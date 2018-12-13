Un anno di Instagram: 14 miliardi di cuori, Fortnite e #metoo
Cronache

Mons. Paglia: abbiamo smesso di parlare della morte, Ã¨ un errore
Culture

Pupi di Surfaro, il new combat folk siciliano premiato da Amnesty
Spettacoli

Turchia, scontro fra treno ad alta velicitÃ  e locomotiva: vittime
Politica

Gb, May sopravvive al voto di sfiducia e resta leader dei Tory
Politica

Clima, Guterres: questioni politiche chiavi "ancora irrisolte"
Politica

Elisa imita Laura Pausini ai concerti, la parodia diventa virale
Spettacoli

Eugenio Blasetti Direttore Comunicazione Mercedes-Benz Italia
Motori

Party M5s in discoteca, i parlamentari festeggiano per celebrare 'Un anno a 5 stelle'
Politica

Berlusconi: "I delfini che si erano presentati si sono rivelati sardine"
Politica

Manovra, cosa rischia l'Italia con Bruxelles
Politica

Astolfi 3M: l'Industrial and Safety Market Center e la distribuzione aziendale
Economia

Conte a Juncker: deficit 2,04%, ma restano reddito e quota 100
Politica

Fico a famigliari vittime piazza Fontana: scusate per depistaggi
Politica

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 dicembre
Cronache

Valpolicella, Bussinello: andremo oltre Kiev, cin cin all'Ucraina
Economia

Tappa a Kiev per il Valpolicella 50 Anniversary Tour
Economia

Accordo tra Iren e Culligan per ridurre rifiuti in plastica
Culture

Israele, Fico: posizione dell'Italia la esprimono Conte e Moavero
Politica

Fico: programma M5S basato su No Tav, non puÃ² voler il referendum
Politica

nChain's Jimmy Nguyen and Craig Wright Appointed to New Roles for Bitcoin SV Growth

- Nguyen joins the bComm Association as Founding President. The first-ever organization dedicated to bCommerce (Bitcoin commerce), the bComm Association brings together developers, merchants, exchanges, miners and other Bitcoin network participants.   Nguyen will head the industry group as it provides global support for Bitcoin SV, as the key to long-term financial success for all participants in the inter-related Bitcoin ecosystem.

Through the bComm Association, Nguyen will expand his efforts educating about why massive on-chain scaling through Bitcoin SV is important not just for merchants and application developers, but also for the mining industry.  In 2020, Bitcoin's block reward will halve to 6.25 coins, and then halve again every several years thereafter.   To make up for the reduced block reward value, miners need to earn more in transaction fees, which requires much higher volumes of transactions with different types:  simple payments, tokens, smart contracts, and others.   Huge transaction volume will require gigabyte size and bigger blocks.  It also needs a stable protocol for businesses to feel confident using the Bitcoin blockchain for enterprise applications.  Bitcoin SV is the only blockchain with a roadmap to achieve these goals, and to ensure the mining industry is profitable so miners provide computing power and security to sustain the Bitcoin network for all other users. 

In addition, as announced by Squire Mining Ltd., both Nguyen and Wright have been appointed as inaugural members of a new Advisory Board for Squire.  Through its subsidiaries, Canadian-based Squire is engaged in the business of developing data mining infrastructure and system technology in the mining space, including ASIC chips and next generation mining rigs. 

Furthermore, both Nguyen and Wright will serve on a new Strategic Advisory Board created for nChain Group.   By serving in strategic advisory roles for both nChain Group and Squire, Nguyen and Wright are reflecting the need for more collaboration among different parts of Bitcoin's ecosystem.   Wright will continue his work as nChain's Chief Scientist, as well as work to promote Bitcoin education.

Stefan Matthews, Chairman of the Board for nChain Group (and also for Squire), explains:

"Bitcoin SV and the bComm Association are critical to drive the success of the mining industry and other participants in the Bitcoin network.  That is why we enthusiastically support Jimmy Nguyen's work as Founding President of the bComm Association and as global ambassador for Bitcoin SV.  Jimmy is one of the best voices in the world for Bitcoin, and communicates especially well to the business community.  Craig Wright has unparalleled understanding of Bitcoin's technical and economic workings, and offers the most powerful vision for its future potential.  Together, Jimmy and Craig provide a strong combination for strategic guidance that will benefit not just nChain but also the entire Bitcoin SV ecosystem."

As it grows, the bComm Association will call for financial support from more companies – especially miners and mining hardware companies who benefit from a massively scaled Bitcoin SV blockchain.   The organization will also expand to invite major businesses who want to use the Bitcoin SV blockchain for enterprise-level applications.

ABOUT NCHAIN:  nChain is the global leader in research and development of blockchain technologies.  Its mission is to enable massive growth and worldwide adoption of the Bitcoin network - focusing on Bitcoin SV (BSV) as the original Bitcoin which will fulfil the Satoshi Vision.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/717215/nChain_Logo.jpg


