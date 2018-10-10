10 ottobre 2018- 18:35 New Chief Medical Officer Joins Inceptua

- Inceptua Group today announces that Maria Eklind-Cervenka joins as new Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

"With Maria joining we are increasing our Medical Leadership, continuing to develop our platform as the partner of choice for pharma and biotech companies, while ensuring we keep patient safety at the heart of our operations," says Alan Raffensperger, CEO, Inceptua Group.

Maria Eklind-Cervenka joins Inceptua as CMO (Chief Medical Officer) from Sobi where she held the position of Head of Global Medical Affairs, Specialty Care. Maria has led several successful medical strategy and implementation efforts. She has broad experience steering international teams, both at Sobi and in previous roles at Astra-Zeneca and Boehringer-Ingelheim. Maria is a specialist in cardiology and internal medicine, and has practiced at leading hospitals in Sweden.

"I'm delighted to be joining Inceptua. My professional focus has always been about helping patients get the right treatment, and this is exactly what Inceptua is there to support," says Maria Eklind-Cervenka.

In her new role, Maria's core focus will be on supporting Inceptua's Commercial Products unit as it expands its reach into new markets and therapy areas. EVP of Commercial Products at Inceptua, Stefan Fraenkel says: "The recruitment of Maria, underlines our drive to be a leading pharma partner supporting throughout the product journey. We are able to assume partial or full product responsibility, and our full company offering spans the life-cycle, from trials, through pre-approval and market access, to product launch, and the successful marketing of speciality and rare disease products."

About Inceptua

Inceptua is a pharmaceutical and service company helping pharma and biotech companies throughout the entire product lifecycle. Our core focus areas are clinical services, pre-approval and expanded access programs as well as commercialization of specialty care and rare disease products. Inceptua is headquartered in Luxembourg and has global operations with offices in Europe, USA and Asia.

