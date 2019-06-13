13 giugno 2019- 09:18 National Defense article covering U.S. Department of Defense Tech Refresh Program features Handheld Raman Analyzer from Rigaku Analytical Devices

- The DRSKO program consists of a family of sensors, protective suits and other products that give soldiers the tools they need to help them detect and isolate chemical hazards in the field. The Progeny ResQ analyzer was chosen as a new technology addition as part of a tech refresh program led by the Joint Program Executive Office (JPEO) of the Department of Defense (DOD).

The selection of the Progeny™ ResQ™ analyzer is the subject of a new article in in the May 2019 edition of National Defense Magazine. As reported in the article, the Progeny ResQ analyzer was selected to meet the Army's need for a handheld system able to detect a wide-range of hazardous material. The device is a portable spectroscopic analyzer that can be used to analyze liquids, pastes, powders and gels. The technology is able to identify hazardous chemicals that are inside of a container without having to remove them, thereby protecting users from harm from exposure to potentially hazardous materials.

The Progeny ResQ analyzer was subjected to rigorous testing in order to be added to the list of approved equipment for the Army's program. The unit has a library of approximately 13,000 chemicals and compounds that can be identified including explosives, narcotics, toxic chemicals and chemical warfare agents.

National Defense is the business and technology magazine of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA). National Defense Magazine provides information about market trends, scientific breakthroughs, product development and military programs, bringing news and commentary from the Pentagon, the administration, Congress and industry.

