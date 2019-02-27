Ania Cares, pronto soccorso psicologico per vittime della strada
Cronache

XXII Triennale, il design come mezzo per ricucire con la natura
Culture

XXII Triennale, Mancuso: le piante sono l'interezza della vita
Scienza e tecnologia

Italia in 10 selfie, economia a misura d'uomo per sfidare futuro
Economia

Carlo Freccero: centro produzione Rai di Napoli non chiuderÃ 
Spettacoli

Farsi sposare da Jovanotti al Jova Beach Wedding
Spettacoli

"Un viaggio indimenticabile", Nick Nolte recita con sua figlia
Spettacoli

Marcia indietro Decathlon: non venderÃ  in Francia hijab sportivi
Cronache

Andreozzi-Reggiani, donne in balera ne La notte Ã¨ piccola per noi
Spettacoli

Picchiato e derubato rabbino capo d'Argentina Gabriel Davidovich
Politica

Conte a Ue: "Promuoviamo crescita ma anche equitÃ  sociale"
Politica

Asterix torna al cinema con "I segreti della pozione magica"
Spettacoli

Casalino: a Sarti Ã¨ stato consigliato di denunciare il fidanzato
Politica

Sicilia, siglato accordo Regione-Conai su raccolta differenziata
Cronache

Conte: reddito di cittadinanza rilancerÃ  la crescita
Politica

Summit Usa Corea, Trump e Kim alla social dinner ad Hanoi
Politica

L'Ue boccia l'Italia: squilibri eccessivi e stallo nelle riforme
Politica

Tria: "Saccomanni fu praticamente ricattato da ministro finanze tedesco su Bail-In"
Politica

Sviluppo sostenibile, Conte: "Confermo impegno di cessare produzione elettrica a carbone entro 2025"
Politica

Anedda, CNPADC: "Le casse sono pronte a investire in economia reale"
Economia

New Aave Pay App Allows Users to Pay Bills With Crypto Via Bank Transfers

- LONDON, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech company Aave is bringing cryptocurrency another step closer to mainstream adoption with the launch today of Aave Pay, an app through which consumers can use a wide range of digital currency holdings to pay their bills.

Cryptocurrency holders can use their crypto for all of their expenses: Aave Pay is accepted wherever bank transfers are accepted. The app is also business friendly: it can be used to pay employee salaries, income taxes, and other commercial or corporate expenses, directly into fiat-based accounts.

"This new application eliminates the obstacles of using crypto in our everyday lives. It addresses crypto's spendability problem and builds a bridge for crypto to cross over into mainstream use," said Stani Kulechov, CEO and Founder of Aave.

Easily accessible on mobile phone and on the web, Aave Pay is simple, direct and user-friendly. Users can simply visit Aave Pay, select which cryptocurrency they want to use, the amount of fiat currency (USD, EUR, CHF, GBP, AUD, INR) they want to transfer and specify the recipient's International Bank Account Number (IBAN). Once this information is set, Aave Pay calculates a competitive exchange rate, alerts the user of the final cost, then automatically sends the payment to the recipient's bank account.

"We are taking the concept of holding cryptocurrencies further, in a way that has not been done before, breaking the paradigm that cryptocurrencies are only assets people invest in and cannot be used as traditional currencies," said Jordan Lazaro Gustave, COO of Aave.

Cryptocurrency holders can now start spending. Users can choose from twelve coins to use as payment: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple, Monero, Litecoin, Zcash, Dash, Lumen, Bitcoin Cash, DAI and LEND.

 


