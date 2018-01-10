Naval Group Chooses iXblue to Supply New Navigation Systems for French Navy's 4000-ton Frigates

- iXblue, a specialist in maritime navigation and positioning, has been selected by Naval Group to equip five new 4000-ton frigates intended for the French Navy. Responsible for the development of these vessels, Naval Group has signed a contract with iXblue for the acquisition of Marins inertial navigation systems and Netans data distribution & processing units to equip these five new generation frigates.

"iXblue is proud to receive Naval Group's strong vote of confidence in awarding us a contract on this major state-of-the-art program for the renewal of French naval forces", explains Thomas Buret, Head of the Inertial Systems and Applications Division. "This contract is the outcome of a long-standing collaboration with Naval Group with whom we are working on several export programs. However, it is the first time that iXblue systems have been chosen by Naval Group to equip a new-built major combat vessel for the French Navy. This contract underlines the quality and reliability of iXblue navigation systems, which have become a standard in the naval defense market."

Already selected by the English and German navies in 2016, the Marins units offer high-end inertial navigation systems meeting the military requirements of the most modern combat ships. Based on iXblue fiber optic gyroscope technology, Marins inertial navigation systems offer very high performance levels and provide very accurate position, heading, roll, pitch and speed information regardless of the environment, including GNSS denied environments.

At the heart of the navigation system, the Netans data distribution & processing unit interfaces directly with the ship's sensors, acquiring, analyzing, correlating and then distributing data to all onboard systems. The Netans range provides reliable, consistent and accurate navigation information in the most challenging operating environments, while addressing the cybersecurity challenges faced by the world's leading navies.

Integrated onto a single platform, Marins navigation systems and Netans distribution & processing units precisely match the exacting requirements of major combat vessels in terms of performance, capacity and cost of ownership. iXblue navigation systems already equip more than 35 navies and coast guards around the world, including a number of French naval vessels. The entire French fleet is also equipped with WECDIS navigation software produced by iXblue (SENIN). This new contract with Naval Group reinforces the presence of iXblue in this market and further establishes the group's positioning as a leading player in the field of navigation.

About iXblue iXblue is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative solutions devoted to navigation, positioning and underwater imaging, as well as shipbuilding. Using its unique in-house technology, the company offers turnkey solutions to its Civil and Defense customers to carry out their sea, land and space operations with optimum efficiency and reliability. Employing a workforce of 600 people worldwide, iXblue conducts its business with over 35 countries.

About Naval Group Naval Group is a European leader in naval defence and a major player in marine renewable energies. As an international high-tech company, Naval Group uses its extraordinary know-how, unique industrial resources and capacity to arrange innovative strategic partnerships to meet its customers' requirements. The group designs, builds and supports submarines and surface ships. It also supplies services to shipyards and naval bases. In addition, the group offers a wide range of marine renewable energy solutions. Attentive to corporate social responsibility, Naval Group adheres to the United Nations Global Compact. The group reports revenues of €3.2 billion and has a workforce of 12,800 employees (2016 data).

