CopenHill, il termovalorizzatore con pista da sci di Copenhagen
Politica

Il Papa coi poveri, prima la messa poi il pranzo
Cronache

L'intramontabile Cristina D'Avena esce con Duets Forever
Spettacoli

Rifiuti, Conte e Di Maio firmano l'accordo sulla terra dei fuochi
Cronache

Torna il fenomeno PokÃ©mon; pronto un film e 2 nuovi videogiochi
Scienza e tecnologia

Inceneritori, Di Maio ironizza: "Vedo bene una pista da sci ad Acerra"
Politica

Nicola Zingaretti a TagadÃ : "Il problema del Pd Ã¨ l'egocrazia"
Politica

Terra dei Fuochi, Conte: "SarÃ  terra dei cuori"
Politica

Regionali, Di Maio: "Saremo contro Salvini e Berlusconi che sono alleati"
Politica

Brexit, ok dei 27 ad accordo con May, inizia settimana cruciale
Politica

Ponte Morandi, Bucci: collaborare conviene anche ad Autostrade
Cronache

Terra dei Fuochi, Salvini diserta conferenza, Conte: "Aveva impegno al Quirinale"
Politica

Sicilia, Toninelli visita cantieri isola: governo Ã¨ presente
Cronache

Ennio Calabria in mostra a Roma, pittore dell'uomo e del sentire
Culture

Terra dei Fuochi, Conte: "Trovata intesa per provvedimento urgente"
Politica

Tajani: possibile un governo di centrodestra, anche con pezzi M5s
Politica

Libia, oltre 70 migranti si rifiutano di sbarcare a Misurata
Politica

Eternal city motorcycle custom show, auto e moto in mostra a Roma
Culture

Tensioni all'arrivo di Salvini a Caserta tra sostenitori e contestatori, interviene la Polizia
Politica

Israele, ministro Istruzione non si dimette, si allontana il voto
Politica

Nano-Care: Invisible Self-disinfection: “Wipe-on Glass” Enables Permanent Hygiene and Protection From Infection Through Creation of Antimicrobial Surfaces

- The spin-off from the Leibniz-Institute for New Materials (INM) in Saarbrücken, Nano-Care Deutschland AG launches the third generation of ultra-thin coatings: "wipe-on glass" provides any kind of hard surface with a self-disinfecting performance for a period of several months, to several years.

Simply by wiping onto the surface, this robust and effective barrier against hospital germs MRSA), odour-causing bacteria, mold, fungi and yeast provides protection against the most substantial problem the 21st century faces: pathogen microorganisms.

Nano-Care's self-disinfecting, "wipe-on glass" transforms any kind of substrate into an interception point for pathogen microorganisms with anti-microbial effect: After curing, the surface is slightly rough on the microscopic scale, thus destroying the cell wall of the colonizing microorganism - without leaving any visible or touchable (haptic) traces.

Key point: Wipe application needs no training and is easily achieved by the consumer. "Besides medical application which requires intensive examination we focus on use in everyday life," states Oliver Sonntag, CEO of Nano-Care AG. Everything touched by hand in daily life, constitutes a potential source of infection. "We expect a broad take-up of application on items such as smartphones, touchscreens, keyboards, the computer mouse, steering wheels, door pulls, toilet lids, in wet rooms, on fitness products, shoes or hand rails."

Additionally, critical areas such as public toilets, motorway service areas, gambling machines, fitness studios, saunas and swimming pools are vital areas of application for the product.

"Following the development of invisible non-stick coatings such as 9H ceramic coatings and self-cleaning or superhydrophobic coatings, self-disinfecting coatings constitute the logical and consequential next step, heralding a new era of invisible coatings," says Sonntag.

Company facts: Following the spin-off from the Leibniz Institute for New Materials (INM) in 2000, Nano-Care Deutschland AG developed transparent surface coatings (known as nano or ceramic coatings) as an alternative to PTFE and fluorocarbons. Whilst early years focused on supplying own-brand Private Label customers (virtual manufacturers), internationalization of the brand is proceeding with distribution partners in more than 70 countries. The strategy of reactive innovation pursued from 2016 to 2018 has enabled Nano-Care to become a system supplier to large-scale companies in the textile, automobile and mechanical engineering industries.

Oliver Sonntag CEO Tel: +49-6838-9749140info@nano-care.de

http://www.liquidguard.de http://www.nano-care.com http://www.9H-ceramic.com


in evidenza
Si ferma anche Calhanoglu Allarme infortuni, Gattuso in crisi

Milan News

Si ferma anche Calhanoglu
Allarme infortuni, Gattuso in crisi

