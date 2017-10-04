New Health Sciences, Inc. Announces Company Name Change to Hemanext™

- Martin Cannon, President and CEO, said "The new name reflects our focus on distinct innovations in transfusion medicine and enhancing the therapeutic value of blood. In addition to our name change, you will see a new look and feel to the corporate image which characterizes our fresh and bright future in delivering more consistent and high-quality blood components for the most vulnerable patients."

Hemanext will also be exhibiting for the first time at the 2017 AABB Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA this October 7th – 11th. We will be displaying the Hemanext RBC Processing System designed for the removal of oxygen, the fuel of oxidative damage, from red blood cells. Removing oxidative damage may improve the quality and consistency of the red blood cell leading to a reduction of adverse events associated with RBC transfusion, while increasing its efficacy. Hemanext is working to commercialize and launch the Hemanext RBC Processing System in Europe in early 2018.

About Hemanext:Hemanext is a medical technology company with headquarters in Bethesda MD, with operations in Cambridge and Avon MA. Our corporate mission is to support the transfusion medicine community in its efforts to save lives and improve patient outcomes. Our distinctive focus is on innovations that promote radical improvements in the quality, safety, efficacy and cost of transfusion therapy. For more information, visit www.hemanext.com.

Media Contact:Ronda TaylorDirector, Product Marketingronda.kalis-taylor@hemanext.com

