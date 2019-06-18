New CEO Joins Management Board at ECOLOG

Pmi italiane dell'Aerospazio in grande evidenza a Le Bourget
Scienza e tecnologia

Pmi italiane dell'Aerospazio in grande evidenza a Le Bourget

Ponte Morandi, due arresti: affari della Camorra in demolizione
Cronache

Ponte Morandi, due arresti: affari della Camorra in demolizione

Egitto, la morte annunciata di Morsi dopo un'udienza in tribunale
Politica

Egitto, la morte annunciata di Morsi dopo un'udienza in tribunale

Nasce "Nessun pensiero" la polizza che protegge il mutuo
Economia

Nasce "Nessun pensiero" la polizza che protegge il mutuo

Salvini, confonde la scalinata di Washington con quella di Rocky a Filadelfia.
Video

Salvini, confonde la scalinata di Washington con quella di Rocky a Filadelfia.

Salvini: "Ministro per affari UE? Il nome ce l'ho"
Politica

Salvini: "Ministro per affari UE? Il nome ce l'ho"

Di Maio e Salvini all'assemblea di Confartigianato, la stretta di mano tra i due
Politica

Di Maio e Salvini all'assemblea di Confartigianato, la stretta di mano tra i due

Salario minimo, Salvini: "Prima viene il taglio delle tasse"
Politica

Salario minimo, Salvini: "Prima viene il taglio delle tasse"

Salvini: "A Washington andammo alla scalinata di Rocky" e l'ambasciatore: "Quella Ã¨ Filadelfia"
Politica

Salvini: "A Washington andammo alla scalinata di Rocky" e l'ambasciatore: "Quella Ã¨...

Ecco come si apparecchia la tavola reale nella sala da pranzo del castello di Windsor, il timelapse
Politica

Ecco come si apparecchia la tavola reale nella sala da pranzo del castello di Windsor,...

Al via la campagna di sensibilizzazione rivolta ai maturandi contro le fake news
Politica

Al via la campagna di sensibilizzazione rivolta ai maturandi contro le fake news

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 19 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 19 giugno

'Salvini forever', un sostenitore sotto la Casa Bianca tira fuori il cartello davanti al ministro
Politica

'Salvini forever', un sostenitore sotto la Casa Bianca tira fuori il cartello davanti...

Salvini: â€œCome Italia non abbiamo paura di nessuno, contiamo in buon senso Ueâ€
Politica

Salvini: â€œCome Italia non abbiamo paura di nessuno, contiamo in buon senso Ueâ€

Italia-Usa, Salvini: â€œA Pence ho ricordato che solo la Lega tifava per Trumpâ€
Politica

Italia-Usa, Salvini: â€œA Pence ho ricordato che solo la Lega tifava per Trumpâ€

talia-Usa, Salvini dopo incontro con Pence: â€œD'accordo al 99% su visione mondoâ€
Politica

talia-Usa, Salvini dopo incontro con Pence: â€œD'accordo al 99% su visione mondoâ€

Johnny Depp, prof fuori dagli schemi in "Arrivederci professore"
Spettacoli

Johnny Depp, prof fuori dagli schemi in "Arrivederci professore"

Dopo 30 anni Totti si fa da parte: lascio la Roma, meglio morire
Sport

Dopo 30 anni Totti si fa da parte: lascio la Roma, meglio morire

"Plessi a Caracalla", le videoinstallazioni che svelano le terme
Spettacoli

"Plessi a Caracalla", le videoinstallazioni che svelano le terme

Firenze, una sciarpa viola sulla bara di Zeffirelli
Spettacoli

Firenze, una sciarpa viola sulla bara di Zeffirelli


New CEO Joins Management Board at ECOLOG

-

As a well-recognized and rewarded executive in the energy and hydrocarbon industries for nearly two decades, Vezvaei brings to this position a wealth of leadership experience as well as profound business know-how. Prior to taking this new role, he was the President and CEO of Bilfinger in the Middle East. Earlier, he served as the President of Linde AG Engineering in the MENA region, after just over a decade at Siemens, where he held various regional and global leadership positions. His focus and broad business background in technology, projects and services well aligns with ECOLOG's vision and strategy to enhance its global footprint, expand its portfolio and drive operational excellence.

"Mr. Vezvaei complements a strong Management Board at ECOLOG. Together, this team will drive ECOLOG forward and enhance its strong position as a trendsetter in the industry," added ECOLOG Founder, Nazif Destani.

ECOLOG, currently operating in more than 35 countries, provides turnkey solutions and customized services to governments, defense sector, humanitarian organizations as well as to commercial clients in Oil & Gas, Mining, Energy and Infrastructure sectors.

ECOLOG International is a leading provider of supply chain, construction, technology, facility management and environmental services. We provide turnkey and customized solutions to governments and defence, humanitarian organizations and commercial clients in the sectors of Oil & Gas, Mining, Energy and Infrastructure projects. Our social responsibility programmes encourage partnerships with educational institutions, and implement mobile education facilities in rural communities where we operate.

www.ecolog-international.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924270/Ali_Vezvaei_CEO.jpg

 


in evidenza
Gli Obama ospiti da Clooney Laglio si prepara alla visita

Milano

Gli Obama ospiti da Clooney
Laglio si prepara alla visita

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.