NetComm Launches New Industrial IoT Router to Support Medium Bandwidth Applications

Studenti in piazza per clima, eventi in tutto il mondo
Studenti in piazza per clima, eventi in tutto il mondo

Nuova Zelanda, attacco terroristico nelle moschee di Christchurch
Nuova Zelanda, attacco terroristico nelle moschee di Christchurch

Il cantiere navale Meyer Turku in Finlandia, dove viene preparata Costa Smeralda
Il cantiere navale Meyer Turku in Finlandia, dove viene preparata Costa Smeralda

Il fiume Aurajoki ancora ghiacciato a Turku in Finlandia, nonostante la primavera sia vicina
Il fiume Aurajoki ancora ghiacciato a Turku in Finlandia, nonostante la primavera sia vicina

Tragedia di carnevale a Bologna, depositata la relazione dei Cc sul carro
Tragedia di carnevale a Bologna, depositata la relazione dei Cc sul carro

Mahmood, Sala: â€œPolemiche di Salvini? Anche lui Ã¨ milaneseâ€
Mahmood, Sala: â€œPolemiche di Salvini? Anche lui Ã¨ milaneseâ€

Mahmood canta 'Soldi' a cappella e il sindaco Sala accompagna col battito di mani
Mahmood canta 'Soldi' a cappella e il sindaco Sala accompagna col battito di mani

Giornata dei Giusti, quattro nuove pietre, Sala ricorda Silvia Romano
Giornata dei Giusti, quattro nuove pietre, Sala ricorda Silvia Romano

Il consiglio di Sala a Mahmood: â€œNon lasciate che la politica la facciano solo i politiciâ€
Il consiglio di Sala a Mahmood: â€œNon lasciate che la politica la facciano solo i politiciâ€

Usa 2020, Trump: O'Rourke? "Gesticola un sacco"
Usa 2020, Trump: O'Rourke? "Gesticola un sacco"

Integrazione, nasce a Milano il MiWorld Young Film Festival
Integrazione, nasce a Milano il MiWorld Young Film Festival

Migranti, Mahmood: â€œSto dalla parte degli italiani che aiutanoâ€
Migranti, Mahmood: â€œSto dalla parte degli italiani che aiutanoâ€

Napoli Teatro Festival Italia: oltre 150 eventi e 40 location
Napoli Teatro Festival Italia: oltre 150 eventi e 40 location

Costa: i ragazzi hanno compreso i rischi del mutamento climatico
Costa: i ragazzi hanno compreso i rischi del mutamento climatico

Dacia presenta nuova serie speciale Techroad per tutta la gamma
Dacia presenta nuova serie speciale Techroad per tutta la gamma

Brexit, Trump "sorpreso" da negoziati. May non mi ha ascoltato"
Brexit, Trump "sorpreso" da negoziati. May non mi ha ascoltato"

Reggio Calabria, arrestato l'uomo che ha dato fuoco alla moglie
Reggio Calabria, arrestato l'uomo che ha dato fuoco alla moglie

Il lavoro del futuro? Se ne parla alla Milano digital Week
Il lavoro del futuro? Se ne parla alla Milano digital Week

Brexit, Parlamento britannico approva proroga art. 50
Brexit, Parlamento britannico approva proroga art. 50

Economia circolare, quasi 200 le realtÃ  virtuose in italia
Economia circolare, quasi 200 le realtÃ  virtuose in italia


NetComm Launches New Industrial IoT Router to Support Medium Bandwidth Applications

- The introduction of medium bandwidth IIoT connectivity via the NTC-220 - offering speeds in the order of a few Mbps - will enable faster deployment of IIoT applications in the market.

In addition, the use of widely used LTE Category 1 technology in the NTC-220 will also provide near ubiquitous network coverage which will enable greater IIoT deployment.

The medium bandwidth capability provided by the NTC-220 enables machines to send data over the network faster while also still ensuring an optimized battery life, thereby increasing the performance lifetime of the product.

The fast-increasing number of applications being deployed in the IIoT space means a greater number of connectivity requirements for end-users -- therefore requiring a greater range of devices to be available.

To meet that need the addition of the NTC-220 to the NetComm IIoT portfolio means that NetComm is now offering IIoT solutions covering low-bandwidth NB-IoT applications, over LTE Category-1, right through to higher bandwidth applications that need the extra capability of LTE Category-6.

The NTC-220's Linux based NetComm operating system (OS) also allows solution architects and system integrators to create their own applications using NetComm's Software Development Kit (SDK) whilst built-in GPS enables the NTC-220 to track on-the-move assets from anywhere.

Els Baert, Director of Marketing & Communications at NetComm said:

"NetComm is very proud to expand our IIoT product range with the launch of the NTC-220 that will deliver best-in-class reliable connectivity and offers an additional medium bandwidth tier to support a wide variety of applications.

"Companies around the world are really starting to wake up to the significant productivity gains made possible by embracing IIoT applications with Gartner forecasting that the global IIoT market will be worth US$123 billion by 2021.

"With our long, well established record in the IIoT area of delivering high-quality products the NTC-220 will enable connectivity right across this fast-growing sector from vending machines to security cameras to agriculture sensors and so much more."

About NetComm

NetComm (ASX: NTC) is a global developer of solutions that bridge the gap between fibre and the home, device or machine. In a world where everyone's connected life matters, Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre to the distribution point (FTTdp) solutions are specially engineered for challenging deployments. At NetComm we understand that no one-solution fits all. Every operator, carrier and enterprise is different, so we build the right VDSL, Gfast, 4G and 5G solution to meet specific network, market and geographic conditions worldwide. Established in 1982, NetComm is a globally renowned innovator of world-first data communications technologies. www.netcommwireless.com

Media materials:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/c95ybbugyigj2pi/NTC-220_SideAngle_6-WayTeminalBlock_Off.png?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/brzf5bsec4vhygt/NTC-220_SideAngle_Antennas_6-WayTeminalBlock_On.png?dl=0

Media contact:

Tony BrownHead of Corporate Affairs, NetCommEmail: tony.brown@netcommwireless.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/836151/NetComm_Industrial_Internet_of_Things.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737282/NetComm_Logo.jpg


Sala intervista Mahmood: "Vero milanese". VIDEO

Sala intervista Mahmood:
"Vero milanese". VIDEO

