5 dicembre 2018- 18:38 nChain Unveils Ground-breaking Metanet Project to Power the Internet on Bitcoin SV Blockchain

- The Metanet is the creation of nChain Chief Scientist Dr. Craig S. Wright, who announced the project during his November 30 speech at the CoinGeek Week conference held in London. Dr. Wright explains:

"What we are going to actually create is a secure alternative to the Internet, built on the blockchain. The Internet becomes a sidechain to the Bitcoin blockchain. The Metanet is a value network—the entire global system of online activity and data connected commercially."

The Internet has transformed how we live and operate, but it was born in a pre-blockchain era. On the surface, the Metanet sounds similar to the Internet. But the Metanet is powered by technical differences in how data can be stored and accessed through blockchain transactions, which provide security and economic efficiency advantages over current Internet technology. The Metanet will transform how the Internet operates by using Bitcoin transactions to transfer compressed data, and thus enable reliable, semi-automated exchange of web page and other information.

The Metanet will enable new ways to distribute web content and facilitate new e-commerce business models made possible by Bitcoin microtransactions. This can allow companies to earn instant micropayments for clicks, content, and data. Taking advantage of the economic security and stability of the blockchain, the Metanet can act to reduce the potential for fraud due to the higher data quality and integrity that blockchain-backed data storage provides.

This enables companies to create new business models with blockchain-based content distribution and microtransactions that (until now) have not been economically feasible on the Internet. For example, new solutions will allow:

nChain Group CEO Jimmy Nguyen observes:

"The Metanet will initially enhance, then eventually drive the Internet, making Bitcoin SV the global public ledger that underpins all Internet activity. It is a mind-blowing concept with limitless possibilities based on the additional security, efficiency, and data integrity of the blockchain, and is another part of Craig Wright's vision for unleashing Bitcoin's true power. We have taken the initial steps, and know it will take work with others to make the Metanet a reality."

The Metanet project is an enormous undertaking that will take time to specify and deliver in a business-friendly form. nChain will continue its work and find select collaboration partners to help progressively develop the Metanet.

Find Craig Wright's presentation announcing the Metanet project here.

For further explanation, watch an interview with Craig Wrighthere.

ABOUT NCHAIN: nChain is the global leader in research and development of blockchain technologies. Its mission is to enable massive growth and worldwide adoption of the Bitcoin network - focusing on Bitcoin SV (BSV) as the original Bitcoin which will fulfil the Satoshi Vision.

