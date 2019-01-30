Conte: governo impegnato in fase 2, rilancio economia e cantieri
Conte: governo impegnato in fase 2, rilancio economia e cantieri

Come si fanno i salvataggi in mare? Il video dell'Aeronautica

Conte: non appoggiamo Maduro ma non diamo investiture affrettate

Conte: nessuna ripercussione sul governo dal caso Diciotti

Sea Watch, Conte: fra poche ore inizieranno operazioni di sbarco

Un leone danza sott'acqua per il nuovo anno lunare in Malaysia

Usa nella morsa del gelo, freddo polare anche con -50 gradi

A Livorno sequestrati 600 chili di cocaina, nascosta nel caffÃ¨

Venezuela, Maduro favorevole a elezioni politiche anticipate

Sea Watch, Conte: "Tra qualche ora inizieranno le operazioni di sbarco"

Dl semplificazioni, Conte: "SarÃ  la madre di tutte le riforme"

Basilica del Sacro Cuore imbiancata, Gabriel colpisce la Francia

De Caterina, l'OrÃ¨al: "SostenibilitÃ : ci poniamo importanti obiettivi"

Venezuela, Maduro: "USA vogliono intervento, no a un Vietnam nel nostro Paese" SOTTOTITOLI

Diciotti, Urraro (M5s): "Siamo in fase istruttoria, condiviso percorso di...

Diciotti, Grasso (Leu): "C'Ã¨ un'istruttoria e dobbiamo approfondire"

Blitz antidroga a Roma, tra gli arrestati un Casamonica

Diciotti, Giarrusso (M5s): "Posizione Salvini cambiata, da governo responsabilitÃ "

Diciotti, Malan (FI): "M5s ha sempre detto che essere ministro Ã¨ un privilegio, noi...

Carabinieri in azione nel Napoletano, eseguiti tre arresti e sequestro di armi e droga


NetComm's New Self-install Technology Set to Supercharge Global 5G Fixed Wireless Marketplace

- Although Fixed Wireless has been suggested as one of the main drivers of early 5G deployments, its potential has been limited by the fact that some early pre-standard 5G launches have seen operators have to install an external antenna in order to connect customers.

The time and cost of connecting equipment at the customer premises threatens to stifle the 5G Fixed Wireless market by making services unprofitable when deploying at large scale.

However, the new NetComm 5G self-install platform offers operators a cost-effective plug-and-play model that will massively cut the time and cost of connecting homes and businesses to 5G Fixed Wireless services.

The NetComm 5G self-install platform allows end-users to get the best possible connection via an application on their phone that connects to their new modem and the 5G network and guides the end-user to the best position for their modem to be placed in the house.

Because of the varying characteristics of the 5G Fixed Wireless market -- with different spectrum bands and cell sizes being used -- NetComm has developed a portfolio of devices for the marketplace -- all of which support both sub 6GHz bands as well as mmWave.

Els Baert, Director of Marketing & Communications at NetComm said:

"NetComm is delivering the missing piece of the jigsaw that will help enable mass market 5G Fixed Wireless take-up."

"No new technology can succeed unless there is an easy way to deploy it and our self-install platform is a game-changer for the economics of 5G Fixed Wireless."

"It is great for end-users as they don't have to stay home waiting for a technician to turn up – they can get online in minutes once they have plugged in their hardware."

"We have worked to make sure that our 5G Fixed Wireless platform delivers an exceptional connection quality on a level with what end-users have come to expect from fixed-broadband services delivered over fibre or cable."

David Kennedy, Practice Leader at global telecoms consultancy Ovum said:

"Our research at Ovum clearly shows that installation costs have a significant impact on the business case for Fixed Wireless access."

"In some cases, these installation costs can be prohibitive to Fixed Wireless services actually being launched."

"Therefore, new technologies that lower installation costs will help to expand the potential customer footprint for Fixed Wireless and improve scale economics -- helping to build a business case for Fixed Wireless investment."

About NetComm

NetComm (ASX: NTC) is a global developer of solutions that bridge the gap between fibre and the home, device or machine. In a world where everyone's connected life matters, Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre to the distribution point (FTTdp) solutions are specially engineered for challenging deployments. At NetComm we understand that no one-solution fits all. Every operator, carrier and enterprise is different, so we build the right VDSL, Gfast, 4G and 5G solution to meet specific network, market and geographic conditions worldwide. Established in 1982, NetComm is a globally renowned innovator of world-first data communications technologies. www.netcommwireless.com

Media resources: Dropbox link to images belowhttps://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxphngisz6xf985/AAAzsyLROD3oQrMCfXiVVOFla?dl=0

Media contact: Tony BrownHead of Corporate Affairs, NetComm Phone: +61 419 77 55 09 or email: tony.brown@netcommwireless.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814742/Els_Baert_5G_Device_Landscape.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737282/NetComm_Logo.jpg


