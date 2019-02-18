New National Theatre, Tokyo, Announces Lineup for 2019/2020 Season for Opera, Ballet and Dance

Gli Ex-Otago si raccontano in Siamo come Genova
Spettacoli

Gli Ex-Otago si raccontano in Siamo come Genova

Timelapse: gli studi sulla luce della Sagrestia Nuova a Firenze
Culture

Timelapse: gli studi sulla luce della Sagrestia Nuova a Firenze

Il minimalismo ripensato ed ecologista di Thomas Kovachevich
Culture

Il minimalismo ripensato ed ecologista di Thomas Kovachevich

Emofilia, la Fondazione Roche premia 6 progetti assistenziali
Cronache

Emofilia, la Fondazione Roche premia 6 progetti assistenziali

Venezuela, migliaia di volontari per far entrare aiuti umanitari
Politica

Venezuela, migliaia di volontari per far entrare aiuti umanitari

Sondaggi europee: avanzano sovranisti, Lega secondo partito
Politica

Sondaggi europee: avanzano sovranisti, Lega secondo partito

PD, Mogherini: "Non commento parole del senatore Renzi, io faccio del mio meglio"
Politica

PD, Mogherini: "Non commento parole del senatore Renzi, io faccio del mio meglio"

Intesa Sanpaolo e Panini: le figurine prima moneta di scambio
Economia

Intesa Sanpaolo e Panini: le figurine prima moneta di scambio

A Zoomarine arriva Claudio Cecchetto: tanti ospiti, sarÃ  festa
Cronache

A Zoomarine arriva Claudio Cecchetto: tanti ospiti, sarÃ  festa

La presidente della Camera dei rappresentanti USA Nancy Pelosi incontra Juncker alla Commissione Ue
Politica

La presidente della Camera dei rappresentanti USA Nancy Pelosi incontra Juncker alla...

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Leonardo, Di Maio: investiamo 130 mln per siti campani
Politica

Leonardo, Di Maio: investiamo 130 mln per siti campani

Diciotti, Di Maio: sosterrÃ² risultato di consultazioni online
Politica

Diciotti, Di Maio: sosterrÃ² risultato di consultazioni online

Conte: Sud fragile, governo orgoglioso quando esprime talento
Economia

Conte: Sud fragile, governo orgoglioso quando esprime talento

Bankitalia, Giorgetti: "Direttorio non lo rinnoviamo noi ma la Banca d'Italia"
Economia

Bankitalia, Giorgetti: "Direttorio non lo rinnoviamo noi ma la Banca d'Italia"

Tav, Sala: "Ho invitato il sindaco di Lione a Milano per parlarne"
Politica

Tav, Sala: "Ho invitato il sindaco di Lione a Milano per parlarne"

Diciotti, videoappello di Grasso a elettori M5s: "Vi stanno prendendo in giro, fatevi sentire"
Politica

Diciotti, videoappello di Grasso a elettori M5s: "Vi stanno prendendo in giro, fatevi...

Lecce (Intesa Sanpaolo): "Le figurine sono la prima moneta"
Culture

Lecce (Intesa Sanpaolo): "Le figurine sono la prima moneta"

Una certa idea di pittura nello spazio, da Renata Fabbri a Milano
Culture

Una certa idea di pittura nello spazio, da Renata Fabbri a Milano


New National Theatre, Tokyo, Announces Lineup for 2019/2020 Season for Opera, Ballet and Dance

- (Photos: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/201902133142?p=images)

Of 10 operas that will be presented during October 2019 and June 2020, highlights in particular are four new productions. The first three are aimed to expand the repertoires of Russian, Bel Canto and Baroque Operas, and they are Tchaikovsky's "EUGENE ONEGIN" (conducted by Andriy Yurkevych / directed by Dmitry Bertman / October 2019), Donizetti's "DON PASQUALE" (conducted by Corrado Rovaris / directed by Stefano Vizioli / starring Danielle DE Niese / November 2019) and Handel's "GIULIO CESARE" (conducted by Rinaldo Alessandrini / directed by Laurent Pelly / April 2020).

The fourth is a grand-scale new production of Wagner's "DIE MEISTERSINGER VON NURNBERG" (conducted by Kazushi Ono / directed by Jens-Daniel Herzog / June 2020) which is a co-production with the Salzburg Easter Festival, Semperoper and Tokyo Bunka Kaikan. The production will be part of the "Summer Festival Opera 2019-20 Japan --Tokyo -- World", an opera project conceived by Ono for 'Made-in-Japan Opera' being the host of the world.

Also, while the whole world will be focusing on what's happening in Japan in August 2020, there will be a special new production of 'Children's Opera' where many children on stage will interact with an AI robot and talk about the future of Japan, while a robot will sing and move in harmony with the voice of singers and music from the orchestra.

The opera house of the New National Theatre, Tokyo, is also a residence of the National Ballet of Japan. Under the artistic direction of Noriko Ohara, six productions, including five full-length narrative ballets, are scheduled to be performed. As the 2019/2020 season will be the final season for Ohara, who has dedicated the past 20 years ever since the company was founded, the season's lineup sums up this company's best works thus far.

Video: 2019/2020 Season Opera: https://youtu.be/l6iUbmIoZi8The National Ballet of Japan: https://youtu.be/qpOcV3fcjPM

Please visit the following URL for the full lineup:Opera: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104851/201902133142/_prw_PA2fl_U6D7sKYp.pdf

Ballet & Dance: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104851/201902133142/_prw_PA1fl_aBpbNn9T.pdf

Official website: https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/


in evidenza
"Una canzone su tre in italiano" Così la Lega tutela la musica

Radio, proposta di legge di Morelli

"Una canzone su tre in italiano"
Così la Lega tutela la musica

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.