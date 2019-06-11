New Study Shows Rifaximin Significantly Reduced the Number and Length of Hospitalisations in Patients With Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Awaiting Liver Transplatation

Plastica, Ciotti (Corepla): consumatore centrale e aziende pronte
Economia

Plastica, Ciotti (Corepla): consumatore centrale e aziende pronte

Usa, un elicottero si Ã¨ schintatao su grattacielo di Manhattan
Politica

Usa, un elicottero si Ã¨ schintatao su grattacielo di Manhattan

"1994", svelate le prime immagini della serie Sky. C'Ã¨ Berlusconi
Spettacoli

"1994", svelate le prime immagini della serie Sky. C'Ã¨ Berlusconi

La Sicilia ricorda Sebastiano Tusa, l'archeologo morto in Etiopia
Cronache

La Sicilia ricorda Sebastiano Tusa, l'archeologo morto in Etiopia

Iran: tensioni regione sono il risultato della guerra commerciale
Politica

Iran: tensioni regione sono il risultato della guerra commerciale

Ces Shanghai, dal fitness al coding: hitech per bimbi
Scienza e tecnologia

Ces Shanghai, dal fitness al coding: hitech per bimbi

Fs: "Inclusione e diversitÃ  valorizzano aziende e istituzioni"
Cronache

Fs: "Inclusione e diversitÃ  valorizzano aziende e istituzioni"

Al via il Ces di Shanghai, apre la fiera hitech asiatica
Scienza e tecnologia

Al via il Ces di Shanghai, apre la fiera hitech asiatica

E3, ecco "Watch Dogs Legion": videogame nella Londra post Brexit
Scienza e tecnologia

E3, ecco "Watch Dogs Legion": videogame nella Londra post Brexit

WSJ: il fratellastro di Kim Jong-un era un informatore della Cia
Politica

WSJ: il fratellastro di Kim Jong-un era un informatore della Cia

Nba, Toronto sfiora l'impresa ma va a gara-6 contro i Warriors
Sport

Nba, Toronto sfiora l'impresa ma va a gara-6 contro i Warriors

Incredibile grandinata a Monaco, chicchi grossi come sassi
Politica

Incredibile grandinata a Monaco, chicchi grossi come sassi

Brasile, Corte Suprema valuterÃ  richiesta scarcerazione Lula
Politica

Brasile, Corte Suprema valuterÃ  richiesta scarcerazione Lula

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 12 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 12 giugno

Commissario Ue, Meloni: "Mi auguro un portafoglio su immigrazione o grande materia economica"
Politica

Commissario Ue, Meloni: "Mi auguro un portafoglio su immigrazione o grande materia...

Governo Pd-M5s, Meloni: "Sarebbe un colpo di Stato, sono due forze uscite sconfitte da Europee"
Politica

Governo Pd-M5s, Meloni: "Sarebbe un colpo di Stato, sono due forze uscite sconfitte da...

Meloni: "In Ue italiani emarginati, Fdi perÃ² seconda forza del gruppo conservatori"
Politica

Meloni: "In Ue italiani emarginati, Fdi perÃ² seconda forza del gruppo conservatori"

Meloni: "Allargamento Fdi, nei prossimi giorni importantissime novitÃ "
Politica

Meloni: "Allargamento Fdi, nei prossimi giorni importantissime novitÃ "

Meloni: "Rimpasto ? Non entriamo in Governo, unica strada sono nuovi elezioni"
Politica

Meloni: "Rimpasto ? Non entriamo in Governo, unica strada sono nuovi elezioni"

Bandiera leghista sopra striscione per Regeni, Sala: â€œSpero si siano sbagliati sennÃ² Ã¨ ignoranzaâ€
Politica

Bandiera leghista sopra striscione per Regeni, Sala: â€œSpero si siano sbagliati sennÃ² Ã¨...


New Study Shows Rifaximin Significantly Reduced the Number and Length of Hospitalisations in Patients With Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Awaiting Liver Transplatation

- Norgine B.V. highlighted results of an independent, investigator initiated trial showing significant reductions in the number and length of hospital admissions when rifaximin is used to treat end-stage liver disease patients with overt hepatic encephalopathy (HE).[1] 

The real world study published today in the peer-reviewed journal Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics showed that rifaximin, when prescribed for the treatment of acute or chronic HE, or for secondary prevention of HE in patients with advanced cirrhosis who are on the waiting list for liver transplantation, significantly reduced the incidence of all-cause hospital admissions (mean length of stay: 9 days; 95%CI 6-12 in rifaximin-treated patients vs. 14 days; 95%CI 7-21 in the naïve group). This included serious medical complications such as spontaneous bacterial peritonitis (an acute infection in the abdomen that occurs without warning or a clear cause), ascites (an abnormal build-up of fluid in the abdomen that can cause infection) and variceal bleeding (dilated blood vessels in the oesophagus or stomach that can cause internal bleeding). On average, HE patients on the transplant waiting list who did not receive rifaximin tended to stay 5 days longer in hospital when admitted due to complications.[1]   

Patients on rifaximin also avoided re-hospitalisation for longer and were less likely to require urgent liver transplantation due to deterioration of their condition (odds ratio 0.29; 95% CI 0.89-0.93).[1]   

"End-stage liver disease patients already have a poor prognosis and low quality of life; hepatic encephalopathy is a further devastating complication. This study demonstrates the potential value of rifaximin for those vulnerable patients and its impact on improving outcomes and reducing the need for hospitalisation," said Dr. Debbie Shawcross, Lead Investigator of the study, Reader and Honorary Consultant in Hepatology at the Department of Liver Sciences, King's College London.

The study evaluated for two years 101 patients who had at least two episodes of overt HE whilst they were waiting for a liver transplant. The use of lactulose, which is the standard of care treatment (SOC) for patients with overt HE, was not significantly different between the rifaximin-treated and the naïve group.[1] 

www.norgine.comFollow us @norgine

Notes to Editors:

About the study

The study examined the outcomes of patients listed for liver transplantation with a diagnosis of hepatic encephalopathy (HE) on rifaximin compared to those naïve to the drug. Real world data from patient records of those listed for liver transplantation over a 2-year period were retrospectively reviewed. Patients were included if they had at least two episodes of overt HE resulting in hospitalisation or were encephalopathic at the time of assessment. Of the 622 patients listed for transplantation, 101 were listed with HE. 66 patients were treated with rifaximin and 35 were naïve at listing. The use of concurrent lactulose was not significantly different between groups. Median MELD score was similar [15 (14-16) rifaximin-treated and 16 (14-18) rifaximin-naive]. Patients on the waiting list treated with rifaximin had reduced all-cause hospital admissions, episodes of spontaneous bacterial peritonitis and variceal bleeding. Mean length of stay was 9 (95%CI 6-12) in the rifaximin-treated group versus 14 days (95%CI 7-21) in the rifaximin-naïve group. Multivariate regression analysis demonstrated that rifaximin was independently associated with an increase in average days to readmission (adjusted effect estimate 71, 95% CI 3-140 days) and reduced likelihood of requirement for prioritisation on the waiting list (odds ratio 0.29; 95% CI 0.89-0.93). The study concluded that rifaximin prescribed for HE in patients listed for liver transplantation improved outcomes on the waiting list with a significant reduction in admissions related to spontaneous bacterial peritonitis, ascites and variceal bleeding.[1] 

About Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE)

HE is a serious, potentially life-threatening chronic condition associated with liver cirrhosis.[2] HE is a significant complication of advanced chronic liver disease and occurs in up to 40% of patients and often remains under-diagnosed and under-treated.[3],[4] HE is debilitating and can significantly impact the life of patients and their carers. People with liver disease who develop HE are approximately twice as likely to die, when compared with liver disease patients without the condition over the same time period.[5] 

Hepatic encephalopathy results from a damaged liver that is not able to detoxify the blood as efficiently as usual. Toxins build up in the bloodstream and eventually in the brain, which leads to neurological disorders.[3]

About Norgine

Norgine is a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company with a direct commercial presence in all major European markets. Norgine specialises in gastroenterology, hepatology, cancer and supportive care.  In 2018, Norgine's total net product sales were EUR 395 million, up 15 per cent.

Norgine employs over 1,300 people across its commercial, development and manufacturing operations and manages all aspects of product development, production, marketing, sale and supply.

In 2012, Norgine established a complementary business, Norgine Ventures, supporting innovative healthcare companies through the provision of debt-like financing in Europe and the US. For more information, please visit www.norgineventures.com

NORGINE and the sail logo are trademarks of the Norgine group of companies.

About Alfasigma

Alfasigma is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Italy, employing more than 2,800 people worldwide. In 2018, revenues exceeded €1,05 billion.

Outside of its core Italian market, Alfasigma has 17 subsidiaries in Europe, Asia, North and Central America and Africa, and has authorised distributors in more than 70 countries. Approximately half of the turnover comes from internally developed proprietary products, one of which is rifaximin.

For more information, please visit www.alfasigma.com

References

GL/COR/0519/0189, Date of preparation June 2019

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Chernobyl riapre la Guerra Fredda Ira dei media russi contro Hbo

Costume

Chernobyl riapre la Guerra Fredda
Ira dei media russi contro Hbo

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.