L'impressionante tromba marina che ha sfiorato Salerno
Intelligenza artificiale, a Roma roadshow per progetti innovativi
Una collezione veneziana alla Fondazione Querini Stampalia
Francesco De Gregori mai visto in "Vero dal vivo"
100 anni dell'Aula della Camera. Cos'Ã¨ il Transatlantico?
Conte nella villa dei Casamonica tra gli specchi e le statue della famiglia
Venezia si tinge di rosso per i cristiani perseguitati
L'Aula di Montecitorio compie 100 anni, le celebrazioni alla Camera dei Deputati
La tromba d'aria vicino alla costa di Salerno, le immagini impressionanti
Corto dei penalisti milanesi contro la riforma della prescrizione
In farmacia nuovo test fai da te per misurare il colesterolo
Una stella sulla Walk of Fame per il rapper Snoop Dogg
Sanitopoli a Torino: Perquisiti ospedali Molinette e San Luigi
Ilaria Cucchi inaugura a Napoli il murales di Jorit a lei dedicato, lo speciale
Maltratta due anziani fratelli: polizia arresta badante a Milano
#IWILLNOTBEDELETED, la campagna contro il "beauty cyberbullismo"
Mediterraneo, innovazione agroalimentare: partenership Fao-Prima
Arriva "Aquaman", il film con Jason Momoa supereroe di Atlantide
Trenitalia, Giaconia: â€œIn arrivo potenziamento trasporto regionaleâ€
Dl sicurezza, Carfagna (FI): ''Temiamo fiducia per regolamento conti interno Lega-M5s''
New Dimensional Insight Survey Shows More Than Half of Healthcare CIOs Lack Strong Trust in Their Data

- LEIDEN, Netherlands, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --  Dimensional Insight®, the maker of Diver Platform™, a data management and analytics solution, today announced the results of a new survey on data trust within healthcare organizations. The company surveyed members of a professional organization for CIOs and other senior healthcare IT leaders. Overall, it found few organizations have very strong trust in their data while levels of self-service vary across the enterprise. The survey also revealed that most healthcare organizations plan to invest money toward improving both data trust and self-service.

The survey of 85 healthcare CIOs asked four questions about organizations' clinical, financial, and operational data:

Survey results indicate that less than half of CIOs have strong trust in their data. Findings include:

This survey demonstrates that healthcare organizations have a long way to go in developing rock-solid trust in their data and self-service access to it. It appears executives are aware of these challenges and are ready to dedicate resources to improving both trust and access.

"Trusted data is more important than ever, as healthcare organizations migrate from the fee-for-service model to value-based care," says Fred Powers, president and CEO of Dimensional Insight. "During this transition, healthcare organizations must weigh investments, risks, and tradeoffs against quantitative, trustworthy data. This kind of data driven decision-making will be critical in shaping the initiatives and high-stakes choices required by value-based care."

To learn more, read the full survey results here:  https://www.dimins.com/white-papers/survey-data-trust/

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics and data management solutions. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight's Diver Platform™ consistently ranks as a top performing analytics platform by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol.


