New Dimensional Insight Survey Shows More Than Half of Healthcare CIOs Lack Strong Trust in Their Data

- LEIDEN, Netherlands, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimensional Insight®, the maker of Diver Platform™, a data management and analytics solution, today announced the results of a new survey on data trust within healthcare organizations. The company surveyed members of a professional organization for CIOs and other senior healthcare IT leaders. Overall, it found few organizations have very strong trust in their data while levels of self-service vary across the enterprise. The survey also revealed that most healthcare organizations plan to invest money toward improving both data trust and self-service.

The survey of 85 healthcare CIOs asked four questions about organizations' clinical, financial, and operational data:

Survey results indicate that less than half of CIOs have strong trust in their data. Findings include:

This survey demonstrates that healthcare organizations have a long way to go in developing rock-solid trust in their data and self-service access to it. It appears executives are aware of these challenges and are ready to dedicate resources to improving both trust and access.

"Trusted data is more important than ever, as healthcare organizations migrate from the fee-for-service model to value-based care," says Fred Powers, president and CEO of Dimensional Insight. "During this transition, healthcare organizations must weigh investments, risks, and tradeoffs against quantitative, trustworthy data. This kind of data driven decision-making will be critical in shaping the initiatives and high-stakes choices required by value-based care."

