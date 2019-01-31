New IIoT Conference at Hannover Messe to Guide Industrial Tech Buyers

Daniel Oren Ã¨ direttore musicale dell'Arena Opera Festival 2019
Culture

Daniel Oren Ã¨ direttore musicale dell'Arena Opera Festival 2019

Di Maio: Campagna per conoscere strumenti che faranno uscire Paese da crisi
Politica

Di Maio: Campagna per conoscere strumenti che faranno uscire Paese da crisi

Maestro Feng Shui predice un anno del maiale sfortunato per Trump
Politica

Maestro Feng Shui predice un anno del maiale sfortunato per Trump

Una mummia svela come l'atrite reumatoide arrivÃ² in Europa
Scienza e tecnologia

Una mummia svela come l'atrite reumatoide arrivÃ² in Europa

Di Maio presenta risultati Governo M5s il primo Ã¨ Quota 100
Politica

Di Maio presenta risultati Governo M5s il primo Ã¨ Quota 100

L'Italia Ã¨ in recessione. Istat: Pil a -0,2% nel quarto trimestre
Economia

L'Italia Ã¨ in recessione. Istat: Pil a -0,2% nel quarto trimestre

Bergoglio primo Papa negli Emirati Arabi: "La fede non divide"
Politica

Bergoglio primo Papa negli Emirati Arabi: "La fede non divide"

Roma, al S. Carlo di Nancy la Tac che rivoluziona la diagnostica
Cronache

Roma, al S. Carlo di Nancy la Tac che rivoluziona la diagnostica

Trenitalia consegna un altro treno Vivalto per potenziare flotta Trenord
Politica

Trenitalia consegna un altro treno Vivalto per potenziare flotta Trenord

Sanita', Conte: "Non ci sara' alcun taglio"
Politica

Sanita', Conte: "Non ci sara' alcun taglio"

A Plan de Corones una Mercedes Classe G scolpita nel ghiaccio
Motori

A Plan de Corones una Mercedes Classe G scolpita nel ghiaccio

Carolina Crescentini con l'UNHCR per le bambine rifugiate
Cronache

Carolina Crescentini con l'UNHCR per le bambine rifugiate

Attilio Fontana:"Trasporto regionale, sta migliorando moderatamente"
Economia

Attilio Fontana:"Trasporto regionale, sta migliorando moderatamente"

Pil, Zingaretti: "Lettera a Conte per inversione rotta politica economica"
Politica

Pil, Zingaretti: "Lettera a Conte per inversione rotta politica economica"

Battisti, FS:"Trasporto regionale, garantiremo un cambio di passo"
Economia

Battisti, FS:"Trasporto regionale, garantiremo un cambio di passo"

Bimbo ucciso a Cardito, Fico: "Sono straziato, prioritari gli investimenti su tutela minori"
Politica

Bimbo ucciso a Cardito, Fico: "Sono straziato, prioritari gli investimenti su tutela...

Boeri: "Rallentamento economia impatta sui conti Inps"
Politica

Boeri: "Rallentamento economia impatta sui conti Inps"

Manifestanti in piazza con GuaidÃ²: ho sentito Trump al telefono
Politica

Manifestanti in piazza con GuaidÃ²: ho sentito Trump al telefono

Iacono,Trenitalia:"Trasporto regionale,nuovi treni entro primavera"
Economia

Iacono,Trenitalia:"Trasporto regionale,nuovi treni entro primavera"

Pil, de Magistris: "Stiamo peggio di prima, doveva essere governo del cambiamento"
Politica

Pil, de Magistris: "Stiamo peggio di prima, doveva essere governo del cambiamento"


New IIoT Conference at Hannover Messe to Guide Industrial Tech Buyers

- "The industrial IoT is in many ways a convergence of operational technology and information technology," says Volkhard Bregulla, the IMC's chairman and vice president for manufacturing, automotive and IoT at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "A plurality of our IMC rank-and-file members represent the operational-technology industry, as do visitors to the show. Our role as an industry accelerator is to help educate these people about the value of IT and communications technologies, and in doing so, speed deployment cycles. The new IIoT Infrastructure Conference will be an excellent fit for our IMC mission."

The conference will consist of panel discussions about selecting connectivity for industrial applications, advances in edge computing hardware, and selection criteria for IIoT software platforms. It's clear that industrial IoT applications (sometimes referred to as "IIoT") will be one of the very largest application sectors for the nascent technology. The IMC is also the exclusive IoT Infrastructure partner for the Consumer Electronics Show, the world's largest trade event for electronics that are embedded in automobiles, housewares, medical devices, and wearables sectors – another set of large-scale applications for the technology.

The IMC's IIoT Infrastructure Conference @ Hannover Messe will take place on the afternoon of Thursday, 4 April 2019, at the Conference Center located centrally on the Hannover fair grounds. For more information, including specific details about sponsoring the conference program, please go to https://www.iotm2mcouncil.org/hannoverconference.

About the IoT M2M Council

With over 25,000 enterprise users and OEMs that buy IoT solutions as members, IMC is the largest trade group dedicated to the global IoT/M2M sector. Board Member-Companies include 1NCE, Aeris, Amazon Web Services, Avnet, BICS, Digi International, HPE, Intel, KORE, Micro-Ant, ORBCOMM, MultiTech, Pod Group, PTC, Re-Teck, Semtech, SIGFOX, Tata Communications, Telit, u-blox, Verizon, and Vodafone.

For more information, visit www.iotm2mcouncil.org.


in evidenza
Un ciondolo a forma di Africa Sciarelli e quel look poco consono

Politicamente scorretto

Un ciondolo a forma di Africa
Sciarelli e quel look poco consono

