Nestlé Accelerates Action to Tackle Plastic Waste

- Nestlé today laid out its broader vision to achieve a waste-free future and announced a series of specific actions towards meeting its April 2018commitment to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025, with a particular focus on avoiding plastic-waste.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/775385/Nestle_Logo.jpg )

Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider said, "Our broader vision and action plan outline our commitment and specific approach to addressing the plastics packaging waste issue.

While we are committed to pursuing recycling options where feasible, we know that 100% recyclability is not enough to successfully tackle the plastics waste crisis. We need to push the boundaries and do more. We are determined to look at every option to solve this complex challenge and embrace multiple solutions that can have an impact now. We believe in the value of recyclable and compostable paper-based materials and biodegradable polymers, in particular where recycling infrastructure does not exist.

Collective action is vital, which is why we are also engaging consumers, business partners and all of our Nestlé colleagues to play their part.

You can count on us to be a leader in this space!"

Addressing the multifaceted issue of plastic pollution requires a holistic view and a well-orchestrated effort. To realize this objective, specific actions are required. In line with this approach, Nestlé today announced tangible steps to pioneer alternative materials, shape a waste-free future and drive behavior change.

Pioneering alternative materials 

In December 2018, Nestlé announced the creation of its Institute of Packaging Sciences to evaluate and develop various sustainable packaging materials and to collaborate with industrial partners to develop new packaging materials and solutions.

Between 2020 and 2025, Nestlé will phase out all plastics that are not recyclable or are hard to recycle for all its products worldwide. In doing so, Nestlé is rolling out alternative packaging materials across its global product portfolio and establishing partnerships with cutting-edge packaging specialists:

Shaping a waste-free future  Over and above delivering on its 2025 commitment, Nestlé has a longer-term ambition to stop plastic leakage into the environment across its global operations. This will help avoid further accumulation of plastics in nature and achieve plastic neutrality.

Plastic waste in the ocean poses a particular threat to Indonesia as well as other Southeast Asian countries. Nestlé has therefore become the first food company to partner with Project STOP, which was launched in Indonesia in 2017. Project STOP is a leading initiative to prevent the leakage of plastic into the ocean by developing partnerships with cities and governments in Southeast Asia. Project STOP is creating sustainable, circular and low-cost waste systems that capture as much value from waste as possible. It supports the many existing local initiatives and informal waste pickers in Indonesia's coastal areas. Over the coming months, we will take the learnings from this project to other countries where we operate in an effort to deliver 'plastic neutrality' in those markets. Nestlé will provide more details at the appropriate time.

Driving new behavior 

Addressing the plastic waste challenge requires behavior change from all of us. Nestlé is committed to leading lasting and impactful change. We know there is no better place to start than from within our own Company.

Responding to the plastic waste challenge and striving for zero environmental impact in its operations is an integral part of Nestlé's commitment to creating shared value for shareholders and society. Nestlé is particularly dedicated to accelerating action in tackling the plastic waste issue and report on the Company's progress publicly.

This press release is also available in French (pdf) and in German (pdf).


