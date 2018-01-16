MyCRM Releases Next Generation of Activity Planning for Microsoft® Dynamics

16 gennaio 2018- 18:03

- Isle of Wight based Solution Provider and Software Development Company MyCRM, has today announced its next release to market (RTM) of its powerful and advanced activity planning solution. ePlanner builds on an extended framework from the first release but now incorporates the ability to create unlimited planners and set security for team members, along with views for each of the individual planners. The security in ePlanner continues to follow the Microsoft® Dynamics CRM/365 security model. The MyCRM ePlanner solution is unique in the ability to create multiple planners which supports every Microsoft® Dynamics CRM/365 activity type including custom activity types created.

CEO Alistair Dickinson said, "Over the past 9 years, MyCRM have had the opportunity to work with many customers. When we released the first version of ePlanner,many of our customers enjoyed having the ability to see what everyone was working on. With ePlanner version 2, that capability and the functionality provided,improves significantly."

MyCRM have a range of solutions that plug-in to Microsoft® Dynamics CRM/365 through its Download Centre https://downloads.mycrmgroup.com/ . MyCRM have a development plan over the next 24 months to deliver a range of new and improved offerings which will enhance the user experience of Microsoft® Dynamics CRM/365.

Mike Spink, Head of CRM, explained, "Activity planning is paramount for my job never mind anything else. Having the ability to see a 90-day view of what the next quarter looks like and to see a plan of my open opportunities is such a great time saver."

MyCRM would like to encourage you and your organisation to take a fully featured, 14 day trial of ePlanner v2 from the MyCRM download centre: https://downloads.mycrmgroup.com/Products/2016/ePlanner or come to one of the ePlanner demo in Q1 - http://www.mycrmgroup.com/webinars.

About MyCRM

MyCRM is now in its 9th year of trading and has seen continued growth and profits. We continue to innovate, design and work with customers around the globe to offer a unique friendly and honest service. If you would like to find out more about MyCRM or attend any of our webinars, follow the links below http://www.mycrmgroup.com/webinars .

For more information, please contact Mike Spink on sales@mycrmgroup.com or on his direct email mike@mycrmgroup.com, or call +44(0)1983-245-245.