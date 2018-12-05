nChain Unveils Ground-breaking Metanet Project to Power the Internet on Bitcoin SV Blockchain

Esplosione sulla Salaria, le immagini delll'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Esplosione sulla Salaria, le immagini delll'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco

Esplode autocisterna in una pompa di benzina sulla Salaria, le immagini aeree dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Esplode autocisterna in una pompa di benzina sulla Salaria, le immagini aeree dei...

Esplode cisterna di carburante sulla Salaria, un camion dei Vigili del Fuoco completamente bruciato
Politica

Esplode cisterna di carburante sulla Salaria, un camion dei Vigili del Fuoco...

Spazio, in orbita col razzo Ariane satelliti sudcoreano e indiano
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, in orbita col razzo Ariane satelliti sudcoreano e indiano

Partita la prima "talpa" che scava tunnel M4 nel centro di Milano
Cronache

Partita la prima "talpa" che scava tunnel M4 nel centro di Milano

Fico: giusto rompere rapporti con l'Egitto senza novitÃ  su Regeni
Politica

Fico: giusto rompere rapporti con l'Egitto senza novitÃ  su Regeni

Poste Italiane e Caritas regalano sorrisi con i pacchi smarriti
Cronache

Poste Italiane e Caritas regalano sorrisi con i pacchi smarriti

Fontana Milano 1915, il made in Milano che ha successo nel mondo
Economia

Fontana Milano 1915, il made in Milano che ha successo nel mondo

Fumo, Cricelli: "Formazione medici al servizio del paziente"
Cronache

Fumo, Cricelli: "Formazione medici al servizio del paziente"

A Napoli "Rubens, Van Dick, Ribera. La collezione di un Principe"
Culture

A Napoli "Rubens, Van Dick, Ribera. La collezione di un Principe"

Esplosione in un distributore sulla Salaria, 2 morti e 10 feriti
Cronache

Esplosione in un distributore sulla Salaria, 2 morti e 10 feriti

Ultime rifiniture per "Men In Italy", il primo musical sulla moda
Spettacoli

Ultime rifiniture per "Men In Italy", il primo musical sulla moda

Probiotici per l'intestino: multiceppo e a elevata concentrazione
Cronache

Probiotici per l'intestino: multiceppo e a elevata concentrazione

Brexit, May: "Non Ã¨ piano dell'Ue contro Regno Unito ma nostro impegno verso Irlanda del Nord"
Politica

Brexit, May: "Non Ã¨ piano dell'Ue contro Regno Unito ma nostro impegno verso Irlanda...

PD, Rossi (Gov.Toscana): "Con dibattito riposizionamento dirigenti non si recuperano elettoriâ€
Politica

PD, Rossi (Gov.Toscana): "Con dibattito riposizionamento dirigenti non si recuperano...

La mafia raccontata agli studenti con Lo Cascio e "I cento passi"
Cronache

La mafia raccontata agli studenti con Lo Cascio e "I cento passi"

Folle corsa tra auto a Pozzuoli, muore netturbino, arrestato 21enne
Politica

Folle corsa tra auto a Pozzuoli, muore netturbino, arrestato 21enne

Esplode distributore di benzina sulla Salaria, fumo nero si alza dalla strada
Politica

Esplode distributore di benzina sulla Salaria, fumo nero si alza dalla strada

Regeni, Fico: ''Rapporti con Egitto a repentaglio senza passi in avanti''
Politica

Regeni, Fico: ''Rapporti con Egitto a repentaglio senza passi in avanti''

Europee, Rossi (Pres. Regione Toscana): "Saranno epocali, se vincono populisti sarÃ  fine dell'Ue"
Politica

Europee, Rossi (Pres. Regione Toscana): "Saranno epocali, se vincono populisti sarÃ ...


nChain Unveils Ground-breaking Metanet Project to Power the Internet on Bitcoin SV Blockchain

- The Metanet is the creation of nChain Chief Scientist Dr. Craig S. Wright, who announced the project during his November 30 speech at the CoinGeek Week conference held in London.  Dr. Wright explains:

"What we are going to actually create is a secure alternative to the Internet, built on the blockchain.  The Internet becomes a sidechain to the Bitcoin blockchain.  The Metanet is a value network—the entire global system of online activity and data connected commercially."

The Internet has transformed how we live and operate, but it was born in a pre-blockchain era.  On the surface, the Metanet sounds similar to the Internet.  But the Metanet is powered by technical differences in how data can be stored and accessed through blockchain transactions, which provide security and economic efficiency advantages over current Internet technology.   The Metanet will transform how the Internet operates by using Bitcoin transactions to transfer compressed data, and thus enable reliable, semi-automated exchange of web page and other information.   

The Metanet will enable new ways to distribute web content and facilitate new e-commerce business models made possible by Bitcoin microtransactions. This can allow companies to earn instant micropayments for clicks, content, and data.   Taking advantage of the economic security and stability of the blockchain, the Metanet can act to reduce the potential for fraud due to the higher data quality and integrity that blockchain-backed data storage provides.

This enables companies to create new business models with blockchain-based content distribution and microtransactions that (until now) have not been economically feasible on the Internet.  For example, new solutions will allow:

nChain Group CEO Jimmy Nguyen observes:

"The Metanet will initially enhance, then eventually drive the Internet, making Bitcoin SV the global public ledger that underpins all Internet activity.  It is a mind-blowing concept with limitless possibilities based on the additional security, efficiency, and data integrity of the blockchain, and is another part of Craig Wright's vision for unleashing Bitcoin's true power.   We have taken the initial steps, and know it will take work with others to make the Metanet a reality."

The Metanet project is an enormous undertaking that will take time to specify and deliver in a business-friendly form.  nChain will continue its work and find select collaboration partners to help progressively develop the Metanet.

Find Craig Wright's presentation announcing the Metanet project here.

For further explanation, watch an interview with Craig Wrighthere.

ABOUT NCHAIN:  nChain is the global leader in research and development of blockchain technologies.  Its mission is to enable massive growth and worldwide adoption of the Bitcoin network - focusing on Bitcoin SV (BSV) as the original Bitcoin which will fulfil the Satoshi Vision.

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/717215/nChain_Logo.jpg

 


in evidenza
Calendario Pirelli "Dreaming" Gigi Hadid, Laetitia Casta e...

ECCO TUTTE LE FOTO

Calendario Pirelli "Dreaming"
Gigi Hadid, Laetitia Casta e...

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.