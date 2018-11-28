NetComm: IDATE Report Highlights the Challenges ahead in Connecting Everyone

Jafar Panahi torna al cinema con il suo nuovo film "Tre volti"
Spettacoli

Jafar Panahi torna al cinema con il suo nuovo film "Tre volti"

CafÃ  (Fonarcom): reddito cittadinanza anche come politica attiva
Economia

CafÃ  (Fonarcom): reddito cittadinanza anche come politica attiva

Nuoro, arrestato un presunto terrorista: "Pianificava attentato"
Cronache

Nuoro, arrestato un presunto terrorista: "Pianificava attentato"

Approvato il "Codice rosso" contro la violenza sulle donne
Cronache

Approvato il "Codice rosso" contro la violenza sulle donne

Innovazione digitale, DXC Technology pronta a supportare Italia
Scienza e tecnologia

Innovazione digitale, DXC Technology pronta a supportare Italia

Pd indossa delle maschere bianche in aula a Montecitorio contro il dl sicurezza
Politica

Pd indossa delle maschere bianche in aula a Montecitorio contro il dl sicurezza

Auto senza guida con Appendino e Chiamparino brucia semaforo rosso, polemica sui social
Politica

Auto senza guida con Appendino e Chiamparino brucia semaforo rosso, polemica sui social

Manovra, Tria: non abbiamo stabilizzazione sociale ed economica
Economia

Manovra, Tria: non abbiamo stabilizzazione sociale ed economica

Altri tre lavoratori in nero nell'azienda di famiglia di Di Maio
Politica

Altri tre lavoratori in nero nell'azienda di famiglia di Di Maio

Palese (Agcai): piÃ¹ tasse sulle videolottery contro la ludopatia
Economia

Palese (Agcai): piÃ¹ tasse sulle videolottery contro la ludopatia

Spazio InSight su Marte, Maurizio Cheli: dirÃ  dove stiamo andando
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio InSight su Marte, Maurizio Cheli: dirÃ  dove stiamo andando

LaSabri, la giovane creator che sa parlare agli adolescenti
Spettacoli

LaSabri, la giovane creator che sa parlare agli adolescenti

Codice Rosso, Bongiorno: "Donne non possono essere massacrate in attesa di giudizio"
Politica

Codice Rosso, Bongiorno: "Donne non possono essere massacrate in attesa di giudizio"

Champions, tifosi Stella Rossa a Napoli cantano cori contro la Juve
Politica

Champions, tifosi Stella Rossa a Napoli cantano cori contro la Juve

Guido Barilla: la Terra brucia, serve urgenza e cambio mentalitÃ 
Economia

Guido Barilla: la Terra brucia, serve urgenza e cambio mentalitÃ 

Crollo di Ponte Morandi, Castellucci verso l'uscita da Autostrade
Cronache

Crollo di Ponte Morandi, Castellucci verso l'uscita da Autostrade

Codice Rosso, Bonafede: "Non c'e' un minuto da perdere davanti la denuncia di una donna"
Politica

Codice Rosso, Bonafede: "Non c'e' un minuto da perdere davanti la denuncia di una donna"

Roma, abbattuta anche l'ultima villa dei Casamonica al Quadraro
Cronache

Roma, abbattuta anche l'ultima villa dei Casamonica al Quadraro

Quartieri di Vita 2018, a Napoli progetto teatrale rivolto a fasce deboli nei quartieri difficili
Politica

Quartieri di Vita 2018, a Napoli progetto teatrale rivolto a fasce deboli nei...

A Central Park l'anatra mandarina seduce i passanti
Politica

A Central Park l'anatra mandarina seduce i passanti


NetComm: IDATE Report Highlights the Challenges ahead in Connecting Everyone

- Released at the IDATE DigiWorld Summit in Paris overnight, Connecting Everyone revealed that in the total serviceable global Fibre-to-the-Building (FTTB) and FTTH market of about 670 million premises that 60% of these -- 402 million premises -- are being served with FTTB technology.

"Many operators we spoke to for this report concluded they could not see an investment case for upgrading networks from FTTB to FTTH," said Jean-Luc Lemmens, Head of Telecom Practice at IDATE. "This means that FTTB services will be part of the mix for a very long-time to come."

Director of Marketing and Communications at NetComm, Els Baert, welcomed the findings of the IDATE report.

"Although initial goals of universal FTTH are admirable, many operators with a FTTH strategy find it very hard to take fibre all the way to the home, especially in Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs)," she said.

"By using Gfast, gigabit speeds are now possible in a FTTB environments and by reverse powering the Gfast equipment, the installation and activation is much quicker."

NetComm is already working with Australian operator NBN Co to deploy its Gfast enabled 8-port and 16-port DPUs onto the NBN Co Fibre-to-the-Curb (FTTC) network in Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs) and expects the first units to be delivered in the first half of 2019.

The Fixed Wireless opportunity

Connecting Everyone also found that many countries are still struggling to connect rural areas, which is forcing regulators to consider more flexible technology approaches.

For example, in France, President Macron has called for a minimum 8 Mbps bandwidth to be provided to all citizens to avoid the creation of a new digital divide. He has therefore encouraged to explore the use of alternative technologies while waiting for the deployment of FTTH.

Connecting Everyone found that of the 12 million premises currently passed by FTTH or FTTB in France, only one million were in rural areas. The French government is now considering using Fixed Wireless to accelerate the delivery of universal high-speed broadband.

Speaking at the IDATE DigiWorld Summit in Paris -- where one of the key topics was delivering universal high-speed connectivity - Baert welcomed this more flexible approach, pointing out that the topography of many European cities -- including in France - make them ideally suited for Fixed Wireless delivery.

"European cities and villages are built around churches, which are typically located at the highest location. By installing a base station in the towers, rural areas could be covered in record time, and with minimal investment as a CPE only needs to be provided when the end-user requests the service," she said.

"When using 3.5GHz and 4 carrier aggregation, speeds of up to 400Mbps can be provided in a range of up to 14km around the base station, which is well within the requirements of today's end-users."

About NetComm

NetComm (ASX: NTC) is a global developer of solutions that bridge the gap between fibre and the home, device or machine. In a world where everyone's connected life matters, Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre to the distribution point (FTTdp) solutions are specially engineered for challenging deployments. At NetComm we understand that no one-solution fits all. Every operator, carrier and enterprise is different, so we build the right VDSL, Gfast, 4G and 5G solution to meet specific network, market and geographic conditions worldwide. Established in 1982, NetComm is a globally renowned innovator of world-first data communications technologies. www.netcommwireless.com 

Media contact:

Mike Shields at Proactive International PR +44 (0)1636 704888 Email: mike.shields@proactive-pr.com

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737282/NetComm_Logo.jpg

 


in evidenza
Mastandrea passa alla regia Un film sulle morti bianche

Culture

Mastandrea passa alla regia
Un film sulle morti bianche


Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.