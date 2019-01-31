31 gennaio 2019- 17:24 New IIoT Conference at Hannover Messe to Guide Industrial Tech Buyers

- "The industrial IoT is in many ways a convergence of operational technology and information technology," says Volkhard Bregulla, the IMC's chairman and vice president for manufacturing, automotive and IoT at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "A plurality of our IMC rank-and-file members represent the operational-technology industry, as do visitors to the show. Our role as an industry accelerator is to help educate these people about the value of IT and communications technologies, and in doing so, speed deployment cycles. The new IIoT Infrastructure Conference will be an excellent fit for our IMC mission."

The conference will consist of panel discussions about selecting connectivity for industrial applications, advances in edge computing hardware, and selection criteria for IIoT software platforms. It's clear that industrial IoT applications (sometimes referred to as "IIoT") will be one of the very largest application sectors for the nascent technology. The IMC is also the exclusive IoT Infrastructure partner for the Consumer Electronics Show, the world's largest trade event for electronics that are embedded in automobiles, housewares, medical devices, and wearables sectors – another set of large-scale applications for the technology.

The IMC's IIoT Infrastructure Conference @ Hannover Messe will take place on the afternoon of Thursday, 4 April 2019, at the Conference Center located centrally on the Hannover fair grounds. For more information, including specific details about sponsoring the conference program, please go to https://www.iotm2mcouncil.org/hannoverconference.

