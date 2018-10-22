22 ottobre 2018- 12:09 New Norgine Data Reveal Gap Between Patient Expectations and Clinical Reality in Bowel Preparation for Colonoscopy[1]

- Norgine B.V. has today presented new public survey data at United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2018, which show that almost nine in ten people questioned across five major EU countries expect to drink two litres or less bowel preparation liquid before undergoing a colonoscopy.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg )

These findings demonstrate that patient expectations of bowel preparation liquid volume will often not match the clinical reality, which typically requires three litres or more to prepare for a colonoscopy.

Bowel preparation liquid is critically important to cleanse the bowel prior to a colonoscopy, helping to ensure the efficacy and cost-effectiveness of the procedure. The volume of bowel preparation fluid has been shown to be a key factor affecting patients' experience of the process and adherence to bowel cleansing instructions.

These findings highlight the clear need and opportunities for advances that encourage increased bowel preparation adherence and a better patient experience, while also improving the efficacy and cost-effectiveness of colonoscopy.

Colonoscopy is an effective method for colorectal cancer screening and has been shown to reduce both the incidence and mortality of colorectal cancer when applied in the general population. Inadequate pre-colonoscopy bowel cleansing reduces the diagnostic accuracy of colonoscopy, particularly for the detection of smaller lesions and sessile polyps. This may result in repeat procedures, thereby increasing costs and potentially delaying the initiation of treatment, and potentially increasing resource requirement.

Bharat Amlani, Medical Director for Brands at Norgine, said: "Too often, the high volume of bowel preparation needed to be consumed prior to a colonoscopy does not match the patient expectations. This potentially undermines their experience of the whole procedure. Our findings make clear that the colonoscopy community must continue to work together to ensure these are as closely aligned as possible."

He added: "Norgine is at the forefront of this drive, continuously innovating to improve the quality and patient experience of colonoscopy. This is essential in order to help prevent, identify and treat colorectal cancer amongst many other gastrointestinal diseases. The new availability of highly effective low volume bowel preparations such as the 1L polyethylene glycol PLENVU® can help close this perceptual gap whilst ensuring reliable cleansing success at a reduced fluid volume intake."

Norgine is a market leader in providing bowel cleansing and colonoscopy products which aim to facilitate high quality colonoscopy. The survey was conducted as part of Scope for Change, Norgine's campaign to bring the European colonoscopy community together to drive improvements over the coming months and years. This followed Norgine's discussion paper, published in September 2017, Scope for change: what next for European colonoscopy services?

[1] Amlani B et al. Public attitudes to colonoscopy: how much bowel preparation liquid must be drunk before a colonoscopy? #P0460. UEGW. Monday 22 October. 12:30 - 13:30 CET.

