9 ottobre 2018- 18:29 New Bangkok Restaurant 'R-HAAN' embodies the essence of the wisdom of Thai cuisine

- R-HAAN stresses the importance of what is authentically Thai, and finds inspiration in the old Thai saying "Nai nam mee pla, nai na mee khao", which relates to the abundance of food in Thailand and reflects the global popularity of Thai food and the beauty of Thai art and culture.

R-HAAN showcases the essence of real Thai cuisine through the expert art of seasoning using the same spices and ingredients found in the original recipes, thus ensuring the preservation of Thailand's cultural heritage and the full taste and flavor of Thai food.

"At R-HAAN, all of our ingredients are sourced in Thailand. We carefully select the freshest and finest ingredients from the different regions of Thailand. For example, the sea bass is from Bang Pakong river and we use Khao Hom Jasmine rice from Chiangrai and Ubon Ratchathani" said Mr. Chumpol Jangprai, Chef and Managing Director.

Chef Chumpol, a well-known ambassador of Thai cuisine, co-owns the restaurant with Piti Bhirombhakdi, a member of the family that owns Boon Rawd Brewery, the brewer of Singha beer, and himself a gourmet and chef.

Guests at R-HAAN gets to savor and share, in the traditional Thai way, at least 18 special dishes, all served in beautiful traditional porcelain. The restaurant offers three menu options based on Thai tradition: Royal Thai SAMRUB EAK, dishes with a mellow taste; Royal Thai SAMRUB THO, dishes that emit an aroma of roasted spices; and Royal Thai SAMRUB TRI, for those who enjoy the taste of Thai food. The menu changes to mark the passing of each season.

The "wisdom of Thai cuisine" is the theme for the preparation of the food based on five elements: local ingredients, the art of seasoning, heating to bring the ingredients and seasoning together in perfect harmony, balancing the many ingredients that go into each dish, and passion.

R-HAAN is located at 131 Soi Sukhumvit 53, Bangkok and opens for dinner only, from 06:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Contacts:

R-HAAN, 131 Soi Sukhumvit 53 (Paidee-Madee) Klongtun Nua Wattana, Bangkok 10110 ThailandTel: +66 (0)2-059-0433http://www.r-haan.com/ https://www.facebook.com/RHAANThai/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754873/THAI_SAMRUB_AKE__Royal_Thai_Cuisine.jpg