NetSpeed and Esperanto Partner to Power SoCs for Artificial Intelligence

"Make Art Not War" per togliere alle armi la forza di uccidere
Culture

"Make Art Not War" per togliere alle armi la forza di uccidere

La pittura che pensa se stessa: Kerstin Bratsch in Fond. Memmo
Culture

La pittura che pensa se stessa: Kerstin Bratsch in Fond. Memmo

Cannes, prove generali tra ingenti misure di sicurezza
Spettacoli

Cannes, prove generali tra ingenti misure di sicurezza

Ad Umbria Jazz Spring tributo degli Huntertones a Michael Jackson
Spettacoli

Ad Umbria Jazz Spring tributo degli Huntertones a Michael Jackson

Bilancio 2017 Sorgenia, Mancini: azienda risanata e proiettata verso il futuro
Spettacoli

Bilancio 2017 Sorgenia, Mancini: azienda risanata e proiettata verso il futuro

Governo, Martina: basta gioco dell'oca, da tutti passo in avanti
Politica

Governo, Martina: basta gioco dell'oca, da tutti passo in avanti

Di Maio: "Spero di essere ancora candidato premier M5s"
Politica

Di Maio: "Spero di essere ancora candidato premier M5s"

Di Maio: "Doppio mandato? Legislatura non e' mai iniziata, ma non per colpe del M5s"
Politica

Di Maio: "Doppio mandato? Legislatura non e' mai iniziata, ma non per colpe del M5s"

Di Maio: "Centrodestra vuole un governo di traditori"
Politica

Di Maio: "Centrodestra vuole un governo di traditori"

Di Maio: "Salvini vuol fare Governo basato su cambi di casacca e voltagabbana"
Politica

Di Maio: "Salvini vuol fare Governo basato su cambi di casacca e voltagabbana"

Consultazioni, Berlusconi lascia il Quirinale in auto, Salvini e Meloni vanno via a piedi insieme
Politica

Consultazioni, Berlusconi lascia il Quirinale in auto, Salvini e Meloni vanno via a...

Quando Ermanno Olmi ci raccontava la Grande Guerra
Spettacoli

Quando Ermanno Olmi ci raccontava la Grande Guerra

Consultazioni, Lungo colloquio tra Martina, Delrio e Marcucci all'uscita del Quirinale
Politica

Consultazioni, Lungo colloquio tra Martina, Delrio e Marcucci all'uscita del Quirinale

Governo, Di Maio: "Salvini ha scelto ancora una volta Berlusconi"
Politica

Governo, Di Maio: "Salvini ha scelto ancora una volta Berlusconi"

Consultazioni, Toti: "Governo al centrodestra oppure nuova legge elettorale e poi al voto"
Politica

Consultazioni, Toti: "Governo al centrodestra oppure nuova legge elettorale e poi al voto"

Governo. Toti: "Il M5s perde il pelo ma non il vizio, bisogna mettere conti al sicuro"
Politica

Governo. Toti: "Il M5s perde il pelo ma non il vizio, bisogna mettere conti al sicuro"

Torna il grande cinema sui tetti di Galleria Vittorio Emanuele a Milano
Milano

Torna il grande cinema sui tetti di Galleria Vittorio Emanuele a Milano

Consultazioni, Delrio e Marcucci arrivano a piedi al Quirinale, passando tra turisti a Fontana Trevi
Politica

Consultazioni, Delrio e Marcucci arrivano a piedi al Quirinale, passando tra turisti a...

Consultazioni, Salvini: "Governo tecnico sicuramente No"
Politica

Consultazioni, Salvini: "Governo tecnico sicuramente No"

Consultazioni, bacio tra Meloni e Salvini all'uscita dal Quirinale
Politica

Consultazioni, bacio tra Meloni e Salvini all'uscita dal Quirinale

NetSpeed and Esperanto Partner to Power SoCs for Artificial Intelligence

- AI applications demand new architectures to meet the need for unprecedented performance, sophisticated functionality and ultra-low power. Interconnect technology is a critical component of these architectures.

"We are still in the early stages of AI maturity, but what we've learned is that sophisticated neural networks require tremendous performance," said Linley Gwennap, principal analyst at The Linley Group. "Generating this level of performance often requires a large number of cores, but these architectures can be difficult to design and test. NoC technology, such as NetSpeed's, has become an important enabling technology for AI because it automates the process of connecting CPUs and accelerators on a complex SoC."

"Esperanto is putting thousands of processors and accelerators on a single chip, and our challenge was how to interconnect them.  NetSpeed provided a compelling solution for interconnecting our cores with high performance and by licensing their IP we can reduce our time to market as well," said Dave Ditzel, CEO of Esperanto Technologies.

Esperanto's high-performance ET-Maxion™ cores are designed to deliver the highest single thread RISC-V performance. Its ET-Minion™ cores are designed for energy efficiency and high floating point throughput, including vector/tensor acceleration. With thousands of energy efficient 64-bit RISC-V cores on one chip, Esperanto will deliver industry-leading TeraFlops/Watt of scalable computing performance for artificial intelligence, machine learning and other applications.

"NetSpeed and Esperanto share a similar gene—we are both at the leading edge of what can be done in our respective domains," said Sundari Mitra, CEO of NetSpeed. "While Esperanto is focused on bringing AI to high-volume applications through their highly-parallel architecture leveraging the RISC-V instruction set, NetSpeed is focused on bringing the power of machine learning to SoC design and architecture. It is indeed an honor to work with a trailblazing partner like Esperanto. This design win is a further validation of our leadership in the AI market."

About NetSpeed Systems                                                                                                         NetSpeed is at the heart of next-gen system-on-chip (SoC) applications that are transforming the way we interact with each other and how we connect with the world. Whether you are a hardware architect looking for cache coherency solutions to realize your ideas into silicon or a SoC designer looking for a high performance and efficient interconnect or a safety manager looking for solutions to build resilient, fault-tolerant systems—NetSpeed has a solution for you. Learn about how NetSpeed is bringing the power of artificial intelligence to SoC design and architecture at www.netspeedsystems.com.

About Esperanto TechnologiesEsperanto Technologies develops high-performance, energy-efficient computing solutions based on the open standard RISC-V ISA. Esperanto is headquartered in Mountain View, California with engineering sites in the United States, European Union, and Eastern Europe. Esperanto has brought together a seasoned team of experienced processor and software engineers with the goal of making RISC-V the architecture of choice for compute-intensive applications such as Machine Learning. For more information, please visit https://esperanto.ai.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687280/NetSpeed_Systems_Logo.jpg

in evidenza
Agnese Renzi, nuovo look Gonna corta e tacchi alti

Costume

Agnese Renzi, nuovo look
Gonna corta e tacchi alti

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.