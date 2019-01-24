Il Venezuela irrompe alla Giornata della GioventÃ¹ a Panama
New Tetra Pak CEO Appointed

- The Tetra Laval Group Board has appointed Mr Adolfo Orive, President & CEO of Tetra Pak effective April 1, 2019. The appointment follows the decision by Mr Dennis Jönsson to step down from his position after 14 years as President & CEO and 36 years with the company.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813029/Tetra_Laval_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813041/Tetra_Pak_Adolfo_Orive.jpg )

Adolfo Orive, presently Cluster Vice President North Central and South America, joined Tetra Pak in 1993. Prior to his present position he has had several managerial positions in the Group, including Managing Director of Colombia, Spain and Cluster Vice President North and Central Europe. He joined the Tetra Pak Global Leadership Team in 2014.

Mr Orive, who is 55 years old, has a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering at Ibero-American University (IBERO), Mexico and a Master's in Business Administration at Mexico Autonomous Institute of Technology (ITAM), Mexico.

About Tetra Pak 

Tetra Pak is the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with customers across the globe, they provide a broad range of innovative products, technologies and services, helping to make food safe and available, everywhere. Tetra Pak has 24,800 employees, revenue in 2017 of EUR 11.5 billion. More information can be found at http://www.tetrapak.com

About Tetra Laval 

The Tetra Laval Group is focused on technologies for the efficient production, packaging and distribution of food. It consists of three independent industry groups, Tetra Pak, Sidel and DeLaval, all world leaders of their respective field of operations. The Group has 35,000 employees, revenue in 2017 of EUR 13.9 billion and operations in more than 170 countries. More information can be found at http://www.tetralaval.com


