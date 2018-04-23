New Cultural Landmark The Founder's Memorial Opens in Abu Dhabi

Rupert Everett: Wilde perseguitato, "succede ancora oggi"
Spettacoli

Rupert Everett: Wilde perseguitato, "succede ancora oggi"

Rupert Everett nel "Nome della Rosa": "A Eco piacerebbe"
Spettacoli

Rupert Everett nel "Nome della Rosa": "A Eco piacerebbe"

Governo, mandato esplorativo a Fico entro giovedÃ¬ su M5s-Pd
Politica

Governo, mandato esplorativo a Fico entro giovedÃ¬ su M5s-Pd

Governo, Roberto Fico: mi metterÃ² al lavoro da subito
Politica

Governo, Roberto Fico: mi metterÃ² al lavoro da subito

E' un maschio: Ã¨ nato il terzo royal baby di Kate e William
Politica

E' un maschio: Ã¨ nato il terzo royal baby di Kate e William

Toma nuovo presidente Molise, concittadini del candidato M5s sconfitto: "Ci annettermo all'Abruzzo"
Politica

Toma nuovo presidente Molise, concittadini del candidato M5s sconfitto: "Ci annettermo...

La passeggiata di Fico dal Quirinale a Palazzo Chigi tra giornalisti e poliziotti
Politica

La passeggiata di Fico dal Quirinale a Palazzo Chigi tra giornalisti e poliziotti

Vela, la Volvo Ocean Race lascia il Brasile alla volta degli Usa
Sport

Vela, la Volvo Ocean Race lascia il Brasile alla volta degli Usa

In Scozia le sculture di pietra che sfidano la gravitÃ 
Culture

In Scozia le sculture di pietra che sfidano la gravitÃ 

Turisti in piazza del Quirinale aspettano uscita del Presidente Fico
Politica

Turisti in piazza del Quirinale aspettano uscita del Presidente Fico

Calcio, i tifosi del Napoli dopo la vittoria: ora ci crediamo
Sport

Calcio, i tifosi del Napoli dopo la vittoria: ora ci crediamo

In Afghanistan, quando la figlia femmina deve fare il maschio
Politica

In Afghanistan, quando la figlia femmina deve fare il maschio

SostenibilitÃ : Regione Emilia Romagna cerca imprese da premiare
Economia

SostenibilitÃ : Regione Emilia Romagna cerca imprese da premiare

Fico: "Ricevuto mandato esplorativo per intesa M5s - PD"
Politica

Fico: "Ricevuto mandato esplorativo per intesa M5s - PD"

La camminata di Fico verso il Colle, la quarta volta a piedi tra sorrisi e super scorta
Politica

La camminata di Fico verso il Colle, la quarta volta a piedi tra sorrisi e super scorta

Previdenza: Pagliuca rieletto presidente della Cassa ragionieri
Economia

Previdenza: Pagliuca rieletto presidente della Cassa ragionieri

Mattarella affida a Fico mandato esplorativo per trovare intesa tra M5s e PD
Politica

Mattarella affida a Fico mandato esplorativo per trovare intesa tra M5s e PD

Lamborghini bruciata sul carro attrezzi per protesta
Cronache

Lamborghini bruciata sul carro attrezzi per protesta

Roma, ultimo allenamento prima di partire per Liverpool
Sport

Roma, ultimo allenamento prima di partire per Liverpool

Fico arriva al Quirinale scortato da un cordone di carabinieri
Politica

Fico arriva al Quirinale scortato da un cordone di carabinieri

New Cultural Landmark The Founder's Memorial Opens in Abu Dhabi

- The Founder's Memorial, a new cultural attraction commemorating the UAE's founding President, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has opened in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:  https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8312551-cultural-landmark-founders-memorial-uae/

Through an artistic exploration of the life, legacy and values of Sheikh Zayed, the memorial offers a unique opportunity to become immersed in the history and culture of the UAE, through experiences designed to reveal aspects of the country's broader social, cultural and environmental heritage, including art, stories, and exhibitions.

A global leader and change-maker, Sheikh Zayed was a world-renowned humanitarian and conservationist who advocated respect, sustainability, education and women empowerment. Among his many national and international achievements, he pioneered the unification of the seven independent emirates to found the United Arab Emirates in 1971, was awarded the 1997 Golden Panda Award from the World Wildlife Fund.

The centrepiece of the space is The Constellation, a monumental artwork designed by public artist Ralph Helmick. Featuring 1,327 geometric shapes suspended on more than 1,000 cables, the installation is a dynamic three-dimensional portrait of Sheikh Zayed that can be experienced differently from multiple vantage points. At night, the shapes shine like stars, evoking the timelessness of Sheikh Zayed's vision as a guiding light. Housed in a 30-metre-high Pavilion, The Constellation is one of the largest art installations of its kind, and unique in its use of abstract portraiture on this scale.

The Founder's Memorial encompasses 3.3 hectares of beautifully landscaped public space with plants indigenous to the UAE and Arabian Peninsula. The memorial features a Sanctuary Garden including seating areas and a traditional 'falaj' water channel, a Heritage Garden where visitors learn about medicinal desert plants, and an elevated walkway offering captivating views of The Constellation, the Arabian Gulf and the city's skyline.

The Welcome Centre's insightful multimedia experience enables visitors to explore Emirati heritage by engaging with Sheikh Zayed's legacy through rare footage, personal stories from people that knew him, and the voice of the late leader himself.

Emirati Cultural Tour Guides conduct complimentary tours guiding visitors through the landscape.

H.E. Dr Yousef Al Obaidli, Director General of The Founder's Memorial, said, "Through the opening of The Founder's Memorial, tourists have a wonderful opportunity to learn about the UAE in the context of the visionary leader who founded the nation. Here, people can explore Sheikh Zayed's universal values and tremendous contribution to the world as a champion of human development, the environment, and people's wellbeing."

Ralph Helmick said, "Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is a unique global figure whose spirit is palpable throughout the UAE and beyond. Hence, it was vital that his legacy inspire the design of The Constellation. Even while overseeing unprecedented modernisation, Sheikh Zayed remained grounded in the physical world. The Constellation, therefore, is not a traditional figurative representation; it embodies an active re-creation of his likeness, exploring the boundaries of perception through oscillating moments of abstraction and representation. Put simply, the artwork seeks to fuse the terrestrial with the celestial."

The Founder's Memorial is free and open to the public daily.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678801/The_Founders_Memorial.jpg )

Video:       https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8312551-cultural-landmark-founders-memorial-uae/

in evidenza
Mancini vs Capriotti-Morali Ex naufraghe, caos dalla D'Urso

Spettacoli

Mancini vs Capriotti-Morali
Ex naufraghe, caos dalla D'Urso

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.