of the Jewish diaspora. Speaking to an audience of American and Israeli leaders in politics, business, and media at the 7th annual Jerusalem Post conference, Mr. Lauder argued Israel was at a crossroads in terms of its ability to be a major global player, and encouraged the country not to fall behind by educating and welcoming non-orthodox members of the faith.

"We need to remember that we are one people," said Mr. Ronald S. Lauder. "From the most Orthodox to the most secular, from the most liberal to the most conservative, we are brothers and sisters united by a common goal: the survival and prosperity of Israel and the Jewish people."

In his address, Lauder also thanked President Trump for his courage in moving the American embassy to Jerusalem.

"[Ronald Lauder] is on the frontlines," said Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz. "He traverses the globe advocating for the rights of Jews everywhere."

The seventh annual Jerusalem Post Conference brought together leading Israeli and American political figures, Israeli parliamentarians and government representatives, bipartisan representation from the U.S. Congress, and dozens of business, community and media figures.

Speakers included Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Israeli Intelligence and Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz, Senators Ben Cardin and Lindsay Graham, former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, Israel's Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel and wide range of former officials, leading media figures and experts on strategic and international affairs.

Mr. Lauder chaired the gathering, which he opened with a moment of silence for the ten Israeli teens killed on Thursday near the Dead Sea, reading the names of each youth who perished.

For a video of the speech, please visit http://bit.ly/2JDN0v4

For further inquiries, please contact: Michal Grayevsky, Senior Advisor to Ronald S. Lauder: office@mg745fifth.com 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/684141/Jerusalem_Post_New_York_Annual_Conference.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/684142/Mr_Ronald_S_Lauder.jpg

 

